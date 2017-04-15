Barcelona hold on to edge Real Sociedad
- Barca are now three points off leaders Real Madrid
- El Clasico next weekend
- Messi smashes in stunning Barca opener, scuffs second in, Alcacer get the third
- Umtiti own goal and Prieto effort gives Sociedad hope
By Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Do Barca have hope against Juventus?
I watched Barcelona's game against Celta Vigo - a 5-0 win - in their final match before the Paris St-Germain Champions League game and thought they were so impressive they had a chance against the French champions. They won that one 6-1 to qualify.
They face Juventus on Wednesday, needing to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit. I've not seen anything today to suggest they will do that.
And on that note, it's time to leave you for the evening. Come back and join us tomorrow when we discover how Tony Adams' life as a La Liga manager will begin as Granada take on Celta Vigo at 19:45 BST.
FULL-TIME - Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad
Barcelona beat Real Sociedad to stay within three points of Real Madrid going into next Sunday's El Clasico. But they were poor.
Barcelona keeping the ball in the corner. Which tells its own story.
Luis Suarez almost seals it for Barcelona but he's denied by the keeper, who comes off his line.
Esteban Granero finds Yuri Berchiche in space, but he fires high and wide from the edge of the box. Was that Real Sociedad's big chance?
INJURY TIME
It doesn't feel like an equaliser is coming for Real Sociedad. They deserve one, but I'm not sure they have the momentum now.
Three minutes added on.
Barcelona just have no cutting edge coming forward and Real Sociedad see the ball out for a goal-kick.
YELLOW CARD
Real Sociedad come forward and Gerard Pique has to take one for the team. He holds onto Mikel Oyarzabal for a few seconds to stop him getting away and is booked.
From the free-kick, Pique heads the ball back to his keeper.
Lionel Messi goes on a brilliant run into the box, beating two or three defenders on the way, but he's bounced off the ball in the area. He wants a penalty, doesn't get one.
Then Denis Suarez has an effort but it's straight at the keeper.
SUBSTITUTION
Real Sociedad bring on Esteban Granero, once of Real Madrid and QPR, in midfield. David Zurutuza is replaced.
Time is running out for the visitors now.
Real Sociedad come forward again but Sergio Canales can't quite wriggle into enough free space in the box.
Barcelona have a couple of corners in quick succession, and Ivan Rakitic has a shot which goes out for a throw-in.
Real Sociedad have a chance to get in behind Barcelona's defence but Mikel Oyarzabal's pass over the top isn't good enough.
Ivan Rakitic almost wraps the game up for Barcelona in what is a rare attack but Geronimo Rulli is able to hold onto his 20-yard shot.
You often think not many Premier League players would get into the Barcelona side, but if Paco Alcacer, Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez can all get regular gametime...
SUBSTITUTION
Real Sociedad make a change up from as 21-year-old Jon Bautista replaces Willian Jose.
And now Barca bring off Paco Alcacer for Denis Suarez.
It's all Real Sociedad at the moment - they've had more shots (13-12) and more efforts on target (7-6).
Can the Europa League chasers, who have fully recovered now from David Moyes' reign, find the equaliser they deserve?
To be honest, when Lionel Messi made it 2-0 with two goals within 37 minutes, I thought the real question today was how many goals would he end up with. Now it's just a case of hanging on.
Real Sociedad go so close to scoring goal of the season. Asier Illarramendi stands over a free-kick 50 yards out and sees Marc-Andre ter Stegen off his line. He pumps an effort towards goal which the German keeper has to tip over the bar.
A possession statistic has just popped up on screen. Barcelona have actually had less of the ball than Real Sociedad (49-51%). You don't see that often.
SUBSTITUTION
Barcelona bring on Andres Iniesta to a great reception. Andre Gomes comes off.
YELLOW CARD
Luis Suarez gives David Concha an arm to the face and goes into the book. A red card would see him banned for El Clasico - alongside Neymar.
Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta takes off his tracksuit top. He's getting ready to come on.
Barca are so ordinary at the back this season. Another Real Sociedad chance but Willian Jose can't quite stretch enough to turn a cross home.
Real Sociedad have a corner... but it's cleared. Marc-Andre ter Stegen tries to set up a counter-attack with a long ball up the field but Barca lose possession again.
La Real come forward again and Barca switch off defensively, but the move comes to nothing.
End to end.
SUBSTITUTION
Real Sociedad bring on Sergio Canales for Carlos Vela.
Willian Jose squanders a great chance for Real Sociedad. He's picked out in space at the edge of the box but he wants to cut inside and runs into two Barcelona defenders.
There's a real lack of movement from Barcelona at the moment. Keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen looks for options and doesn't really have them.
And then they break - you expect them to do it at pace - but Luis Suarez looks around for somebody making a darting run and can't see anybody. The move breaks down.
Lionel Messi tries to play in Luis Suarez, but the Uruguayan is offside. It's still a lively game but not as mad as it was in the final five minutes of the first half.
Sergi Roberto plays a good early cross, which Lionel Messi tries to finish - but he can't really get proper contact onto it and the chance is gone.
Lionel Messi - chasing a hat-trick - has a go at goal from the free-kick, from out wide, but his powerful effort is held by Geronimo Rulli.
YELLOW CARD
Asier Illarramendi pulls Lionel Messi's shorts and gets a booking.
Real Sociedad keeper Geronimo Rulli comes out of his box and slips. But luckily he recovers to get it away before Luis Suarez can take advantage.
An open start to the second half with both sides going on the attack. Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen plays himself into trouble and is lucky his blocked clearance goes out of play.
KICK-OFF
The second half is under way. More of the same please.
Prince Gyimahundefined: If this is how Barca will play against Juventus then they'd better hand them the tie.
Barca host Juve on Wednesday, needing to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit.
Shortly before this live page started, Atletico Madrid beat Osasuna 3-0 - although they missed two penalties late on - taking their missed penalty tally this season up to six (out of eight) in La Liga.
Yannick Carrasco scored twice - and missed the first penalty. Filipe Luis scored their third and Thomas Partey missed their second penalty.
Fabious: Barca won't win league - not because they are poor but because of Enrique's team selections against smaller teams
HALF-TIME
Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad
I need a lie down.
Real Sociedad have hope - again
Xabi Prieto completes a remarkable four minutes and Real Sociedad are back in the game. Again. He's picked out in space and he shoots first time into the bottom corner of the net. Marc-Andre ter Stegen didn't have a chance.