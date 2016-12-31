Manchester United v Middlesbrough

Man Utd v Middlesbrough as it happened

Follow all of today's Premier League action here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. FULL-TIME

    Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

    This looked like the Manchester United of old, scoring two late goals to come from behind and beat Middlesbrough.

    Thanks for joining me.

    Paul Pogba
    Copyright: AFP
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Calum Chambers plays a ball forward which is cut out by Marcos Rojo.

    The last act?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Into the last minute of added time, can Boro find something from within them??

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Fergie time

    Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport at Old Trafford

    Old Trafford is rocking.

    On Sir Alex Ferguson's 75th birthday, Manchester United have pulled out a performance right out of the Alex Ferguson mould.

    Going behind, injustice at a bad decision, complaining at the officials, even replacing a central defender with a striker before those two late goals.

    Its like the clock has been wound back 10 years.

    Paul Pogba celebrates
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

    FOUR minutes to play.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Adam Forshaw straight into David de Gea from outside the area.

    It is Boro who are now chasing the game.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Mata and Pogba combine

    Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Alex Bruce

    Hull City defender on Final Score

    A lovely ball in from Juan Mata who dinked into the box and chipped it up for Paul Pogba, who firmly headed it home.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. GOAL - Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Paul Pogba

    WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT!!

    They huffed and puffed all match and get two goals in two minutes.

    This time Juan Mata's cross is met by Paul Pogba, who heads into the top corner from inside the area.

    Past and present celebrate. Sir Alex Ferguson on his birthday in the stands, Jose Mourinho on the touchline.

    One minute, 20 seconds between those goals.

    Paul Pogba scores
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. GOAL - Man Utd 1-1 Middlesbrough

    Anthony Martial

    There it is!

    Manchester United go route one and get the leveller.

    Paul Pogba pings a pass onto the head of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the edge of the area, whose knock is perfect for Anthony Martial to slot home past Victor Valdes.

    Anthony Martial scores
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. CLOSE!

    Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough

    It just will not go in.

    Paul Pogba heads back Antonio Valencia's cross into the path of Juan Mata, but the Spaniards goalbound shot ricochets away.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. SUBSTITUTION

    Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough

    Boro make their last change of the match as Adama Traore comes off and Fabio makes his first return to Old Trafford.

    Aitor Karanka shoring it up at the back.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough

    Must be? No.

    Anthony Martial is through on goal, but his low shot is palmed away by Victor Valdes.

    Paul Pogba then drills in a shot which is straight at the Spaniard.

    Looks like being Boro's day.

    Anthony Martial
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. PENALTY APPEAL

    Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough

    Marcus Rashford goes down in the box under the challenge of Boro defender Bernardo Espinosa, but referee Lee Mason is unmoved.

    Jose Mourinho stands on the touch and smiles.

    Jose Mourinho
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. SUBSTITUTION

    Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough

    Match winner? Grant Leadbitter off and Adam Clayton is on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough

    Anthony Martial skates through into the area, but is unable to find his way past debutant Bernardo Espinosa.

    Time running out for the home side.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. GREAT SAVE!

    Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough

    Pinball inside the Boro area and Marcus Rashford gets a volley away, but Victor Valdes is down to his left to collect.

    Marcus Rashford looks dejected
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough

    Boro dropping deeper and deeper...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. CLOSE!

    Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough

    An immediate impact from Marcus Rashford, who dances his way inside the box but drills a low cross across the six yard box which Zlatan Ibrahimovic cannot reach.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Marcus' moment

    Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport at Old Trafford

    Jose Mourinho's immediate response as Grant Leadbitter fired the visitors' ahead was to cut short Marcus Rashford's warm-up and call him back to the dug-out.

    The 19-year-old has not scored since September but with Manchester United's 11-game unbeaten run about to end, Rashford could not pick a better time to break that sequence.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. SUBSTITUTION

    Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough

    Jose Mourinho going for broke.

    Defender Chris Smalling makes way for attacker Marcus Rashford.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Back to top