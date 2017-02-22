Sevilla 2-1 Leicester - Reaction as Vardy scores vital away goal
- Vardy finishes Drinkwater cross; Schmeichel saves Correa penalty
- Sarabia & Correa had put Spanish side 2-0 up
By Shamoon Hafez and Gary Rose
Sevilla 2-1 Leicester
Phil Neville
Former Manchester United defender on Radio 5live
I think now once the dust is settling there is a little bit of realism. Sevilla's first-half performance was breathtaking at times and there was a real gulf in class. They did go toe to toe for periods but in terms of class there was a massive, massive difference.
Mark Redmond: Leicester of last season would have struggled against this Sevilla side. Terrific result in the circumstances.
Andrew Priestley: Leicester would have bitten your hand off at 7:45pm for a 2-1 defeat. But Kasper Schmeichel should take ALL the plaudits.
Kyle: Leicester were totally outplayed. The result is much better than the performance. Intriguing 2nd leg to come though.
'We showed our heart'
Sevilla 2-1 Leicester
Leicester City
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri: "We knew they are better than us, they have high quality in possession. We suffered. They showed their quality but we showed our heart. We showed belief and never game up. That makes me satisfied.
"At the end, if we are a little more calm on the counter-attack, we could have done more. It was very important to match them and every result is still open.
"Their quality is very high and when you make a mistake, the opposition scores goals.
"Kasper Schmeichel and everybody had a good game. Kasper saved the penalty and gave lot of support to his defenders.
"For us, it is important to continue to show our performance and our football."
FULL-TIME
Sevilla 2-1 Leicester
Phil Neville
Former Manchester United defender on Radio 5live
Ranieri should have gone out and bought one, maybe two new centre backs. Huth and Morgan have been exposed and made mistakes but I don't see anyone else in their squad who can replace them. The recruitment has been poor and they need to give Huth and Morgan a little bit of a breather.
Sevilla 2-1 Leicester
Don't disappear just yet. Claudio Ranieri has just appeared for his post-match news conference in front of the TV cameras.
He doesn't seem over the moon with the result and says Leicester can play better.
Quotes coming up shortly.
'We'll take that'
Sevilla 2-1 Leicester
Leicester City
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tells BT Sport: "Tough, very tough. Up against a very good side but going into it it was about how much we were hurting from what has happened this season and how much we wanted to put in a performance.
"We lost the game but they are a very good side, 2-1 away from home in the Champions League is a good result.
"Away goal is massive, that was something we had hoped we could get. Going back to the King Power Stadium, anything can happen. It is a joy to play in these type of games, everyone ran their socks off and worked so hard.
On number of saves: "That is what I am there to do, you have nights like that. We knew we would have to ride our luck and we would have to come up with some saves. Everyone deserves credit.
"We lost the game, that is disappointing. We certainly are not celebrating. 2-1 away from home in the Champions League? We will take that."
'Result makes it even harder for Leicester'
Sevilla 2-1 Leicester
Phil Neville
Former Manchester United defender on Radio 5live
You saw the difference in class and ability between the two sides. Leicester have made it even harder for themselves with this result. Fans were expecting to lose 4-0 and now they're almost dreaming of getting to the quarter-finals and that's how much this result means to them. Sevilla played the second half in second gear and Leicester still have to face one of the best teams in La Liga.
'Everyone's given their all'
Sevilla 2-1 Leicester
Leicester City
It was also Vardy's first goal of the calendar year and he told BT Sport: "Everyone has given 110% and everyone has come off absolutely blowing.
"We knew we had to be patient and take our chances but we knew we could hurt them on the press and that's what Danny (Drinkwater) did. He got it over to me and I slipped it in."
Vintage Vardy
Sevilla 2-1 Leicester
Jamie Vardy looks exhausted as he suddenly appeared during Kasper Schmeichel's post-match television interview.
It was a confident, instinctive strike by Vardy. Could it set him off on a scoring run?
Mike Hall: If Leicester get relegated and win the Champions League, will the world immediately end? How much clothing will Lineker wear?
Don't encourage him, Mike!
#bbcfootball
Jay: Schmeichel saved a penalty. Vardy scored a goal. Leicester have an away goal. Leicester are going to win the Champions League.
Nexus: Schmeichel's heroics kept @LCFC in the #ChampionsLeague tonight. But the rest of the team have put in a shift in the second half.
Carl Sumner: A tremendous result. Sevilla are masters of European competition. For the last 20 minutes Leicester were the better side.
FULL-TIME
Hibernian 3-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts were unable to claw their way back into the game but Hibernian were dominant throughout the 90 minutes and deserve to come away with a win.
'Leicester's performance of the season'
Sevilla 2-1 Leicester
Phil Neville
Former Manchester United defender on Radio 5live
That's the performance of the season for me by Leicester. Particularly in the second half. They were courageous on the ball and took the came to Sevilla. Well done Claudio Ranieri, well done Leicester City. They are still in this tie.
It showed all the attributes that made them champions - Attitude. Togetherness. Team spirit. They were playing against a fantastic team but they dug in, stuck together and I'm so impressed with what I've seen. Before the game I thought they'd get absolutely hammered.
Sevilla at the end and even the supporters in the last 5-10 minute were really subdued. Almost cursing their players for taking their foot off the gas but a lot of that is down to Leicester.
Sevilla 2-1 Leicester
Fair play to Leicester. They looked awful at times in the first half but really dug in and finished strongly.
There was a glimpse of that fighting spirit they had in their title charge last season. Could this be the game that turns their season around?
Porto 0-2 Juventus
All over at Porto as well where Juventus have taken a big step towards the quarter-finals.
Sevilla 2-1 Leicester
The whistle goes and Leicester are still in this.
What a game we've got at the King Power Stadium in the second leg.