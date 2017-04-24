Relive the win that sealed Newcastle's promotion

Rafael Benitez is a huge figure at the club and he loves the
place. He loves the passion of the fans. He’s very experienced and he’s done
the job he set out to do.
I’m sure he’ll demand that the team has to be improved and
he’ll demand a few quid to do that now. You can’t stand still now.
I’m sure Rafael will ask for funds to massively improve the
team. People will realise that the team will need improving if they want to get
into the top half of the Premier League.
That league (the Championship) is a tough league to get out of and we’ve seen
that the standard in that league is not great at times. You’ve got to be dogged
and determined and the players have shown that for the vast majority of the
season.
Newcastle promoted
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Steve Stone
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
The fans adore Rafael Benitez here. They’ve given him the backing,
they chant his name.
He’s had a calmness throughout the season and he’s got
Newcastle back to where they belong.
Newcastle promoted
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Preston
The cameras in the tunnel are focusing in on a very happy Rafael Benitez.
His decision to stay in the summer, despite having the chance to leave following relegation appears to have been vindicated.
Next season, the club can look forward to trips to Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and the Etihad, but the Magpies will not be there to make up the numbers.
Newcastle promoted
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Steve Stone
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
That’s what you call an efficient performance.
Preston were in the game for long periods of time and caused problems, but once they got
the goal before half-time, it always looked like Newcastle were going to go on.
Now is the time to buy and build and make sure this club doesn’t have to play in this division again.
Newcastle promoted
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Preston
PACopyright: PA
"Rocking All Over The World" is belting out of the sound system at St James' Park while the players do a lap of honour, taking in every moment.
There will be a number of sore heads in the North East tomorrow morning, you can bet on that. Bigg Market, get ready.
Newcastle promoted
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles told Sky Sports: "It's been a tough season and today it's paid off. The atmosphere has been unbelievable - the fans have stuck behind us.
"The main aim was to get back into the Premier League but of course it would be nice to win the title. We'll see how the next game goes."
Newcastle promoted
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Newcastle have done it. They will be playing in the top-flight next season alongside Brighton.
Rafael Benitez walks onto the pitch to an incredible roar from the Newcastle fans. They love him up there.
PACopyright: PA
BreakingFULL-TIME - NEWCASTLE PROMOTED TO PREMIER LEAGUE
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Post update
Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Aleksandar Mitrovic is just not going to score today. He runs on to a punched clearance by Chris Maxwell but can't keep his header down. That's surely that.
Post update
Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Excellent save by Preston keeper Chris Maxwell as he denies Yoan Gouffran, who was teed up by fellow substitute Daryl Murphy.
Post update
Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Nearly five for Newcastle as Jack Colback plays the ball through to Aleksandar Mitrovic, but he slips at the moment he was about to shoot.
Two minutes of added time for Newcastle to savour and Preston to just get through.
Post update
Newcastle 4-1 Preston
A little bit of Preston pressure, but it all breaks down when Tom Barkhuizen's flick through is cut out and cleared.
The end of this match has a touch of the pre-season friendly about it.
Newcastle fans are certainly enjoying these moments.
Post update
Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Preston win a free-kick of their own around the Newcastle box, but the referee spots a foul by an attacking player in the area when the ball is delivered.
It's just not happened for Preston this second half.
Get Involved
#bbcefl
Richard Tipper: Newcastle brought in £35m net last summer and spent nothing in January, so I totally disagree with Stoney saying Rafa won't get cash.
John Logan: Will Ashley step up and invest a fortune? Because they'll need it, don't want to put dampener on the celebrations but it's the truth.
Daniel Woods: It's days like today which makes being a Newcastle fan all worth it. Even Perez has decided to turn up?! Miracles!
Two-goal Ayoze Perez, who Daniel alludes to, has been taken off in place of Daryl Murphy in Newcastle's last change. No hat-trick tonight for Perez.
Post update
Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Newcastle fans celebrate after they win a free-kick on the edge of the area, which Matt Ritchie takes quickly and it flies into the net.
But the referee was still organising the wall and has clearly not given Ritchie permission to take the free-kick yet, before booking Ritchie for his troubles.
Aleksandar Mitrovic takes the reset free-kick but fires it over the bar.
Post update
Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Have we found the secret of Newcastle's success?
Can Rafael Benitez use the power of his mind to get the ball where he wants it to go? It certainly seems like that might have been the case for the second Ayoze Perez goal anyway...
Get involved
Goodnight
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Well that is that. Viva la Rafa-lution.
Newcastle United will be playing the the Premier League next season, after just one year in the Championship.
A 4-1 scoreline against Preston probably flattered them, but after Paul Gallagher's sending off it was all one-way traffic.
Tomorrow night, we have live text coverage of Wolves against play-off hopefuls Huddersfield.
Hope you join us then. Goodbye.
'Now the fun begins'
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Preston
Alan Shearer, who has just been on BBC Radio 5 live reacting to Newcastle's promotion, is enjoying it on social media too...
Get Involved
#bbcefl
Pete Berry: Bet there'll be a lot of little Geordies getting christened Rafael next year. There certainly should be.
Imran Sheikh: Congrats to Newcastle on being promoted to the Premier League. Rafael Benitez is a world-class manager. He's got to stay and have funds.
Kyle: If Rafa gets backed - meaning spending about £70-80m and there's no reason why it cannot happen - we could be top eight.
Meanwhile, some famous fans have had their say...
Newcastle promoted
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Preston
BBC Radio 5 live pundit Steve Stone has said he would love to see Crystal Palace and England winger Andros Townsend back at St James' Park next season.
Townsend scored four goals in 13 appearances but could not prevent the Magpies from being relegated in his brief spell at the club, and he has just tweeted this...
Newcastle promoted
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Preston
