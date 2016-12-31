Man Utd v Middlesbrough as it happened

This looked like the Manchester United of old, scoring two late goals to come from behind and beat Middlesbrough. Thanks for joining me.
By Shamoon Hafez
FULL-TIME
Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough
Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough
Calum Chambers plays a ball forward which is cut out by Marcos Rojo.
The last act?
Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough
Into the last minute of added time, can Boro find something from within them??
Fergie time
Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Old Trafford
Old Trafford is rocking.
On Sir Alex Ferguson's 75th birthday, Manchester United have pulled out a performance right out of the Alex Ferguson mould.
Going behind, injustice at a bad decision, complaining at the officials, even replacing a central defender with a striker before those two late goals.
Its like the clock has been wound back 10 years.
Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough
FOUR minutes to play.
Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough
Adam Forshaw straight into David de Gea from outside the area.
It is Boro who are now chasing the game.
Mata and Pogba combine
Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough
Alex Bruce
Hull City defender on Final Score
A lovely ball in from Juan Mata who dinked into the box and chipped it up for Paul Pogba, who firmly headed it home.
GOAL - Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough
Paul Pogba
WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT!!
They huffed and puffed all match and get two goals in two minutes.
This time Juan Mata's cross is met by Paul Pogba, who heads into the top corner from inside the area.
Past and present celebrate. Sir Alex Ferguson on his birthday in the stands, Jose Mourinho on the touchline.
One minute, 20 seconds between those goals.
GOAL - Man Utd 1-1 Middlesbrough
Anthony Martial
There it is!
Manchester United go route one and get the leveller.
Paul Pogba pings a pass onto the head of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the edge of the area, whose knock is perfect for Anthony Martial to slot home past Victor Valdes.
CLOSE!
Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
It just will not go in.
Paul Pogba heads back Antonio Valencia's cross into the path of Juan Mata, but the Spaniards goalbound shot ricochets away.
SUBSTITUTION
Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Boro make their last change of the match as Adama Traore comes off and Fabio makes his first return to Old Trafford.
Aitor Karanka shoring it up at the back.
Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Must be? No.
Anthony Martial is through on goal, but his low shot is palmed away by Victor Valdes.
Paul Pogba then drills in a shot which is straight at the Spaniard.
Looks like being Boro's day.
PENALTY APPEAL
Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Marcus Rashford goes down in the box under the challenge of Boro defender Bernardo Espinosa, but referee Lee Mason is unmoved.
Jose Mourinho stands on the touch and smiles.
SUBSTITUTION
Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Match winner? Grant Leadbitter off and Adam Clayton is on.
Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Anthony Martial skates through into the area, but is unable to find his way past debutant Bernardo Espinosa.
Time running out for the home side.
GREAT SAVE!
Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Pinball inside the Boro area and Marcus Rashford gets a volley away, but Victor Valdes is down to his left to collect.
Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Boro dropping deeper and deeper...
CLOSE!
Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
An immediate impact from Marcus Rashford, who dances his way inside the box but drills a low cross across the six yard box which Zlatan Ibrahimovic cannot reach.
Marcus' moment
Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Old Trafford
Jose Mourinho's immediate response as Grant Leadbitter fired the visitors' ahead was to cut short Marcus Rashford's warm-up and call him back to the dug-out.
The 19-year-old has not scored since September but with Manchester United's 11-game unbeaten run about to end, Rashford could not pick a better time to break that sequence.
SUBSTITUTION
Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Jose Mourinho going for broke.
Defender Chris Smalling makes way for attacker Marcus Rashford.