Relive Newcastle's 4-3 win over Norwich

If you're only tuning in now having watched the Champions League you missed a cracker at St James' Park.
Dwight Gayle put Newcastle ahead early on, and could have had a hat-trick within 35 minutes, but City levelled on the stroke of half time through a Graham Dorrans penalty.
Cameron Jerome and Jacob Murphy had put Norwich two-goals clear, but in the fifth minute of stoppage time Yoan Gouffran levelled for the hosts before Gayle got his hat-trick seconds later.
The result lifts Newcastle up to third place in the Championship while Norwich remain second, a point ahead of the Magpies.
I'm off for a lie down...
Post update
FT Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Post update
FT Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
What is it with Alex Neil and substitutions that he has to tinker with it and mess with it?
He's messed around with it today and he's lost the game.
Post update
FT Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Steve Harper
Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live
Norwich will play better than they did tonight, they're unfortunate to go away with nothing. Alex Neil will try and pick his players up as quick as possible, but sadly for him they didn't start or finish the game well.
Stop the world, I want to get off!
FT: Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
What an amazing end to a football match.
Newcastle looked dead and buried as the clock ticked into stoppage time, but fair play to Rafa's men, they never gave up and managed to break Norwich's hearts.
Post update
FT: Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Steve Harper
Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Norwich could have gone 4-2 up! It was good, persistent play from Newcastle - they had to go direct late on. Somehow, they've won the game.
FULL-TIME
Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
That's it! 3-1 down - 4-3 winners. What a barnstorming end to this match. Newcastle go up to third in the Championship.
Post update
Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Steve Harper
Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
It looks like it's the most unlikely of wins! A big win! They might just have done it!
GOAL Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Dwight Gayle
Oh. My Word. What a turnaround. Dwight Gayle brings the ball down at the edge of the area, moves a couple of yards into the box and fires low past Michael McGovern to get his a hat-trick. Nothing more than the former Barnet man deserves for all the chances he has had.
GOAL Newcastle 3-3 Norwich
Yoan Gouffran
Yoan Gouffran nets from close range to level.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
On loan Chelsea attacker Christian Atsu replaces Paul Dummett for Newcastle.
Six minutes of stoppage time
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
That's 360 seconds...
Pressure, pressure, pressure
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Newcastle starting to throw everything at Norwich, with the big man Mitrovic the focal point of their balls into the box. Can the Magpies get a late equaliser?
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Fresh legs up front for Norwich as they try and close out the win - Nelson Oliveira replaces Cameron Jerome.
Post update
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Newcastle win a free-kick around 30 yards out in a central position, but Dwight Gayle blasts it just past the top corner and out for a goal kick.
Post update
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Aleksandar Mitrovic heads Hayden's cross just wide for Newcastle - the Serb's second decent chance since coming on as a substitute.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Norwich make a change - Ryan Bennett on for Jacob Murphy
Post update
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Norwich's Michael McGovern makes a great save from Gayle as he volleyed goalwards looking for a hat-trick. We've got an entertaining final few minutes here.
YELLOW CARD
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
We're up to nine bookings now. Jamaal Lascelles and Cameron Jerome are yellow-carded after a 'disagreement'.
Post update
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Steve Harper
Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
I'd be very surprised if this match finishes 11 v 11. The referee really does need to be strong now!
Live Reporting
By Brent Pilnick
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Thank you and goodnight!
FT: Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
If you're only tuning in now having watched the Champions League you missed a cracker at St James' Park.
Dwight Gayle put Newcastle ahead early on, and could have had a hat-trick within 35 minutes, but City levelled on the stroke of half time through a Graham Dorrans penalty.
Cameron Jerome and Jacob Murphy had put Norwich two-goals clear, but in the fifth minute of stoppage time Yoan Gouffran levelled for the hosts before Gayle got his hat-trick seconds later.
The result lifts Newcastle up to third place in the Championship while Norwich remain second, a point ahead of the Magpies.
I'm off for a lie down...
Post update
FT Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Post update
FT Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
What is it with Alex Neil and substitutions that he has to tinker with it and mess with it?
He's messed around with it today and he's lost the game.
Post update
FT Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Steve Harper
Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live
Norwich will play better than they did tonight, they're unfortunate to go away with nothing. Alex Neil will try and pick his players up as quick as possible, but sadly for him they didn't start or finish the game well.
Stop the world, I want to get off!
FT: Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
What an amazing end to a football match.
Newcastle looked dead and buried as the clock ticked into stoppage time, but fair play to Rafa's men, they never gave up and managed to break Norwich's hearts.
Post update
FT: Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Steve Harper
Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Norwich could have gone 4-2 up! It was good, persistent play from Newcastle - they had to go direct late on. Somehow, they've won the game.
FULL-TIME
Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
That's it! 3-1 down - 4-3 winners. What a barnstorming end to this match. Newcastle go up to third in the Championship.
Post update
Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Steve Harper
Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
It looks like it's the most unlikely of wins! A big win! They might just have done it!
GOAL Newcastle 4-3 Norwich
Dwight Gayle
Oh. My Word. What a turnaround. Dwight Gayle brings the ball down at the edge of the area, moves a couple of yards into the box and fires low past Michael McGovern to get his a hat-trick. Nothing more than the former Barnet man deserves for all the chances he has had.
GOAL Newcastle 3-3 Norwich
Yoan Gouffran
Yoan Gouffran nets from close range to level.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
On loan Chelsea attacker Christian Atsu replaces Paul Dummett for Newcastle.
Six minutes of stoppage time
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
That's 360 seconds...
Pressure, pressure, pressure
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Newcastle starting to throw everything at Norwich, with the big man Mitrovic the focal point of their balls into the box. Can the Magpies get a late equaliser?
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Fresh legs up front for Norwich as they try and close out the win - Nelson Oliveira replaces Cameron Jerome.
Post update
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Newcastle win a free-kick around 30 yards out in a central position, but Dwight Gayle blasts it just past the top corner and out for a goal kick.
Post update
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Aleksandar Mitrovic heads Hayden's cross just wide for Newcastle - the Serb's second decent chance since coming on as a substitute.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Norwich make a change - Ryan Bennett on for Jacob Murphy
Post update
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Norwich's Michael McGovern makes a great save from Gayle as he volleyed goalwards looking for a hat-trick. We've got an entertaining final few minutes here.
YELLOW CARD
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
We're up to nine bookings now. Jamaal Lascelles and Cameron Jerome are yellow-carded after a 'disagreement'.
Post update
Newcastle 2-3 Norwich
Steve Harper
Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
I'd be very surprised if this match finishes 11 v 11. The referee really does need to be strong now!