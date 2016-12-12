BBC African Footballer of the Year - Mahrez wins

Many thanks for joining us today - and I hope that you're happy with the winner. It was a fairytale 2015-16 season for Algeria's Riyad Mahrez - and his magical 2016 has just got that little bit more special. Until next time.
Agnes Morley: And the fairy tale continues. Congratulations Mahrez Leicester City.
'He is improving every day'
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri on Mahrez's award: "It is fantastic, he had a fantastic season and I’m sure he’ll want to continue and have another fantastic season.
"I want him to continue, he’s a fantastic player for us and the team and he’s improving everyday. I speak about his sacrifice for the team as we have to work together."
Mahrez savours AFOTY award
Riyad Mahrez on his award win: "It means a lot, obviously I’m African, it’s big for an African player and I’m very pleased to win it.
"It’s always good to receive an award and as an African player it’s a huge honour."
On why he won: "Maybe because I won the league and we had a very good season.
"I think Algerians are proud of me, I’m from Africa and they are very proud of me and I want to thank them and all my family.
"All the fans, thank you very much, I’m very pleased to receive this."
Not too many complaints...
Jack Stevenson: Mahrez wins it. Wonder how much he's worth now? Our highest profile player by some way #lcfc
Archie Edwin: congratulations @Mahrez22 BBC African player of the year @EniAlu@BBCAfrica#bbcafoty@BBCSport u deserve it Marez
Listen to the winner...
No messing about here - have a listen to the winner himself.
Mahrez is the winner
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri looks delighted as he gives the award to Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.
CHAMPAGNE MOMENT - Mahrez wins BBC AFOTY 2016
Focus on Africa
Wowzers - Mahrez or Mane?
Where is Focus on Africa's Peter Okwoche? Is that Leicester of Liverpool?
Watch at the top of this page now.
Neel Mistry: Has to be Mahrez absolutely fantastic with Leicester City last year.
Munya Mundembe: And my prediction, Mahrez will scoop the 2016 #bbcafoty award. Now waiting on Focus on Africa.
Daniel N Wahome: #BBCAFOTY down to Mahrez and Mane. Yaya Toure, Aubemeyang and Andre Ayew are free to go to the movies.
From Radio Theatre to....where?
The long road travelled
Way back in November many of the great and the good gathered at the BBC's Radio Theatre to find out the name of the five of the shortlist.
The panellists comprised former South Africa captain Steven Pienaar, DR Congo's Lomana LuaLua and England women's international Eniola Aluko, whose brother Sone played for NIgeria.
Fast forward to today - and the award will be give out to one of the two remaining contenders at a training ground somewhere in England - but where?
wageni wambaa: I thought Kenya's Victor Wanyama would have made it to the #BBCAFOTY shortlist...oh well,we live to fight another day.
The final countdown
So, we started the afternoon with five contenders.
Three have been eliminated - and it is important to stress, in no particular order.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Yaya Toure and Andre Ayew have gone. Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane remain.
In about 10 minutes the winner will be revealed.
Mad for Mane?
Liverpool's Senegal star
This man certainly knows the way to goal - and loves an orange-painted wall and top combo by the looks of it.
Mane joined Liverpool in the summer and has scored seven Premier League goals so far for his new club.
Sadio Mane is down to the last two - but will he be number one?
Is your money on Mahrez?
It has been quite a year for Algeria international Riyad Mahrez.
He was an absolutely key figure as Leicester City pulled off one of the great modern fairytales by winning the Premier League title last year.
He was also named as the PFA player of the year.
Make sure you watch this video and find out about the place that shaped the man.
Best moment of the year?
Stanley Kwenda
BBC Africa
For me it was Riyad Mahrez winning the PFA Player of theAward; nothing beats that award. It's the benchmark now for African players. It's the first time an African player has won it.
He's doing very well this season with Leicester in the Champions League and made a slow start in the Premier League but we all know his qualities.
The wait is almost over
BBC Focus on Africa's Peter Okwoche will be revealing who has won the award in a little more than 15 minutes.
When pressed on who would win the award a little earlier he gave two clues.
He is in a city.
There are clouds above it.
Thanks Peter!
Who will it be?
This what the fuss is all about
Do we like this trophy? It certainly looks a little different.
Couldn't give it to my son, not with all those edges. Clumsy on his feet, he'd be impaling himself in no time.