Man City 5-3 Monaco - reaction and analysis
Summary
- Silva makes it 5-3 as City fight back from 3-2 down
- Aguero scores twice for hosts
- Falcao nets twice on return to England
- Falcao penalty saved after Otamendi foul
- Aguero booked for dive as City claim penalty
- Result: Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Atletico Madrid
'The experience will help us in the future'
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to BT Sport: "A lot of things happened but in the moment we were lucky. We were stable mentally. The old and young guys in the team played amazing. To live this experience helps us a lot in the future. Monaco has more history than us in the competition and you need this kind of experience to learn and improve. Of course anything can happen in Monaco and we have to score goals.
"We think in attack. Attack, attack, attack. Monaco score maybe 80 goals in one season and attack with a lot of people. They are physically strong and are a top, top team. That's why they're top of the league. That's why we take a lot of credit with this result.
"The result is ok. It could be better, could be worse, but it is what it is."
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
'Attack, attack, attack' is Pep Guardiola's consensus of the game and that about sums it up...
'It was a crazy game'
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Manchester City
Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero speaking to BT Sport: "It was a crazy game. Fortunately we won but we have to play against this fantastic team again. We have to enjoy this but we don't have anything yet. The most important thing is we recover our mentality and team spirit.
[On saving Falcao's penalty] "Fortunately for me and the team I chose one side. We studied Falcao and the rest of the penalty takers a lot and I have been lucky today to choose the right side.
"I made a mistake in the first goal and we have a lot of things to improve, but we never gave up and the team was strong today, even when we conceded easy goals. We stayed in the game and finish up winning the game."
Five from five
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Manchester City have saved each of their last five penalties in the Champions League (two from Caballero, three from Joe Hart).
Teenage dream
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Kylian Mbappe is the second youngest French scorer in the Champions League, following Karim Benzema (17y 352d) who scored for Lyon against Rosenborg in December 2005.
The record breaker
Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann is the top scoring player for Atletico in Champions League/European Cup with 13 goals, overtaking Luis Aragones (12).
'Class'
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Stoke forward Bojan - out on loan at Mainz - enjoyed that one too.
Championship update
Fernando Forestieri's late strike gave Sheffield Wednesday some hope but Brentford held on to secure a 2-1 victory at Hillsborough.
QPR avoided an upset as they won 2-1 despite a few nervous moments against relegation-battling Wigan at Loftus Road.
Huddersfield recorded a crucial 1-0 win over play-off rivals Reading but it remained goalless at Pride Park between Derby and Burton Albion.
Yusuf Yassin: 8 goals, 10 yellow cards, one missed penalty and a fantastic chip goal from Falcao it makes you wonder why he flopped in the Prem.
Seth: This kind of game is very entertaining for the neutrals but I'm sure it's a recipe for heart attack for fans of those two teams
Nikul: The only thing missing was someone eating a pie from the bench.
'We need to tighten up at the back'
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Manchester City
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling speaking to BT Sport: "It was good to be a part of. It was end to end stuff and Monaco gave us a tough game and pushed us all the way. We got the win and that's the most important thing today.
"It's always difficult to go down but the boys did really well. We played our football and stuck to our game and it worked out in the end. At the end of the day we need to tighten up at the back as well."
'Great spirit, great desire, great goals'
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Manchester City
Manchester City defender John Stones, speaking to BT Sport: "Lot of goals. The three goals we conceded from a personal point of view is something we need to work on but great team spirit, great desire and great goals from us as well."
Goal of the night
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Radamel Falcao's lob was quite simply superb.
Football League update
It hasn't been a good evening for Wycombe as they slump to a 1-0 defeat against Colchester and miss an opportunity to move into a play-off spot. To make matters worse, Joe Jacobson picked up his second yellow card for a late trip on Tarique Fosu and now misses the next match against Crawley.
Elsewhere in League Two, Newport had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Morecambe despite taking the lead early in the first half.
Southend produced a convincing performance to record a comfortable 4-1 win over Peterborough in League One, while Millwall and Gillingham had to settle for draws at home.
Oxford United held on to their 1-0 lead over Charlton after Conor McAleny broke the deadlock after just 12 minutes at The Valley.
'Falcao simply incredible'
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Julien Laurens
French football expert on BBC Radio 5 live
I agree with Chris Waddle. We bigged Falco up before the game but he's 31 years of age! To finish it that way is simple incredible.
Who do you make as favourite for the Champions League at the moment then?
'Neither of these teams will win Champions League'
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Chris Waddle
Ex-England winger, BBC Radio 5 live
I don't think either of these teams will win it. You can't concede goals like that and win the Champions League but this is how they play. Defensively either side aren't strong enough.
'Why not make a change?!'
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Julien Laurens
French football expert on BBC Radio 5 live
They ran out of gas but that's what happens when you play that style of football. Set pieces have always been Monaco's weakness this season. We've praised Leonardo Jardim before the game but why on earth didn't he change anything at 3-3? When you realise they're all shattered especially in midfield, you make a change! I have to question tactically what Jardim did tonight, but credit to City.
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
City had six shots on target and scored five of them. It was not a night to be a goalkeeper or centre-half.
'Monaco should have won'
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Chris Waddle
Ex-England winger, BBC Radio 5 live
Monaco are walking off very disappointed and rightly so. It's not often you come away here in the Champions League and score three and don't win. Monaco will go at them again, at home they're strong but the two goals from set pieces were terrible goals to give away. When the coach analyses the game he'll be saying we should have won.
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
I suppose it's only right that the second half in Monaco is a dire 0-0 now?
Surely not. The second leg takes place on 15 March.
'Best game of the season'
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Chris Waddle
Ex-England winger, BBC Radio 5 live
Best game I've seen this season. The defending at times has been terrible but the attacks have been brilliant. City stuck at it and kept going and they deserve credit. We're in for another classic in three weeks because both teams will play the same.
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Let's try and pick the key points out of that - at least two goalkeeping errors, a penalty miss, a huge penalty shout not awarded, a stupendous lob, a brace for Sergio Aguero, 10 bookings, a flying header...
It had it all.
FULL-TIME
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Bonkers. Brilliant. What a game of football!
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
I think both sides may have declared.
FULL-TIME
Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Atletico Madrid
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Chris Waddle
Ex-England winger, BBC Radio 5 live
At times Man City have been outplayed and could have easily lost it. They've dug in tonight. Great result for them.
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
So If it stays like this then Monaco will progress with a 2-0 win.
INJURY TIME
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
THREE minutes added on.
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Jesus Navas comes on for Raheem Sterling as we enter the 90th minute.
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
Kevin Keegan's Newcastle v this Monaco side. A game I'd very much like to see.Fire up the flux capacitor!
#bbcfootball
Daniel Fenton: Can you imagine how many goals there would've been if Bravo was playing?
Dave Wood: Just the 14 goals in the 2 games tonight then. Defending is so last year.
Bob Boyle: Is that Kevin Keegan in a Pep mask?
Championship update
Philip Billing finally breaks the deadlock at the John Smith's Stadium, handing Huddersfield the lead with under 10 minutes left to play. As it stands, The Terriers will consolidate their position as third in the Championship and move four points ahead of Reading in fourth. Huddersfield 1-0 Reading.
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
This might be the first 'sensible' move either side has made all night. Fernando comes on for Sergio Aguero.
#bbcfootball
Chris Stewart: My youngest is at the Etihad. He normally watches Sunderland. He might not realise this is the same sport.
Andrew Beasley: Oh my oh my oh my holy cow what the hell has happened. Turnaround of the century contender.
Daniel Woodley: This is one of the best ever @ChampionsLeague games I have ever watched! This is an absolutely fabulous game of football!
GREAT SAVE!
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco
So nearly a fourth for Monaco! Radamel Falcao meets a cutback from the left, he connects cleanly but Willy Caballero does brilliantly to kick it clear.
We have five minutes of normal time. The 5-5 draw is still on...
GOAL - Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Atletico Madrid
Fernando Torres (86 mins)
Goodness me the goals keep coming as former Liverpool and Chelsea man Fernando Torres heads in a cross...