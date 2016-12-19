Everton 0-1 Liverpool - Mane scores injury-time winner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport: "I don't agree it was a poor first half. Maybe not the best football. You have to adapt to Everton's wild game. A game like this you have to interrupt their rhythm with passing.

"In the second half it was clear they couldn't do the same - we were better. We didn't give one chance away I think."

On the goal: "It wasnot the hardest shot from Sturridge but hard enough. Wonderful feeling. Really, really good. I don't like the flares too much. I'm a little bit scared about this. It was a long, long stoppage time. We gave them no chance."

On Ross Barkley's tackle on Jordan Henderson: "I saw it one time. Everything is clear. If you saw it say how it was. I think the referee had a difficult game. Maybe Ross was really lucky and Hendo was really lucky.

"Tonight we deserved to win."