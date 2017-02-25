Chelsea v Swansea City

Chelsea stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points after overcoming a battling Swansea side at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea 3-1 Swansea
Swansea have by no means let themselves down. They have been well organised for long periods but have been undone by some brilliant play by the leaders.
Chelsea 3-1 Swansea
Four additional minutes. Chelsea's fans have already started celebrating a 10th straight Premier League home win.
Chelsea 3-1 Swansea
Let the celebrations begin. Superb by Eden Hazard who delivers another exquisite ball for Diego Costa to volley home from close range.
GOAL - Chelsea 3-1 Swansea
Diego Costa
Chelsea 2-1 Swansea
No sign of a Swansea equaliser. Chelsea are going 11 points clear at the top unless the visitors can find a second goal.
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 2-1 Swansea
Pedro receives a standing ovation as he is replaced by Nemanja Matic. Swansea are not out of this. Courtois almost gifts the visitors an equaliser after letting Sigurdsson's free-kick slip from his grasp.
Chelsea 2-1 Swansea
Heartbreak for Swansea. Pure joy for Chelsea. All eyes are on Lukasz Fabianski as the Swans keeper allows
Pedro's
curling attempt to slip under him and into the net.
GOAL - Chelsea 2-1 Swansea
Pedro
PENALTY APPEAL
Chelsea 1-1 Swansea
Chelsea have got away with one there as the ball clearly strikes the arm of Cesar Azpilicueta, who is under pressure from Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Referee Neil Swarbrick waves away protests from the players in white shirts.
Chelsea 1-1 Swansea
More frustration for Chelsea as another move breaks down. Victor Moses screams as the ball runs out of play. Swansea are within sight of another hugely impressive result under Paul Clement.
Chelsea 1-1 Swansea
Eden Hazard whips in a delicious ball across the six-yard box but there is no blue shirt is sight. Chelsea are facing their third draw in four Premier League games unless they can find another goal.
Chelsea 1-1 Swansea
It's all Chelsea but there are signs of growing frustration among Chelsea's players. Diego Costa is unhappy and flings his arms in the air after an attacking move is brought to an end by the referee's whistle.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Chelsea 1-0 Swansea
How did that stay out?
Chelsea come desperately close to a second goal as Eden Hazard's cut back falls to Cesc Fabregas whose thumping first-time shot cannons off the bar.
GREAT SAVE!
Chelsea 1-1 Swansea
Instant response from Chelsea. Eden Hazard drills the ball towards the net from just inside the area but Lukasz Fabianski gets down well and sticks out a strong hand to keep it out.
KICK-OFF
Chelsea 1-1 Swansea
Chelsea have won their past nine Premier League games at Stamford Bridge. They have work to do if they are to make it 10.
We're back under way.
Chelsea 1-1 Swansea
Someone lend Frank Lampard an umbrella. The Chelsea legend, who is guest of honour, is currently receiving a standing ovation as he walks around the pitch in a suit as the rain falls in London. Lampard isn't bothered about the weather. He's loving it.
Chelsea 1-1 Swansea
Well, well, well. Who saw that coming? Certainly few people inside Stamford Bridge. What does it all mean as it stands? Chelsea's lead at the top is now nine points. Swansea, who started the day 15th, are four points above the relegation zone.
Leicester City, the reigning Premier League champions, have dropped into the relegation zone as a result of Crystal Palace leading Middlesbrough.
HALF-TIME
Chelsea 1-1 Swansea
Swansea score from their first serious effort on target. It's a long punt forward by Gylfi Sigurdsson from a free-kick inside the centre circle and
Fernando Llorente
is left unmarked to head home.
There's hardly any time to kick-off before Neil Swarbrick blows for half-time. Antonio Conte is furious.
GOAL - Chelsea 1-1 Swansea
Fernando Llorente
CLOSE!
Chelsea 1-0 Swansea
Great work by Pedro as he cuts in off the wing and powers into Swansea's penalty area but his goal bound shot is put behind by Alfie Mawson.
Chelsea 1-0 Swansea
Swansea are giving this everything but they have been unable to hurt their opponents and don't look like doing so. It's a concern for Paul Clement who is standing in his technical area, while Antonio Conte is producing another theatrical masterclass in the opposite dugout.
Chelsea 1-0 Swansea
Another Chelsea free-kick. Diego Costa and Gary Cahill go for the same ball. The latter gets his head on the end of it but it falls well wide. Fair to say Costa is not impressed.
Chelsea 1-0 Swansea
N'Golo Kante is putting in another impressive shift. He's a tireless presence in front of Chelsea's back three and has been threatening going forward.
Chelsea 1-0 Swansea
Chelsea are spraying the ball around like champions. They have enjoyed 67% possession in the opening half an hour. Swansea have yet to seriously test Thibaut Courtois.
GREAT SAVE!
Chelsea 1-0 Swansea
Lukasz Fabianski keeps Swansea alive with a wonderful save to deny his former Arsenal team-mate Cesc Fabregas a second goal after Victor Moses does well to keep the ball in play before crossing for the Spaniard.
Chelsea 1-0 Swansea
There is still hope for Swansea. They have scored eight times in the past four games. Another before half-time will make things interesting.
Chelsea 1-0 Swansea
Chelsea are turning on the style. Their one-touch football is a delight to witness. They are 11 points clear of second-placed Manchester City as it stands.
Chelsea 1-0 Swansea
Cesc Fabregas
crowns his 300th Premier League appearance by firing the leaders ahead after poking the ball through the legs of Jack Cork after the Spaniard received the ball from Pedro inside the box after good work from Hazard and Costa.
GOAL - Chelsea 1-0 Swansea
Cesc Fabregas
Chelsea 0-0 Swansea
Chelsea win their third corner as Victor Moses' cross is deflected behind. Swasea just about emerge unscathed after a scramble inside their own area.
CLOSE!
Chelsea 0-0 Swansea
Cesc Fabregas is so close to marking his return with a goal. Wonderful build-up play from Diego Costa and Eden Hazard before Fabregas' shot is deflected behind.
Chelsea 0-0 Swansea
Swansea have settled well. It's not that long ago they were anchored at the bottom of the table but Paul Clement has got them organised and they are working hard for one another at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea 0-0 Swansea
Frank Lampard is here. Not too much for him to get excited about so far.
Chelsea 0-0 Swansea
This is Swansea's first game in two weeks and, after weathering an early Chelsea storm, they win their first corner. Federico Fernandez darts past David Luiz but can't connect with Gylfi Sigurdsson's delivery. Promising for the visitors.
Chelsea 0-0 Swansea
Swansea, in their white shirts and shorts, have hardly ventured outside their own half in the opening exchanges. Cesc Fabregas delivers a free-kick into the mix but it is headed clear.
Chelsea 0-0 Swansea
Corner to Chelsea less than 40 seconds into the match. First shot in anger with less than a minute on the clock as Pedro fires just over from the edge of the area. It looks like a long afternoon ahead for the team from Wales.
KICK-OFF
Chelsea 0-0 Swansea
Storm Doris has been and gone. But are Chelsea about to blow away Swansea and go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League?
We're up and running at Stamford Bridge.
'Fight and work hard'
Chelsea v Swansea (15:00 GMT)
Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante:
"It's a good opportunity to extend the gap at the top because we play first. We are working hard in training and and the desire of the team is to win every game. Our last league game against Burnley was tough and we know Swansea are on a good run. It's going to be difficult and we're going to have to fight and work hard."
Five minutes to kick-off. Parklife by Blur is being played over the speakers as both teams line up in the tunnel. There's a decent away following from Swansea. Are they about to witness history? Their team has not won a league game at Stamford Bridge since 1925.
