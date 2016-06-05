Sweden v Wales

Sweden 3-0 Wales - reaction

Summary

  1. Forsberg drives in from Ibrahimovic lay-off
  2. Lustig adds second from close range
  3. Bale comes on as second-half sub for Wales
  4. Guidetti pounces after Williams misjudgement
  5. Wales' only warm-up for Euro 2016

By Phil Dawkes

All times stated are UK

On to the real thing...

That is your lot for our coverage of Sweden v Wales and for the warm-up games for Euro 2016. Next up; the real deal.

Join us next Friday for the opening ceremony and opening game - France v Romania.

Sweden 3-0 Wales

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales and Everton captain on BBC Radio Wales

It wasn't the result Coleman will have wanted but it served its purpose. What have Sweden got out of the game? They could be going into the next one a little too relaxed.

Wales do look short of goals though, especially without Gareth Bale on the pitch.  

Team selector

Sweden 3-0 Wales

After that result and performance in Stockholm, Wales fans may be inclined to make a few alterations to their starting XI for the opening Euro 2016 match against Slovakia. You can have a tinker with the side using our team selector, which you can find here.

Wales
BBC

Is tiredness a valid excuse?

Euro 2016

It is often suggested that England head to major tournaments physically worse off than their opponents due to the punishing schedule of the Premier League - an issue that also includes Wales this summer.

Our man Stephan Shemilt has out together an analysis of whether this excuse holds any water, which you can find here.

Get Involved

Sweden 3-0 Wales

Richard: Pathetic. There's no such thing as a meaningless football match. 1 win in 7. 3 more conceded. Shambolic.  

Sweden 3-0 Wales

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales and Everton captain on BBC Radio Wales

Chris Coleman knows next week is a different kettle of fish. The last goal sums it up - Wiliams would have gone in harder if this was a competitive match. Today was about getting the rustiness out, and I think they've achieved that.

Sweden 3-0 Wales

Not a good afternoon for Wales. Yes, it was only a friendly but they were found lacking in just about every department. Shoddy at the back, blunt in attack. Chris Coleman has more things to ponder now than he did at 3pm.

Chris Coleman
Reuters

FULL-TIME

Sweden 3-0 Wales

Sweden 3-0 Wales

Gareth Bale has another free-kick, this time on a tight angle on the right. He skips up to it but slices it way wide of the far post.

Soon after, Emyr Huws is now far away with a low shot from 20 yards.

Sweden 3-0 Wales

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales and Everton captain on BBC Radio Wales

Ashley Williams was just a little bit slow. Another game and he might have gone in stronger for that header. He's shaking his head as he watches on the monitor. He tried his best to stop Guidetti but realised if he brought him down he'd be off.

GOAL - Sweden 3-0 Wales

John Guidetti

The salt in the wound. Wales' miserable afternoon is complete. A long ball forward finds John Guidetti, who beats Ashley Williams way too easily and finds the net with hit finish, despite Danny Ward getting a hand to the ball.

John Guidetti
EPA

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales and Everton captain on BBC Radio Wales

There's not even a yellow card coming out here, and that was a shocker. Gareth Bale rode the challenge really well. Maybe that's something he's learned in Spain.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Here we go. This could be Bale's moment. He has a free-kick 25 yards from goal. He lines it up and has a pop but strikes the wall.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Ashley Williams is struggling again. I'm not sure what Wales achieve by keeping him on the pitch now. Better to protect him.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Gareth Bale is sent flying by a poor challenge from Andreas Granqvist. From the free-kick, Simon Church is given a sniff of goal but cannot keep his effort down at the back post.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales and Everton captain on BBC Radio Wales

The result won't bother Chris Coleman. It's all about the first game next week. That's what he's been building up to.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Wales are offering something now. Emyr Huws drives in to the Sweden box and crosses low towards Gareth Bale, who is denied by last-ditch tackle. 

Soon after, Aaron Ramsey has the chance to shoot from the edge of the box but curls his effort high over the bar.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

That is just shoddy from Wales. They have a corner and see it cleared but when the ball is knocked back in at least three players are offside.

SUBSTITUTION

Sweden 2-0 Wales

John Guidetti (once of Man City, Stoke and Celtic) comes on for Marcus Berg for Sweden.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Bale has made a difference, as we all knew he would. His dangerous dipping, swerving cross-come-shot in to the box from the right skips past everyone and out for a goal-kick. Cue another change...

Gareth Bale for Wales
Reuters

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales and Everton captain on BBC Radio Wales

The changes Wales have made should have come earlier; they've been much more of a threat since. I'd like to think Chris Coleman was most concerned about giving certain players time, and had it been a competitive match they would have come sooner.

SUBSTITUTION

Sweden 2-0 Wales

That is Vokes' last non-contribution. He departs to be replaced by Simon Church. Emyr Huws also comes on, for Jonny Williams. Odd - Huws hasn't been selected in Wales' 23 for France so why give him time on the pitch?

Sweden 2-0 Wales

20 minutes to go and Wales properly threaten for the first time. The ball is swung to the back post and headed back across goal by Chris Gunter but Sam Vokes isn't quick enough to react to make any kind of meaningful contribution.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Gareth Bale takes a typically direct approach to attacking Sweden, picking up the ball and running at their defence, but he is unable to get away from a third man and is dispossessed. He has a little kick out at the Swedish player who tackled him - not the smartest move, son.

Gareth Bale for Wales
Reuters

Sweden 2-0 Wales

I can only assume it is strictly one in, one out on man buns in the Friends Arena, hence Zlatan's departure shortly before Gareth Bale came on.

SUBSTITUTION

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Here comes Gareth Bale. He replaces Andy King. Wales also send on James Collins for James Chester and David Edwards for David Vaughan.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales and Everton captain on BBC Radio Wales

Ashley Williams, get him off. Even if he's OK. No chances.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Worrying moments for Wales. Ashley Williams is down clutching his knee after challenging for a header. Thankfully, a bit of treatment is all he needs to get back to his feet and continue.

SUBSTITUTION

Sweden 2-0 Wales

We are not going to see Zlatan and Gareth Bale on the pitch together. He is one of three Swedish players to make way, along with Lewicki and Forsberg. On come Emir Kujovic, Albin Ekdal and Jimmy Durmaz.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Gareth Bale is warming up now. Meanwhile, on the pitch, Wales have had a couple of half-chnaces. The first is a low cross that just evades the sliding Sam Vokes at the back post, the second a shot from Jonny Williams that flies well wide.

#bbcfootball

Tom Hayes: Just as I was about to say it should be at least three nil, the Swedes score.

Sweden 2-0 Wales

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales and Everton captain on BBC Radio Wales

It was coming wasn't it? Sweden have been so clearly on top and Wales haven't made the changes. Now they've got a mountain to climb against a team who's clearly in control.

GOAL - Sweden 2-0 Wales

Mikael Lustig

This was coming. A Sweden corner is swung over and twice cleared off the line following Emil Forsberg's header before Mikael Lustig slots home from close range. The last 10 minutes will be a real concern to Chris Coleman. Suddenly, his team look an utter shambles at the back.

Mikael Lustig celebrates
Reuters

Sweden 1-0 Wales

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales and Everton captain on BBC Radio Wales

You can sense this coming. If Wales don't get a sub on soon to change things - offer something more in attack - then Sweden are going to move away with this 2-0.

Sweden 1-0 Wales

Wales are living on the edge. Sweden are pushing hard for a second goal, which Mikael Lustrig goes close to scoring with a shot from the edge of the box that Ben Davies slides in to block. No need to guess where the move originated from - the big fella with the man bun.

Sweden 1-0 Wales

Kevin Ratcliffe

Former Wales and Everton captain on BBC Radio Wales

Sam Vokes needs a bit of help - Wales have to get somebody alongside him up front.

Sweden 1-0 Wales

Wales caught offside. Again. They've offered nothing in attack so far.

Bale stays on the bench

Dafydd Pritchard

BBC Sport Wales at the Friends Arena, Stockholm

With the second half under way, Gareth Bale is still on the bench for Wales, whose only change at the break saw goalkeeper Danny Ward replace Wayne Hennessey.

Bale has yet to go through his warm-up routine, so the much-vaunted duel between the Real Madrid man and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have to wait.

Gareth Bale
Reuters

Sweden 1-0 Wales

Off the line! Marcus Berg loops a shot over Danny Ward that is destined for the net until James Chester slides in to scoop the ball away. A big let-off.

Sweden 1-0 Wales

Poor Sam Vokes hasn't been given a sniff so far. Jonny Wiliams picks up the ball in the Sweden half and tries to find the striker but he was trying to thread a needle and the home defence reclaim possession easily.

