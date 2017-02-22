Sevilla 2-1 Leicester - Reaction as Vardy scores vital away goal

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tells BT Sport: "Tough, very tough. Up against a very good side but going into it it was about how much we were hurting from what has happened this season and how much we wanted to put in a performance.

"We lost the game but they are a very good side, 2-1 away from home in the Champions League is a good result.

"Away goal is massive, that was something we had hoped we could get. Going back to the King Power Stadium, anything can happen. It is a joy to play in these type of games, everyone ran their socks off and worked so hard.

On number of saves: "That is what I am there to do, you have nights like that. We knew we would have to ride our luck and we would have to come up with some saves. Everyone deserves credit.

"We lost the game, that is disappointing. We certainly are not celebrating. 2-1 away from home in the Champions League? We will take that."