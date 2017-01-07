FA Cup reaction - five Premier League teams knocked out

Sutton United boss Paul Doswell told BBC Radio London.

“We created good chances and restricted them to very little overall. People are telling me that we were the better side, but that doesn’t count for a lot as we haven’t gone through yet. But we have to feel very proud or ourselves.

“Nine times out of 10, especially at their place, Wimbledon are the better side and they are going to beat us.

“But we matched them today, that is the magic of the FA Cup. We have to produce an upset now. We went from having decent enough chance, 50-50 maybe, now down to shorter percentage.

“But still it is a chance and in life you can take your chances.

“I’m trying to be realistic. We will need a bit of luck on the night."