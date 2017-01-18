FA Cup: Liverpool, Southampton & Newcastle progress

PA Copyright: PA

Birmingham boss Gianfranco Zola, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "Our goal was a little bit too late and Newcastle are not a team that give anything away.

"We were down after our mistakes in the first half but in the second half we created enough to score a second goal but it didn't happen.

"We are going through a difficult spell so everything we do on the pitch has to be very hard work, while Newcastle can play three debutants and still be effective.

"It's strange as we've not had a big result to be smiling like me but I see a lot of things going on that I know it's not long before we come out on the pitch and are going to be enjoying more points than we are enjoying at the moment.

"I'm still convinced of that."