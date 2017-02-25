Chelsea v Swansea City

Follow all the 3pm kick-offs here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Chelsea will move 11 points clear at the top with a win
  2. Swansea have won three of the last four league games
  3. Chelsea chasing a second Premier League title in three seasons

Live Reporting

By Neil Johnston

All times stated are UK

Get involved

FULL-TIME - Chelsea 3-1 Swansea

Chelsea stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points after overcoming a battling Swansea side at Stamford Bridge.

Many thanks for your company. You can read a match report of this game on the BBC Sport website. Until next time.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 3-1 Swansea

Swansea have by no means let themselves down. They have been well organised for long periods but have been undone by some brilliant play by the leaders.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 3-1 Swansea

Four additional minutes. Chelsea's fans have already started celebrating a 10th straight Premier League home win.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 3-1 Swansea

Let the celebrations begin. Superb by Eden Hazard who delivers another exquisite ball for Diego Costa to volley home from close range.

Diego Costa
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL - Chelsea 3-1 Swansea

Diego Costa

Diego Costa
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 2-1 Swansea

No sign of a Swansea equaliser. Chelsea are going 11 points clear at the top unless the visitors can find a second goal.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Chelsea 2-1 Swansea

Pedro receives a standing ovation as he is replaced by Nemanja Matic. Swansea are not out of this. Courtois almost gifts the visitors an equaliser after letting Sigurdsson's free-kick slip from his grasp.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 2-1 Swansea

Heartbreak for Swansea. Pure joy for Chelsea. All eyes are on Lukasz Fabianski as the Swans keeper allows Pedro's curling attempt to slip under him and into the net.

Pedro scores
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL - Chelsea 2-1 Swansea

Pedro

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PENALTY APPEAL

Chelsea 1-1 Swansea

Chelsea have got away with one there as the ball clearly strikes the arm of Cesar Azpilicueta, who is under pressure from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Referee Neil Swarbrick waves away protests from the players in white shirts.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-1 Swansea

More frustration for Chelsea as another move breaks down. Victor Moses screams as the ball runs out of play. Swansea are within sight of another hugely impressive result under Paul Clement. 

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-1 Swansea

Eden Hazard whips in a delicious ball across the six-yard box but there is no blue shirt is sight. Chelsea are facing their third draw in four Premier League games unless they can find another goal.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-1 Swansea

It's all Chelsea but there are signs of growing frustration among Chelsea's players. Diego Costa is unhappy and flings his arms in the air after an attacking move is brought to an end by the referee's whistle.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HITS THE WOODWORK

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea

How did that stay out?

Chelsea come desperately close to a second goal as Eden Hazard's cut back falls to Cesc Fabregas whose thumping first-time shot cannons off the bar.

Cesc Fabregas
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GREAT SAVE!

Chelsea 1-1 Swansea

Instant response from Chelsea. Eden Hazard drills the ball towards the net from just inside the area but Lukasz Fabianski gets down well and sticks out a strong hand to keep it out.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

KICK-OFF

Chelsea 1-1 Swansea

Chelsea have won their past nine Premier League games at Stamford Bridge. They have work to do if they are to make it 10.

We're back under way.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-1 Swansea

Someone lend Frank Lampard an umbrella. The Chelsea legend, who is guest of honour, is currently receiving a standing ovation as he walks around the pitch in a suit as the rain falls in London. Lampard isn't bothered about the weather. He's loving it.

Frank Lampard
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-1 Swansea

Well, well, well. Who saw that coming? Certainly few people inside Stamford Bridge. What does it all mean as it stands? Chelsea's lead at the top is now nine points. Swansea, who started the day 15th, are four points above the relegation zone.

Leicester City, the reigning Premier League champions, have dropped into the relegation zone as a result of Crystal Palace leading Middlesbrough.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HALF-TIME

Chelsea 1-1 Swansea

Swansea score from their first serious effort on target. It's a long punt forward by Gylfi Sigurdsson from a free-kick inside the centre circle and Fernando Llorente is left unmarked to head home. 

There's hardly any time to kick-off before Neil Swarbrick blows for half-time. Antonio Conte is furious.  

Fernando Llorente
Reuters
Fernando Llorente
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL - Chelsea 1-1 Swansea

Fernando Llorente

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea

Great work by Pedro as he cuts in off the wing and powers into Swansea's penalty area but his goal bound shot is put behind by Alfie Mawson.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea

Swansea are giving this everything but they have been unable to hurt their opponents and don't look like doing so. It's a concern for Paul Clement who is standing in his technical area, while Antonio Conte is producing another theatrical masterclass in the opposite dugout.

Antonio Conte
Reuters
Antonio Conte
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea

Another Chelsea free-kick. Diego Costa and Gary Cahill go for the same ball. The latter gets his head on the end of it but it falls well wide. Fair to say Costa is not impressed.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea

N'Golo Kante is putting in another impressive shift. He's a tireless presence in front of Chelsea's back three and has been threatening going forward.

N'Golo Kante
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea

Chelsea are spraying the ball around like champions. They have enjoyed 67% possession in the opening half an hour. Swansea have yet to seriously test Thibaut Courtois. 

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GREAT SAVE!

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea

Lukasz Fabianski keeps Swansea alive with a wonderful save to deny his former Arsenal team-mate Cesc Fabregas a second goal after Victor Moses does well to keep the ball in play before crossing for the Spaniard.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea

There is still hope for Swansea. They have scored eight times in the past four games. Another before half-time will make things interesting.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea

Chelsea are turning on the style. Their one-touch football is a delight to witness. They are 11 points clear of second-placed Manchester City as it stands.

Cesc Fabregas
EPA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea

Cesc Fabregas crowns his 300th Premier League appearance by firing the leaders ahead after poking the ball through the legs of Jack Cork after the Spaniard received the ball from Pedro inside the box after good work from Hazard and Costa. 

Cesc Fabregas
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL - Chelsea 1-0 Swansea

Cesc Fabregas

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 0-0 Swansea

Chelsea win their third corner as Victor Moses' cross is deflected behind. Swasea just about emerge unscathed after a scramble inside their own area.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Chelsea 0-0 Swansea

Cesc Fabregas is so close to marking his return with a goal. Wonderful build-up play from Diego Costa and Eden Hazard before Fabregas' shot is deflected behind.

Diego Costa
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 0-0 Swansea

Swansea have settled well. It's not that long ago they were anchored at the bottom of the table but Paul Clement has got them organised and they are working hard for one another at Stamford Bridge.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 0-0 Swansea

Frank Lampard
PA

Frank Lampard is here. Not too much for him to get excited about so far. 

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 0-0 Swansea

This is Swansea's first game in two weeks and, after weathering an early Chelsea storm, they win their first corner. Federico Fernandez darts past David Luiz but can't connect with Gylfi Sigurdsson's delivery. Promising for the visitors.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 0-0 Swansea

Swansea, in their white shirts and shorts, have hardly ventured outside their own half in the opening exchanges. Cesc Fabregas delivers a free-kick into the mix but it is headed clear.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea 0-0 Swansea

Corner to Chelsea less than 40 seconds into the match. First shot in anger with less than a minute on the clock as Pedro fires just over from the edge of the area. It looks like a long afternoon ahead for the team from Wales.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

KICK-OFF

Chelsea 0-0 Swansea

Storm Doris has been and gone. But are Chelsea about to blow away Swansea and go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League?

We're up and running at Stamford Bridge.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Fight and work hard'

Chelsea v Swansea (15:00 GMT)

Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante: "It's a good opportunity to extend the gap at the top because we play first. We are working hard in training and and the desire of the team is to win every game. Our last league game against Burnley was tough and we know Swansea are on a good run. It's going to be difficult and we're going to have to fight and work hard."

.
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Five minutes to kick-off. Parklife by Blur is being played over the speakers as both teams line up in the tunnel. There's a decent away following from Swansea. Are they about to witness history? Their team has not won a league game at Stamford Bridge since 1925.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top