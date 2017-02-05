Juventus v Inter Milan

Thanks as always for joining us and for all your comments. It was a cracking match, with a moment of magic from Juan Cuadrado proving the difference. Until next time, bye for now
FULL-TIME
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
Thrilling and dramatic to the end. But Juventus win it, thanks to Juan Cuadrado's spectacular 45th minute 25-yard strike.
RED CARD - Ivan Perisic (Inter)
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
Late drama. Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic gets a yellow card in the opposite penalty area as he is judged to have committed a foul.
That leads to a bit of pushing and shoving, and then Ivan Perisic is shown a red card. A needless one as it is for dissent.
Post update
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
Corner to Inter as Giorgio Chiellini heads behind. The goalkeeper is up.
Post update
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
Two minutes left for Inter Milan to pull this one out of the fire.
Get Involved #bbceurofooty
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
Kyle: No justice if Inter don't equalise they have been at least as good as this lot. Horrible the amount of diving to. #bbceurofooty
Post update
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
Inter's Ivan Perisic sprints down the left wing, past Dani Alves, the Croat gets to the deadball line but none of his team-mates can anticipate the low, near-post cross and Gianluigi Buffon gratefully holds on to the ball.
Four minutes injury-time.
GREAT SAVE!
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
A lovely move from Juventus, with Sami Kheidra swinging in a cross from the left wing, Mario Mandzukic sends it goalwards with a powerful header but Samir Handanovic pushes it over the top.
Post update
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
A burst of pace from Gonzalo Higuain takes him to the edge of the penalty area, but his shot is deflected behind for a corner, which comes to nothing.
Post update
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
Let's not forget Juventus have a perfect home record in Serie A this season. Will they still be able to say that in 10 minutes?
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has had enough. He's gone, and shakes the hand of every supporter in his way. Why leave now? There's still loads of time left.
SUBSTITUTION
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
One last throw of the dice from Inter boss Stefano Pioli. Rodrigo Palacio, who started up front in the Coppa Italia quarter-final defeat against Lazio on Tuesday, comes on with Joao Mario the man replaced.
Juventus also make a change in defence as Stefan Lichtsteiner goes off, and Dani Alves comes on.
GOOD SAVE!
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
Almost 2-0. Paulo Dybala links up with Gonzalo Higuain, who forces a good save from Samir Handanovic. I'm expecting more goals in this one. A hugely entertaining match.
YELLOW CARD
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
All these bookings and Giorgio Chiellini hadn't had one of them. Well, he has now after wiping out Inter's Roberto Gagliardini near the halfway line. No nonsense.
SUBSTITUTION
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
A great reception from the home fans for Juan Cuadrado, who goes off with 20 minutes remaining as Juventus look to tighten things up. Italy international Claudio Marchisio is the man who comes on.
Remember, Cuadrado's wonderful 25-yard strike at the end of the first half remains the difference between the sides.
Get Involved - #bbceurofooty
Who are the best five strikers in the world?
Andy White: Ronaldo, Messi and 3 whoevers.
No: Messi, Bamford, Sanogo, Wood, Akinfenwa
JR: Lewandowski, Suarez, Aubameyang, Griezmann, Costa
We're guessing that 'No' hasn't taken this too seriously.
Post update
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
It has not been the best game so far from Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, who leads a counter-attack which at one time has four Inter attackers against four Juventus defenders.
Icardi gets the ball on to his right foot, but shoots wayward from 20 yards and Geoffrey Kondogbia, who was free to his right is not happy. Wrong option from the Argentine striker.
YELLOW CARDS
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado is the next to be cautioned. He dives in, close to the right touchline, and Danilo D'Ambrosio had been a bit too smart for him, a bit too cute, and had nicked the ball away before Cuadrado's late, sliding challenge.
And another.
Sami Khedira joins his team-mate in the book seconds later for hacking down Joao Mario. Not too much grace about that one. Just a hack at the ankles after the player had gone past him.
SUBSTITUTIONS
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
Time to change things for Inter boss Stefano Pioli. He makes a double change as Eder and Geoffrey Kondogbia come on for Marcelo Brozovic and Antonio Candreva.
It is fair to say Brozovic is not too impressed.
Moments later, Inter's Roberto Gagliardini, who has been in the thick of the action, heads over from a corner.
The boy can hit it
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
GREAT SAVE!
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan
Juventus have had some decent possession at the start of the second half but firstly Juan Cuadrado and then Stefan Lichtsteiner have overcooked crosses from the right wing.
But the hosts then have another chance to make it 2-0. Gonzalo Higuain links up well with Miralem Pjanic, whose low strike is creeping inside the post before Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic gets down well at his near post to push it away.
