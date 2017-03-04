Leicester City v Hull City

And it is all over. That is two wins in two for Leicester under Craig Shakespeare as the Foxes gained a deserved victory.

This was the Leicester of last season, playing with freedom and attacking at pace. And you can throw in the return to form of both Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez as well.

What must Claudio Ranieri be thinking?

For Craig Shakespeare, the second job interview has gone the way of the first - with a deserved 3-1 victory.