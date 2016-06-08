Euro 96 rewind: England v Germany

That's it then England fans. Until Saturday - of course - when your side try to create some more magical moments at Euro 2016.
Until then, this video might help you get in the mood...
Barry Davies
BBC commentator at Wembley in 1996
"That game was particularly special.
"If somebody told me you are going up to heaven and you can take one game with you, I think I would take that England game. I'd try to get the result changed when I got up there, though.
"It was a night where a lot of the things I believed in about commentary worked. If you go back to the original recording it was six or seven minutes before kick-off when Des Lynam handed over to me from the studio.
"I didn't really say very much in that time because the crowd were singing constantly. I just dotted a few I's and crossed a few T's. It was a huge atmosphere and of course England were incredibly unlucky in the end."
Fast forward
Back in 2016...
England winger Darren Anderton, who hit the post in extra-time, speaking to BBC Sport earlier today: "It was a great game but a horrible way to go out.
"We’d gone through so much together as a group, including all the stick from the press, the country being very disappointed with the first performance – to the games against Scotland and Holland.
"It felt like we were meant to win it and things were progressing along amazingly, so when it ended it just didn't seem real.
"That was it, back to the hotel and in the morning free to go on your holidays. It was a horrible feeling, we were all having so much fun and playing well."
Moller 'reveals' all about his celebration
Andreas Moller, who scored the winning penalty for Germany, stood proudly with his hands on his hips after netting.
He told BBC World Service: "Paul Gascoigne asked me, 'why did you celebrate like that?', I said 'I don't know, it was a sign of proudness'."
They sure will Des, you wise old football owl you.
How are we all feeling? Tired, emotional, heartbroken. Please say it just isn't me.
Before we slink off and re-focus on Euro 2016, let's hear how a few of the key men look back on that balmy late June night at Wembley...
Andrew Stead: Never been able to listen to 'Walkaway' without thinking back to that montage.
Adam Stokes: great choice of music by the Beeb to close the show: really captured the mood and always reminds me of that night to this day
Ben Thomas: Must say you've always had the knack for an emotional tear jerking end sequence after an England tournament defeat
We've had plenty of practice to be fair, Ben.
Des Lynam
BBC Grandstand presenter
Quote Message: You had better remember where you were watching this tonight because in 30 years' time somebody will probably ask you.
You had better remember where you were watching this tonight because in 30 years' time somebody will probably ask you.
Tracy Dawn: A montage. I'm going to cry again in a minute!!!
Jon Hodder: Now it's the Walk Away closing montage. I'm out.
Thom Airs: Genuinely emotional #euro96rewind. What a summer that was.
England boss Terry Venables: "The players can be very proud of themselves as can can everyone who has been involved in the past five weeks.
"The supporters pushed us ever inch of the way and I'd like to thank them on behalf of the players.
"It's a shame not to get to the final, we've done our very best.
"i think we've proved we can compete with the very best, we've shown the progression that we've made. I thought our performance in the second half was excellent and really we had the chances to finish it off in extra-time. But it wasn't to be."
Terry Venables has arrived to speak to us in the Wembley tunnel. He's still smiling. Just. Think they call that a brave face...
Jimmy Hill
BBC Sport pundit
"The other players didn't bother to do a dummy, to push the keeper the wrong way, they just cold-bloodedly struck it with great force, even with the sidefoot into the corner. Southgate tried to deceive the goalkeeper and he didn't have enough power.
"The tournament at times has been boring but not because of England's performance, not because of this match tonight. they went out with honour, playing the game, attacking the other goal. And so I'm not that sad about England's performance."
Post update
Ruud Gullit
Chelsea midfielder and former Netherlands captain at Wembley
"I admire Germany because I don't know how they do it but they do it every time. They always get in the final. They have spirit but they are also lucky. In extra time the chances England had to score the golden goal."
ENGLAND OUT OF EURO 96
Germany win 6-5 on penalties
Baddiel and Skinner look gutted in the Wembley stands. Almost as gutted as if they've just been told Fantasy Football has been decommissioned for their incessant ribbing of Jason Lee.
Ben Grounds: Some say why the nostalgia for 96? Just look at the reaction of Wembley to losing. They were the last group to make us proud
George Gabriel: Thanks to BBC Sport I'm now going to bed sad and pessimistic about our hopes!
Samantha JForsythe: Yeah Southgate missed but he was a young defender at the time all the midfielders bottled it?? Ince, McManaman, Anderton hmm
ENGLAND OUT OF EURO 96
Germany win 6-5 on penalties
If I was Gareth Southgate I'd head down sharpish to my local pizzeria and stuff away my sorrows. Might want to wear a brown paper bag on his head though, you know, just in case anyone has a pop....
Alan Hansen
Former Scotland and Liverpool defender
"Very disappointing. So near yet so far. Gareth Southgate will be distraught all summer. But he has proved he is a quality international defender and he will be back."
ENGLAND OUT OF EURO 96
Germany win 6-5 on penalties
Tony Adams grabs Gareth Southgate by the hand, leading him around Wembley on a lap of honour.
The German players line up, hand in hand, running up to their jubilant fans and bowing. Boos from the upset England fans.
ENGLAND OUT OF EURO 96
Germany win 6-5 on penalties
We know how you feel mate....
Andrew Hennessy: You just knew Southgate's pen would be saved.
Ambrose Coghill: Southgate's penalty looks all the worse for how good every other penalty was. All textbook except his.
Lee Savery: All those penalty takers on the bench. Can't believe we didn't make a sub in the whole game.
ENGLAND OUT OF EURO 96
Germany win 6-5 on penalties
Barry Davies
BBC commentator at Wembley in 1996
"How I feel for Gareth Southgate. He has been such a success in this championship and has proved himself to be a true international player.
"He may one day go on to captain his country. There will be better days for him."
