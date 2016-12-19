Everton 0-1 Liverpool - Mane scores injury-time winner

I think Sadio Mane had five Everton defenders between him and the goal when Daniel Sturridge let off his shot, but the forward was on the ball first to score the winner.
'It's a wonderful feeling'
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport: "I don't agree it was a poor first half. Maybe not the best football. You have to adapt to Everton's wild game. A game like this you have to interrupt their rhythm with passing.
"In the second half it was clear they couldn't do the same - we were better. We didn't give one chance away I think."
On the goal: "It wasnot the hardest shot from Sturridge but hard enough. Wonderful feeling. Really, really good. I don't like the flares too much. I'm a little bit scared about this. It was a long, long stoppage time. We gave them no chance."
On Ross Barkley's tackle on Jordan Henderson: "I saw it one time. Everything is clear. If you saw it say how it was. I think the referee had a difficult game. Maybe Ross was really lucky and Hendo was really lucky.
"Tonight we deserved to win."
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
I've just seen a clip of the full-time whistle and Lucas and Jordan Henderson were furious with Everton's Idrissa Gueye - not sure what that was all about but Henderson had to be pulled away.
'Maybe Ross was lucky'
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Everton
Everton manager Ronald Koeman: "We are really disappointed to concede in extra time. The eight minutes killed us.
"We have to wait to see about Maarten Stekelenburg's injury, we will know more tomorrow, and James McCarthy has a hamstring injury.
"In the second half we had problems to stop Liverpool.
"I know exactly how fast Sadio Mane is, he reacted so well. We did not deserve to concede this goal.
"Maybe Ross Barkley was lucky, it was a hard tackle."
'Everton played wild football'
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Sky Sports: "Enjoy isn't the right word - it was very intense and a deserved win in a difficult game.
"The best thing you can do on a night like this is win and you saw how happy our fans were. I can't remember one chance for Everton.
"The plan of Everton was wild football. They were chasing us everywhere, it is really difficult to play against this. We couldn't handle it at first. We will be better at reacting against this in a few months.
"We were much better in the second half, we could have scored earlier but actually I don't care.
"We needed someone who could shoot and Daniel Sturridge did that. If you only win games when you are brilliant you won't win many games. It was a battle and we were ready for it."
'We didn't deserve to lose'
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Everton
Everton manager Ronald Koeman on Sky Sports: "I think it was a very good team performance. It was the best first 45 minutes. We were very aggressive. There was a big chance with the header from a corner kick.
"In the second half we had it more difficult. The substitutes of Liverpool had a big impact in the final result. We didn't keep the ball after the break so much. The team didn't deserve to lose the game.
"If you get the goal then that gives a boost. The eight minutes of extra time even made it more difficult. If I can say something about the referee. Why did he give Seamus Coleman a yellow and not Dejan Lovren [during the 'pushing' incidents]? Lovren was already on a yellow.
"Barkley, maybe he was lucky. Maybe it's a red."
'Liverpool win is bad news for Stoke'
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Charlie Adam
Stoke City midfielder on MOTD2
It is a big win for Liverpool because it is the derby and a massive match for them which is always hard to win.
There is plenty of time for them in the title race, they are six points behind Chelsea but there is still a long way to go.
This win is more important because it will give them a lot of confidence going into Christmas - which is not good news for Stoke because we play them next.
Sudhir Chaturvedi: absorbing but poor quality game. Time for #RossBarkley to leave - will be good for #EvertonFC and him
David Simpson: Koeman gets beaten by the player he brought to the premier league. Oh dear...
'It was a mistimed tackle by Barkley'
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson: "It was a bit hectic and a bit wild. We dealt with it well. We knew Everton would come at us from the off."
On Ross Barkley's second-half tackle on him: "It was pretty late. I know Ross well - he's a good lad and he mistimed the tackle. He apologised after the match. Thankfully I'm alright. It's a derby. When you're on the pitch you give 100% to win the game."
Liverpool moving up
SMS Message: Mane has been superb for Liverpool. I haven't been so excited about a new Liverpool signing since John Barnes. from Paul B.
Mane has been superb for Liverpool. I haven't been so excited about a new Liverpool signing since John Barnes.
SMS Message: So, Aguero and Vardy get reds, while Barkley and Rojo (x 2) get away with it. Come on refs, get your acts together! from JC, Berks
So, Aguero and Vardy get reds, while Barkley and Rojo (x 2) get away with it. Come on refs, get your acts together!
'Everton ran out of legs'
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Kevin Kilbane
Former Everton winger on MOTD2
Everton were right at it in the first half but they ran out of legs.
Their intensity dropped right off in the last 20 minutes and they invited the Liverpool pressure - Liverpool were the only team that looked like winning it at the end.
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says that Ross Barkley apologised after the match for that tackle - but he plays it down.
Think: 'he's not that sort of player.'
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
'There's no better place to win away from home' says Jordan Henderson.
'Liverpool had to win to stay in title race'
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Robbie Savage
Ex-Leicester City & Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
I think on the whole Liverpool deserved it. They were the more dominant side in possession. Everton midfielder Ross Barkley should have had a straight red.
Manager Jurgen Klopp's substitutions helped. They defended well too. For Liverpool to stay in the title race they had to win tonight - and it's their fifth clean sheet in seven.
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Everton had just one shot on target all night and that was a tame Ashley Williams header. Liverpool weren't much better going forwards but they probably just about deserved the win.
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp celebrated the whistle by gathering in a jumping Adam Lallana and he now takes his whole squad over to the band of away fans in the corner. A huge hug for Dejan Lovren and four rapid fist pumps from Klopp. Box office.
FULL-TIME
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
A big win for Liverpool, a potentially vital three points in the title race, a dreadful game marred by a shocking tackle from Ross Barkley.
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Christmas week starts here.