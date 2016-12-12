BBC African Footballer of the Year - Mahrez wins

Riyad Mahrez on his award win: "It means a lot, obviously I’m African, it’s big for an African player and I’m very pleased to win it.

"It’s always good to receive an award and as an African player it’s a huge honour."

On why he won: "Maybe because I won the league and we had a very good season.

"I think Algerians are proud of me, I’m from Africa and they are very proud of me and I want to thank them and all my family.

"All the fans, thank you very much, I’m very pleased to receive this."