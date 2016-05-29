Italy 1-0 Scotland: as it happened

Hardly a disgrace against one of the game's traditional superpowers but the limp Scotland performance was disappointing, no doubt.
There are mitigating circumstances; players missing, end-of-season friendly syndrome etc. But there will need to be a big improvement against France next weekend.
The Euro 2016 hosts might be in the mood for a big send-off before the party starts in earnest.
We'll be back for that one next Saturday. Ciao for now.
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Ollie, Lanark: "Ross McCormack is no better than Steven Fletcher. They both offer nothing up front. Need a striker who can zip around with pace and make defenders work. That man is 40-goal Leigh Griffiths, or Jason Cummings. Or even give Steven Naismith a role up front rather than wasting him in midfield."
FT: Italy 1-0
They say a picture can be worth a thousand words...
Sorry stats for Scotland
FT: Italy 1-0 Scotland
We won on fouls!
FT: Italy 1-0 Scotland
The Scotland players will get a chance to work on things ahead of next Saturday's visit to Metz since they are staying on in Malta for a training camp.
Set-plays will be high on the agenda since the few that came our way were wasted.
Scott, Fife: "Once more pre-match analysis contained usual drivel of new strength and depth of Scotland squad. No one was won over. No strength, and certainly no depth. Honest hard working lads, but not one in a top team, few in a top league. 77 mins before a shot and once more not one on target."
Nathan, Stornoway: "A good option for manager would be Derek McInnes in my opinion, done a decent job at Aberdeen with scarce resources so I'd expect him to do fairly well. Gordon Strachan sets up to defend and draw, he gets away with it as we quite often scrape 1-0 wins. I'd rather lose trying to win than draw."
Lessons for Scotland?
FT: Italy 1-0 Scotland
So what did we learn from that? We know there is a big gulf between Scotland and the top European nations. We know we will be under pressure if we are constantly thumping aimless, long balls out of defence.
Manager Gordon Strachan called for his players to be brave on the ball but it just didn't happen tonight.
However, Scotland were without a lot of players and it's maybe hard to get up for these kind of friendlies at the end of a long, hard season.
I'm slightly worried about next Saturday's match against France now...
FULL-TIME Italy 1-0 Scotland
A familiar scoreline for the Azzurri but it doesn't really tell the story of a one-sided contest. Italy were vastly superior, particularly in the first half, and Graziano Pelle crashed in a great shot to settle this friendly.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
We're into three minutes of stoppage-time.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Gianluigi Buffon looks to entertain himself on a thoroughly boring evening for the Italy goalkeeper, dummying to kick three or four times as Steven Naismith looks on. He eventually hoofs it out for a shy. Not very silky.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Come on Scotland. One big push here and we can nick a draw. Give us something. Anything...
James McArthur has run his race for Scotland and Derby's Craig Bryson gets a late cameo for a third international cap.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
There are not too many of these Italian subs busting a gut to impress Antonio Conte. Do they reckon the Italian coach has already settled on his 23-man pool for Euro 2016?
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Giacomo Bonaventura is on for the last 10 minutes, replacing Emanuele Giaccherini, who missed two great chances in the first half.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Finally a shot on goal for Scotland! Some slipshod defending from the Italians presents Steven Naismith with time and space in the penalty box. The Norwich forward finds a pass to Matt Ritchie and the Bournemouth playmaker is forced wider than he'd like before flashing a strike wide.
Bella Pelle
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Graziano Pelle curls in a well-crafted finish on 56 minutes as Italy finally convert their utter supremacy and veritable barrage of chances into a goal.
Gordon Strachan made a couple of changes just before that disappointing corner. Steven Naismith and Oliver Burke are on for Matt Phillips and Ikechi Anya.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
No is the answer as Grant Hanley is penalised for some pulling and shoving with the ball in mid air.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Scotland win their first corner of the match as Ikechi Anya does well to hassle Andrea Barzagli. Can we make the set-piece count?
Italy 1-0 Scotland
With all of these changes, Italy have lost their earlier rhythm but Scotland still can't make any inroads into the opposition half.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Jorge Luiz Jorginho takes over from Daniele De Rossi in the heart of the Italy midfield. Simone Zaza is on for goal scorer Graziano Pelle.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson on BBC Radio Scotland: "I'd like to see Scotland offer something in an attacking sense. It's a friendly, so there's nothing to lose. Why not bring on another forward?"
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Andy Ham, Edinburgh: "There is just an endless stream of negativity here. This is a fairly meaningless end of season friendly for us; half our squad is unavailable and we are playing a top team. I'm not sure what all these folk are expecting."
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Another Italy change. Marco Parolo takes over from Antonio Candreva.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Going back to the goal and the comment made by our man in Malta, Alasdair. Scotland skipper Darren Fletcher trod on the ball and slipped to give it away just moments before the deadlock was broken.
Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi come on for Italy. Eder and Matteo Darmian make way.
GOAL Italy 1-0 Scotland
Graziano Pelle
Lovely finish. The break of the ball favours Graziano Pelle near the edge of the penalty area and the big Southampton striker curls a powerful shot inside the post.
Captain Careless?
Italy 0-0 Scotland
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Malta
"Darren Fletcher has given away possession on countless occasions this evening and Scotland are fortunate not to have been punished as a result. The Scotland captain is one player you'd expect not to be so careless."
Italy 0-0 Scotland
Ikechi Anya, back in a more advanced role now, runs deep into enemy territory but is soon clipped by Daniele De Rossi for his cheek.
Italy 0-0 Scotland
A bit of a scruffy start to the second half. Russell Martin has taken over at right-back, with Christophe Berra joining Grant Hanley in the middle of defence.
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Scotland fans respond to JD of Glasgow's call for Gordon Strachan to get sacked.
Ian, South Ayrshire: "Saying Strachan out without suggesting an alternative is like saying "its rubbish"...."why is it rubbish?..."cause it is!". I think we missed a trick by not getting to France, that said I am struggling to replace Strachan. At least JD and the rest of the no believers, if u are brave enough to wish GS the sack, offer an alternative."
Mac, Lochgilphead: "Who do you propose we replace Strachan with? Mourinho will be gutted he took the Old Trafford job if he knew you were thinking about getting rid of Strachan eh?"
KICK-OFF
Italy 0-0 Scotland
The second half is under way and Scotland have made a couple of changes, with Steven Fletcher taking over from striker Ross McCormack and Christophe Berra on for Callum Paterson at the back.
HT: Italy 0-0 Scotland
Hmmmm... I'm not sure formations have much to do with Scotland's troubles. If we had two up top, it would just be two players isolated.
Live Reporting
By Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good night
FT: Italy 1-0 Scotland
Hardly a disgrace against one of the game's traditional superpowers but the limp Scotland performance was disappointing, no doubt.
There are mitigating circumstances; players missing, end-of-season friendly syndrome etc. But there will need to be a big improvement against France next weekend.
The Euro 2016 hosts might be in the mood for a big send-off before the party starts in earnest.
We'll be back for that one next Saturday. Ciao for now.
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Ollie, Lanark: "Ross McCormack is no better than Steven Fletcher. They both offer nothing up front. Need a striker who can zip around with pace and make defenders work. That man is 40-goal Leigh Griffiths, or Jason Cummings. Or even give Steven Naismith a role up front rather than wasting him in midfield."
FT: Italy 1-0
They say a picture can be worth a thousand words...
Sorry stats for Scotland
FT: Italy 1-0 Scotland
We won on fouls!
FT: Italy 1-0 Scotland
The Scotland players will get a chance to work on things ahead of next Saturday's visit to Metz since they are staying on in Malta for a training camp.
Set-plays will be high on the agenda since the few that came our way were wasted.
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Scott, Fife: "Once more pre-match analysis contained usual drivel of new strength and depth of Scotland squad. No one was won over. No strength, and certainly no depth. Honest hard working lads, but not one in a top team, few in a top league. 77 mins before a shot and once more not one on target."
Nathan, Stornoway: "A good option for manager would be Derek McInnes in my opinion, done a decent job at Aberdeen with scarce resources so I'd expect him to do fairly well. Gordon Strachan sets up to defend and draw, he gets away with it as we quite often scrape 1-0 wins. I'd rather lose trying to win than draw."
Lessons for Scotland?
FT: Italy 1-0 Scotland
So what did we learn from that? We know there is a big gulf between Scotland and the top European nations. We know we will be under pressure if we are constantly thumping aimless, long balls out of defence.
Manager Gordon Strachan called for his players to be brave on the ball but it just didn't happen tonight.
However, Scotland were without a lot of players and it's maybe hard to get up for these kind of friendlies at the end of a long, hard season.
I'm slightly worried about next Saturday's match against France now...
FULL-TIME Italy 1-0 Scotland
A familiar scoreline for the Azzurri but it doesn't really tell the story of a one-sided contest. Italy were vastly superior, particularly in the first half, and Graziano Pelle crashed in a great shot to settle this friendly.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
We're into three minutes of stoppage-time.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Gianluigi Buffon looks to entertain himself on a thoroughly boring evening for the Italy goalkeeper, dummying to kick three or four times as Steven Naismith looks on. He eventually hoofs it out for a shy. Not very silky.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Come on Scotland. One big push here and we can nick a draw. Give us something. Anything...
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Italy 1-0 Scotland
James McArthur has run his race for Scotland and Derby's Craig Bryson gets a late cameo for a third international cap.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
There are not too many of these Italian subs busting a gut to impress Antonio Conte. Do they reckon the Italian coach has already settled on his 23-man pool for Euro 2016?
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Giacomo Bonaventura is on for the last 10 minutes, replacing Emanuele Giaccherini, who missed two great chances in the first half.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Finally a shot on goal for Scotland! Some slipshod defending from the Italians presents Steven Naismith with time and space in the penalty box. The Norwich forward finds a pass to Matt Ritchie and the Bournemouth playmaker is forced wider than he'd like before flashing a strike wide.
Bella Pelle
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Graziano Pelle curls in a well-crafted finish on 56 minutes as Italy finally convert their utter supremacy and veritable barrage of chances into a goal.
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Gordon Strachan made a couple of changes just before that disappointing corner. Steven Naismith and Oliver Burke are on for Matt Phillips and Ikechi Anya.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
No is the answer as Grant Hanley is penalised for some pulling and shoving with the ball in mid air.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Scotland win their first corner of the match as Ikechi Anya does well to hassle Andrea Barzagli. Can we make the set-piece count?
Italy 1-0 Scotland
With all of these changes, Italy have lost their earlier rhythm but Scotland still can't make any inroads into the opposition half.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Jorge Luiz Jorginho takes over from Daniele De Rossi in the heart of the Italy midfield. Simone Zaza is on for goal scorer Graziano Pelle.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson on BBC Radio Scotland: "I'd like to see Scotland offer something in an attacking sense. It's a friendly, so there's nothing to lose. Why not bring on another forward?"
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Andy Ham, Edinburgh: "There is just an endless stream of negativity here. This is a fairly meaningless end of season friendly for us; half our squad is unavailable and we are playing a top team. I'm not sure what all these folk are expecting."
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Another Italy change. Marco Parolo takes over from Antonio Candreva.
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Going back to the goal and the comment made by our man in Malta, Alasdair. Scotland skipper Darren Fletcher trod on the ball and slipped to give it away just moments before the deadlock was broken.
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Italy 1-0 Scotland
Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi come on for Italy. Eder and Matteo Darmian make way.
GOAL Italy 1-0 Scotland
Graziano Pelle
Lovely finish. The break of the ball favours Graziano Pelle near the edge of the penalty area and the big Southampton striker curls a powerful shot inside the post.
Captain Careless?
Italy 0-0 Scotland
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Malta
"Darren Fletcher has given away possession on countless occasions this evening and Scotland are fortunate not to have been punished as a result. The Scotland captain is one player you'd expect not to be so careless."
Italy 0-0 Scotland
Ikechi Anya, back in a more advanced role now, runs deep into enemy territory but is soon clipped by Daniele De Rossi for his cheek.
Italy 0-0 Scotland
A bit of a scruffy start to the second half. Russell Martin has taken over at right-back, with Christophe Berra joining Grant Hanley in the middle of defence.
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Scotland fans respond to JD of Glasgow's call for Gordon Strachan to get sacked.
Ian, South Ayrshire: "Saying Strachan out without suggesting an alternative is like saying "its rubbish"...."why is it rubbish?..."cause it is!". I think we missed a trick by not getting to France, that said I am struggling to replace Strachan. At least JD and the rest of the no believers, if u are brave enough to wish GS the sack, offer an alternative."
Mac, Lochgilphead: "Who do you propose we replace Strachan with? Mourinho will be gutted he took the Old Trafford job if he knew you were thinking about getting rid of Strachan eh?"
KICK-OFF
Italy 0-0 Scotland
The second half is under way and Scotland have made a couple of changes, with Steven Fletcher taking over from striker Ross McCormack and Christophe Berra on for Callum Paterson at the back.
HT: Italy 0-0 Scotland
Hmmmm... I'm not sure formations have much to do with Scotland's troubles. If we had two up top, it would just be two players isolated.
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
Get Involved
#BBCSportScot or text 80295
HT: Italy 0-0 Scotland
Steven Fletcher and Christophe Berra have had their half-time drills interrupted and are back up the tunnel. Will we be seeing those two at the start of the second half?