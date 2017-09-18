Relive Saturday's EFL action
Summary
- Brereton, 17, scores in stoppage time to win it for Forest
- Grealish sent off for second yellow card
- Kodjia curls Villa ahead before Assombalonga levels
- Newcastle go top with win over Derby
- Third-placed Reading held at Ipswich
- Bristol City beat Rotherham to end winless run
- Burton score last-gasp winner to beat Wolves
Live Reporting
By Brendon Mitchell
All times stated are UK
FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa
But that otherwise concludes our coverage of today's EFL fun and games.
FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa
FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa
'We're making baby steps'
FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa
FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa
Who's Ben Brereton?
FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa
If you're asking the question above, I think you could probably be forgiven.
Ben Brereton is a product of Nottingham Forest's youth academy and, at the age of 17, had only made two first-team appearances prior to today.
His winner against Aston Villa is his first in senior football and, I would imagine, one he'll never forget.
'It's a really big three points'
FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa
FULL-TIME
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa
Indeed they can't - Nottingham Forest have secured a superb, last-gasp victory.
Given the missed chances for Aston Villa, that superb second-half save from Stephen Henderson, the manner of the first Forest goal... I'm really not sure Steve Bruce's side should've lost that.
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa
... That's unless Aston Villa can mount a late attack, of course. I'm not sure they can though...
GOAL: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa
Ben Brereton
Oh my word, surely Nottingham Forest have won it!
It's teenager Ben Brereton, off the bench for the hosts, who guides a smart volley in off the near post to snatch every one of those crucial three points for the Reds.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
Steve Bruce is on the edge of his technical area, frantically waving instructions at his Aston Villa players.
If you're joining us late, the away side are down to 10 men after Jack Grealish was shown a second yellow card with about 12 minutes left.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
The corner is cleared but Forest still have the ball, 30 yards from goal now.
There'll be four added minutes.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
We're into the final minute of normal time. Mustapha Carayol wins a corner for the home side.
The big men are up from the back...
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
It's red wave after red wave now, as Ben Osborn gets to the byline but can't beat the first man with his low cross.
Birkir Bjarnason then wins a free-kick for Villa to waste a few precious moments.
SUBSTITUTION
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
We've gone substitution crazy in the closing stages - Mustapha Carayol is on for Nottingham Forest striker Zach Clough.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
So will there be a late sting in the tale?
Forest have three minutes plus stoppage time to find a winner, Villa have three minutes plus stoppage time to hold on for a point.
SUBSTITUTION
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury is withdrawn now - as predictable as Forest's late dominance are the boos that send him to the bench - with Andre Green the man coming on.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
Predictably, it's all Nottingham Forest now.
They're doing their level best to stretch the play, moving the ball from one side to the other, before Zach Clough eventually runs out of patience and sends a shot miles over the Aston Villa crossbar.
SUBSTITUTION
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
And now Albert Adomah is coming on for the men in white too, replacing debutant Scott Hogan. A decent first showing from the new signing, I'd say.
SUBSTITUTION
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
If Aston Villa had looked the more likely to go on and win this game before that red card, I'm not sure that's going to be the case from here on in.
Leandro Bacuna is on for Villa's goalscorer Jonathan Kodjia.