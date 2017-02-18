FA Cup: Wolves 0-2 Chelsea after wins for Millwall and Lincoln

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: "A very difficult game but we all knew this. It was important to suffer in the moments and then in the second half we deserved to win because we scored two goals. We had many chances but this is the FA Cup. The results this afternoon show there is no easy games.

"Don't forget, I changed seven players. It is good to have a good answer from the players who are not playing a lot. We showed great commitment to fight, to win and to continue in this competition.

"I am pleased because we scored a good goal with the situation. I am pleased for Pedro, for the team and now we must continue in this way."

Conte was a Juventus player, although he was injured, when Paul Lambert's Borussia Dortmund beat them 3-1 in the 1997 Champions League final.

"I don't like this word revenge. I remember the game very well, a bad loss. I wish Paul Lambert the best for the future."