Italy 1-0 Scotland: as it happened

Hardly a disgrace against one of the game's traditional superpowers but the limp Scotland performance was disappointing, no doubt.

There are mitigating circumstances; players missing, end-of-season friendly syndrome etc. But there will need to be a big improvement against France next weekend.

The Euro 2016 hosts might be in the mood for a big send-off before the party starts in earnest.

We'll be back for that one next Saturday. Ciao for now.