FA Cup: Liverpool, Southampton & Newcastle progress

By Tom Rostance

  1. Good night

    And that is us done for the evening.

    No domestic football on Thursday, so we shall see you all at the weekend. Good night!

  2. What next?

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was keen to get away from Plymouth as early as possible tonight, and they are facing Swansea at lunchtime on Saturday.

    Plymouth are at Cheltenham in League Two. 

  3. Post update

    Southampton 1-0 Norwich

  4. Thursday's newspapers

    Daily Star

    Liverpool's victory is widely covered on the back page of Thursday's Daily Star.

    The paper also describes a double boost for Manchester City, who finally look set to be able to play Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, whose £27m move from Palmeiras has been held up because of a registration issue.

    City conceded four last time out at Everton, but are set to be able to call on club captain Vincent Kompany for Saturday's home Premier League game against Tottenham.

    Manchester United midfielder Memphis Depay is also featured, with the club agreeing to sell him to Lyon for a fee of £16m, which could rise to £21.7m.

  5. 'I'm still smiling'

    Newcastle 3-1 Birmingham

    Gianfranco Zola
    Birmingham boss Gianfranco Zola, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "Our goal was a little bit too late and Newcastle are not a team that give anything away.

    "We were down after our mistakes in the first half but in the second half we created enough to score a second goal but it didn't happen.

    "We are going through a difficult spell so everything we do on the pitch has to be very hard work, while Newcastle can play three debutants and still be effective.

    "It's strange as we've not had a big result to be smiling like me but I see a lot of things going on that I know it's not long before we come out on the pitch and are going to be enjoying more points than we are enjoying at the moment.

    "I'm still convinced of that."

  6. There's a but in there somewhere

    Southampton 1-0 Norwich

    Norwich manager Alex Neil: "I thought we applied ourselves well. I can't fault the boys for the effort but unfortunately we lost it in the last minute."  

  7. 'Jonjo Shelvey made the difference'

    Newcastle 3-1 Birmingham

    Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "We have to analyse this game in the context of us playing younger players - we had control but after we conceded the goal there were some nervous players but we did well in the end.

    "We've had problems with injuries in the last two games and players going to the Africa Cup of Nations so we were very short. But the young players are doing well and this was good experience for them.

    "Jonjo Shelvey has not been playing so it was important for us to bring him back - he has quality and can make the difference.

    "It's always good to win and go through - we can manage the number of games by using the squad and try to have as many players as we can ready."

  8. Thursday's newspapers

    Metro

    It has been a quick turnaround for the Metro, with Lucas' winning goal dominating the back page.

  9. 'We have to take confidence from this'

    Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool

    Plymouth boss Derek Adams: "Over the two games we did exceptionally well against Liverpool, we created a number of opportunities in the first half and hit the post in the second.

    "We have to take confidence from tonight, we pushed Liverpool right to the end tonight. The players are very hard working and showed that tonight. They left nothing out there and that is what the supporters want to see."

  10. Watch again - if you dare!

    Southampton 1-0 Norwich

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup: Southampton 1-0 Norwich City highlights
  11. Get Involved #bbcfacup

    Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool

    The Optimist: Since the turn of the year Origi looks just an average player for LFC. Can't wait for Sadio Mane to comes back.

    Jonathon Buck: Only 1-0 up on L2 side, massive embarrassment to lose, but put two more youngsters on. Classic Klopp audacity.

    Imran Sheikh: A scrappy win for Liverpool tonight but glad to be through to the next round!

  12. What's Ginsters in German?

    Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool

  13. 'It was a tough watch'

    Southampton 1-0 Norwich

    Steve Claridge

    Ex-Leicester striker on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra

    That goal summed the game up - Shane Long did everything he could to miss. Thankfully we didn't have extra time.

    It was tough watching and tough commentating. It wasn't a great game of football but the right team won in the end.

  14. 'The players can be proud'

    Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool

    Plymouth boss Derek Adams, speaking to BT Sport: "We took the game to Liverpool at times and in the second half touched the post with Jake Jervis and in the end we were unfortunate not to score.

    "Overall I thought it was a very good performance from us. In the end we lost one goal over two games to Liverpool.

    "The players can be proud of themselves tonight, the supporters showed their appreciation throughout.

    "I think tonight and over the two games we have shown we are a very good side. We have had a great start to the season in League Two, we're past halfway and hopefully we can kick on."

    Plymouth's manager Derek Adams
  15. 'Job done, let's go home'

    Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool

    Liverpool

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "I love this in football, that everyone can cause everybody problems.

    "It was a clear penalty in the first half (on Daniel Sturridge) and that would've helped because this team hadn't played together too much. You could see the team were looking around like they were embarrassed to be losing challenges against a fourth division team. 

    "In the second half it was good, but then it became a bit static. We had a penalty, and 2-0, 3-0, 4-0 would have been OK, but 1-0 I'm fine with that. I was not too concerned for going through, but I thought 'oh my god another 30 minutes', but it is all good, no extra-time, job done, let's go home. As nice as it is here, we leave as early as possible, so all good."

    On a rare goal for Lucas Leiva, Klopp adds: "Every week in training we play old versus young and he is a top scorer for old, which is unbelievable."  

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
  16. The winner

    Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool

    Video content

    Video caption: Lucas heads Liverpool into the lead against Plymouth.

    Lucas won the game in the end with his first goal since 2010.

    If you had backed him to score first in every game since, you'd be homeless and bankrupt by now.

  18. Post update

    Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also praised the performance of 17-year-old Ben Woodburn, who impressed despite being played in two different positions tonight.

  19. Text us on 81111

    Newcastle United 3-1 Birmingham City

    Eugene:
    Eugene:
  20. Post update

    Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that his side should have been given a penalty in the first half when Daniel Sturridge was tripped, and his players looked embarrassed at times. 

    Full reaction to come. 

