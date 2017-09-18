Nottingham Forest celebrate

Relive Saturday's EFL action

Summary

  1. Brereton, 17, scores in stoppage time to win it for Forest
  2. Grealish sent off for second yellow card
  3. Kodjia curls Villa ahead before Assombalonga levels
  4. Newcastle go top with win over Derby
  5. Third-placed Reading held at Ipswich
  6. Bristol City beat Rotherham to end winless run
  7. Burton score last-gasp winner to beat Wolves

By Brendon Mitchell

That's a wrap

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa

But that otherwise concludes our coverage of today's EFL fun and games.

Many thanks for joining us - we'll see you again tomorrow from about 11:45 GMT for the weekend's final two Championship games.

Ta ra for now.

Still to come...

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa

Garry Monk
Rex Features

And, just when you thought it was all over, I do have news of two more Championship matches to follow tomorrow!

They're a couple of tasty-looking games on paper too, with high-flying Huddersfield Town and Leeds United meeting in the West Yorkshire derby at midday, before Brighton & Hove Albion attempt to reclaim top spot from 15:00 GMT when they visit Brentford.

As always, we'll be bringing you live text commentary of both games here on the BBC Sport website.

Catch up on today's EFL action

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa

Championship index
BBC Sport

Been out of the loop all afternoon? Want to catch up on today's Championship action?

Well, I've got just the place for you. You can read match reports on every one of today's EFL matches, plus the best reaction, starting in the second tier by clicking here.

'We're making baby steps'

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa

I thought we played a really good game and thoroughly deserved the win. It was a good time to score the winning goal. We're making baby steps all the time and this is another one of those.

Gary BrazilNottingham Forest interim manager on Sky Sports

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa

Ben is a young man who has a lot to learn. We've worked very hard since he's been with us and we'll continue to do so. The opportunity fell to him and he put it away. But there were a lot of players who made really key contributions for us today.

Gary BrazilNottingham Forest interim manager on Sky Sports

Who's Ben Brereton?

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest
Rex Features

If you're asking the question above, I think you could probably be forgiven.

Ben Brereton is a product of Nottingham Forest's youth academy and, at the age of 17, had only made two first-team appearances prior to today.

His winner against Aston Villa is his first in senior football and, I would imagine, one he'll never forget.

'It's a really big three points'

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa

I’m speechless. It’s a really big three points for the club. The manager just said ‘go on and enjoy yourself’ and I did enjoy myself! I’ll spend tonight with my family and enjoy it. I just need to keep working hard now and see where it gets me.

Ben BreretonThe Nottingham Forest match-winner on Sky Sports

FULL-TIME

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa

Indeed they can't - Nottingham Forest have secured a superb, last-gasp victory.

Given the missed chances for Aston Villa, that superb second-half save from Stephen Henderson, the manner of the first Forest goal... I'm really not sure Steve Bruce's side should've lost that.

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa

... That's unless Aston Villa can mount a late attack, of course. I'm not sure they can though...

GOAL: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa

Ben Brereton

Ben Brereton
Rex Features

Oh my word, surely Nottingham Forest have won it!

It's teenager Ben Brereton, off the bench for the hosts, who guides a smart volley in off the near post to snatch every one of those crucial three points for the Reds.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

Steve Bruce is on the edge of his technical area, frantically waving instructions at his Aston Villa players.

If you're joining us late, the away side are down to 10 men after Jack Grealish was shown a second yellow card with about 12 minutes left.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

The corner is cleared but Forest still have the ball, 30 yards from goal now.

There'll be four added minutes.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

We're into the final minute of normal time. Mustapha Carayol wins a corner for the home side.

The big men are up from the back...

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

It's red wave after red wave now, as Ben Osborn gets to the byline but can't beat the first man with his low cross.

Birkir Bjarnason then wins a free-kick for Villa to waste a few precious moments.

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Rex Features

SUBSTITUTION

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

We've gone substitution crazy in the closing stages - Mustapha Carayol is on for Nottingham Forest striker Zach Clough.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

So will there be a late sting in the tale?

Forest have three minutes plus stoppage time to find a winner, Villa have three minutes plus stoppage time to hold on for a point.

SUBSTITUTION

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa
Rex Features

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury is withdrawn now - as predictable as Forest's late dominance are the boos that send him to the bench - with Andre Green the man coming on.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

Predictably, it's all Nottingham Forest now.

They're doing their level best to stretch the play, moving the ball from one side to the other, before Zach Clough eventually runs out of patience and sends a shot miles over the Aston Villa crossbar.

SUBSTITUTION

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

And now Albert Adomah is coming on for the men in white too, replacing debutant Scott Hogan. A decent first showing from the new signing, I'd say.

SUBSTITUTION

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

If Aston Villa had looked the more likely to go on and win this game before that red card, I'm not sure that's going to be the case from here on in.

Leandro Bacuna is on for Villa's goalscorer Jonathan Kodjia.

