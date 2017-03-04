Leicester City v Hull City

Thanks for joining us and for your comments. Bye for now.
FULL-TIME
Leicester City 3-1 Hull City
And it is all over. That is two wins in two for Leicester under Craig Shakespeare as the Foxes gained a deserved victory.
This was the Leicester of last season, playing with freedom and attacking at pace. And you can throw in the return to form of both Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez as well.
What must Claudio Ranieri be thinking?
For Craig Shakespeare, the second job interview has gone the way of the first - with a deserved 3-1 victory.
Tom Huddlestone own goal
Leicester City 3-1 Hull City
Game over. A corner from the left wing is flicked on by Onyinye Ndidi and the ball inadvertently bounces off the head of Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone and into his own goal.
Leicester and Craig Shakespeare get the three points.
GOAL - Leicester 3-1 Hull City
Tom Huddlestone (own goal)
GOOD SAVE!
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
So nearly the game. Substitute Demarai Gray shoots low, but Eldin Jakupovic is equal to it.
YELLOW CARD
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Tom Huddlestone gets a booking, sliding in on Jamie Vardy but missing the ball and taking the ankle.
Post update
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Time is running out for Hull.
GOOD SAVE!
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
A good save from Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel keeps his side ahead, as the big Dane gets down well to his right to keep out Oumar Niasse's low effort.
Post update
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
From the training ground? Marc Albrighton's corner is played deep to the edge of the penalty area and Christian Fuchs volleys at goal.
Think of a Manchester United routine with Paul Scholes volleying in. Only Fuchs is no Scholes. And the ball goes well wide.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Leicester win a corner, as they push for the third goal that would kill things off. That is the end of Riyad Mahrez for today as he is replaced by Islam Slimani.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Another striker comes on for Hull. Adama Diomande on for Lazar Markovic. They're going for it, but then again, they don't have much choice.
Post update
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Fifteen minutes left for Hull to get back into this one. Are we set for a dramatic finish?
Get Involved #bbcfootball
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Nii:
Leicester - please what's happening. Raneri gets fired and both Vardy and Mahrez start scoring. Digger in the back?
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
A change for Leicester. Demarai Gray comes on for Shinji Okazaki.
'I can't forgive the keeper'
Leicester 2-1 Hull
Garth Crooks
Former Spurs striker on Final Score
For all of Riyad Mahrez's trickery it's a mistake by the goalkeeper. I can forgive him for the first goal but not the second goal.
Quite simply, Claudio Ranieri just didn't need to tinker. Changing the team puts doubts in players' minds, and then they lose confidence and results go against them and that is why they lost faith in Ranieri.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
A change for the visitors as they look to attack. Striker Abel Hernandez comes on, with midfielder Alfred N'Diaye trotting off.
Post update
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Post update
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Hull immediately try to fire back. Kamil Grosicki's free-kick from a tight angle forces a diving punch from Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to clear the danger.
Riyad Mahrez goal to put Leicester ahead
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
It had been coming.
Riyad Mahrez
had twice had attempts in the last two minutes, and now he is on the scoresheet.
He is jinking on the edge of the area, trying to create some space and then fires in a low shot from the edge of the penalty area. Although Eldin Jakupovic can get a hand to it, he can't keep it out at his near post.
The Hull keeper will be unhappy, but Leicester will not care. They lead.
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Thanks and goodbye
Leicester City 3-1 Hull City
We will end the live text there on a good day for Leicester.
You can read the match report here, and you can follow all the analysis from the day's fixtures here.
Thanks for joining us and for your comments. Bye for now.
FULL-TIME
Leicester City 3-1 Hull City
And it is all over. That is two wins in two for Leicester under Craig Shakespeare as the Foxes gained a deserved victory.
This was the Leicester of last season, playing with freedom and attacking at pace. And you can throw in the return to form of both Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez as well.
What must Claudio Ranieri be thinking?
For Craig Shakespeare, the second job interview has gone the way of the first - with a deserved 3-1 victory.
Tom Huddlestone own goal
Leicester City 3-1 Hull City
Game over. A corner from the left wing is flicked on by Onyinye Ndidi and the ball inadvertently bounces off the head of Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone and into his own goal.
Leicester and Craig Shakespeare get the three points.
GOAL - Leicester 3-1 Hull City
Tom Huddlestone (own goal)
GOOD SAVE!
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
So nearly the game. Substitute Demarai Gray shoots low, but Eldin Jakupovic is equal to it.
YELLOW CARD
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Tom Huddlestone gets a booking, sliding in on Jamie Vardy but missing the ball and taking the ankle.
Post update
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Time is running out for Hull.
GOOD SAVE!
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
A good save from Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel keeps his side ahead, as the big Dane gets down well to his right to keep out Oumar Niasse's low effort.
Post update
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
From the training ground? Marc Albrighton's corner is played deep to the edge of the penalty area and Christian Fuchs volleys at goal.
Think of a Manchester United routine with Paul Scholes volleying in. Only Fuchs is no Scholes. And the ball goes well wide.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Leicester win a corner, as they push for the third goal that would kill things off. That is the end of Riyad Mahrez for today as he is replaced by Islam Slimani.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Another striker comes on for Hull. Adama Diomande on for Lazar Markovic. They're going for it, but then again, they don't have much choice.
Post update
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Fifteen minutes left for Hull to get back into this one. Are we set for a dramatic finish?
Get Involved #bbcfootball
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Nii: Leicester - please what's happening. Raneri gets fired and both Vardy and Mahrez start scoring. Digger in the back?
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
A change for Leicester. Demarai Gray comes on for Shinji Okazaki.
'I can't forgive the keeper'
Leicester 2-1 Hull
Garth Crooks
Former Spurs striker on Final Score
For all of Riyad Mahrez's trickery it's a mistake by the goalkeeper. I can forgive him for the first goal but not the second goal.
Quite simply, Claudio Ranieri just didn't need to tinker. Changing the team puts doubts in players' minds, and then they lose confidence and results go against them and that is why they lost faith in Ranieri.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
A change for the visitors as they look to attack. Striker Abel Hernandez comes on, with midfielder Alfred N'Diaye trotting off.
Post update
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Post update
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Hull immediately try to fire back. Kamil Grosicki's free-kick from a tight angle forces a diving punch from Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to clear the danger.
Riyad Mahrez goal to put Leicester ahead
Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
It had been coming. Riyad Mahrez had twice had attempts in the last two minutes, and now he is on the scoresheet.
He is jinking on the edge of the area, trying to create some space and then fires in a low shot from the edge of the penalty area. Although Eldin Jakupovic can get a hand to it, he can't keep it out at his near post.
The Hull keeper will be unhappy, but Leicester will not care. They lead.
GOAL - Leicester City 2-1 Hull City
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)