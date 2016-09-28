Newcastle United

Relive Newcastle's 4-3 win over Norwich

Follow all the action in the Champions League here.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Brent Pilnick

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Thank you and goodnight!

    FT: Newcastle 4-3 Norwich

    Dwight Gayle
    Copyright: Rex Features

    If you're only tuning in now having watched the Champions League you missed a cracker at St James' Park.

    Dwight Gayle put Newcastle ahead early on, and could have had a hat-trick within 35 minutes, but City levelled on the stroke of half time through a Graham Dorrans penalty.

    Cameron Jerome and Jacob Murphy had put Norwich two-goals clear, but in the fifth minute of stoppage time Yoan Gouffran levelled for the hosts before Gayle got his hat-trick seconds later. 

    The result lifts Newcastle up to third place in the Championship while Norwich remain second, a point ahead of the Magpies.

    I'm off for a lie down...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    FT Newcastle 4-3 Norwich

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    FT Newcastle 4-3 Norwich

    Rob Butler

    BBC Radio Norfolk sport

    What is it with Alex Neil and substitutions that he has to tinker with it and mess with it? 

    He's messed around with it today and he's lost the game.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    FT Newcastle 4-3 Norwich

    Steve Harper

    Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live

    Norwich will play better than they did tonight, they're unfortunate to go away with nothing. Alex Neil will try and pick his players up as quick as possible, but sadly for him they didn't start or finish the game well.   

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Stop the world, I want to get off!

    FT: Newcastle 4-3 Norwich

    Dwight Gayle
    Copyright: Rex Features

    What an amazing end to a football match. 

    Newcastle looked dead and buried as the clock ticked into stoppage time, but fair play to Rafa's men, they never gave up and managed to break Norwich's hearts. 

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    FT: Newcastle 4-3 Norwich

    Steve Harper

    Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    Norwich could have gone 4-2 up! It was good, persistent play from Newcastle - they had to go direct late on. Somehow, they've won the game.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. FULL-TIME

    Newcastle 4-3 Norwich

    That's it! 3-1 down - 4-3 winners. What a barnstorming end to this match. Newcastle go up to third in the Championship. 

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Newcastle 4-3 Norwich

    Steve Harper

    Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    It looks like it's the most unlikely of wins! A big win! They might just have done it!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. GOAL Newcastle 4-3 Norwich

    Dwight Gayle

    Oh. My Word. What a turnaround. Dwight Gayle brings the ball down at the edge of the area, moves a couple of yards into the box and fires low past Michael McGovern to get his a hat-trick. Nothing more than the former Barnet man deserves for all the chances he has had. 

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. GOAL Newcastle 3-3 Norwich

    Yoan Gouffran

    Yoan Gouffran nets from close range to level.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. SUBSTITUTION

    Newcastle 2-3 Norwich

    On loan Chelsea attacker Christian Atsu replaces Paul Dummett for Newcastle.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Six minutes of stoppage time

    Newcastle 2-3 Norwich

    That's 360 seconds...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Pressure, pressure, pressure

    Newcastle 2-3 Norwich

    Newcastle starting to throw everything at Norwich, with the big man Mitrovic the focal point of their balls into the box. Can the Magpies get a late equaliser?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. SUBSTITUTION

    Newcastle 2-3 Norwich

    Fresh legs up front for Norwich as they try and close out the win - Nelson Oliveira replaces Cameron Jerome.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Newcastle 2-3 Norwich

    Newcastle win a free-kick around 30 yards out in a central position, but Dwight Gayle blasts it just past the top corner and out for a goal kick.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Newcastle 2-3 Norwich

    Aleksandar Mitrovic heads Hayden's cross just wide for Newcastle - the Serb's second decent chance since coming on as a substitute. 

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. SUBSTITUTION

    Newcastle 2-3 Norwich

    Norwich make a change - Ryan Bennett on for Jacob Murphy

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Newcastle 2-3 Norwich

    Norwich's Michael McGovern makes a great save from Gayle as he volleyed goalwards looking for a hat-trick. We've got an entertaining final few minutes here. 

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. YELLOW CARD

    Newcastle 2-3 Norwich

    We're up to nine bookings now. Jamaal Lascelles and Cameron Jerome are yellow-carded after a 'disagreement'.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Newcastle 2-3 Norwich

    Steve Harper

    Former Newcastle keeper on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    I'd be very surprised if this match finishes 11 v 11. The referee really does need to be strong now!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Back to top