League Two: Pools relegated, Pompey champions as it happened

So that's it for Hartlepool in the EFL. They beat Doncaster 2-1 but Newport's win over Notts County means it counted for nothing. After 96 years in the Football League They will start next season in the National League. Football might only be a game but relegation, however it comes, is utterly devastating. Thank you for your company today and we will be back tomorrow for the final day of the Championship season. Enjoy your evening.
Live Reporting
By Ian Woodcock and Owen Phillips
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Thank you and goodbye
So that's it for Hartlepool in the EFL.
They beat Doncaster 2-1 but Newport's win over Notts County means it counted for nothing.
After 96 years in the Football League They will start next season in the National League.
Football might only be a game but relegation, however it comes, is utterly devastating.
Thank you for your company today and we will be back tomorrow for the final day of the Championship season.
Enjoy your evening.
Newport complete the great escape
FT: Newport 2-1 Notts County
Newport went into today's game two points clear of 23rd placed Hartlepool.
They looked to be cruising to safety after Mickey Demetriou's goal gave them the lead.
However, Jorge Grant's leveller coupled with Devante Rodney's double for Hartlepool turned the situation on its head.
Luckily for the Exiles there was one final twist as Mark O'Brien fired in his first ever goal in the EFL to keep his team up in dramatic fashion.
Newport were 11 points adrift in March before Mike Flynn took over.
What happened at the top
FT: Portsmouth 6-1 Cheltenham
Portsmouth started the day in third but were top after 13 minutes when they took the lead after Plymouth had gone a goal behind at Grimsby.
They dropped down to second when Doncaster took the lead at Victoria Park before going back to the top after Devante Rodney's first goal for Hartlepool.
Plymouth pulled a goal back against Grimsby but could not find a title-winning second as Pompey ran riot at Fratton Park.
League Two play-off dates
Exeter to face Carlisle again
So after all the drama we now know who faces who in the League Two play-off semi-finals.
Intruiging stuff with Carlisle coming up against Exeter, who they had to beat to make the top seven.
First legs, Sunday, 14 May (18:30 BST)
Blackpool v Luton Town
Carlisle United v Exeter City
Second legs, Thursday, 18 May (19:45 BST)
Luton Town v Blackpool
Exeter City v Carlisle United
The final play-off picture
So close for Colchester
The play-off puzzle is complete. Carlisle and Blackpool join Luton and Exeter in extending their season for at least two more games.
Final-day heartache for Colchester and Wycombe, who both won their fixtures but miss out by a point.
Had Carlisle not won, Colchester would now be dreaming of promotion via a Wembley win.
'Everyone has to come together'
FT: Hartlepool 2-1 Doncaster
Hartlepool caretaker Matthew Bates told Sky Sports:
"I can't look back at what happened before I took over. The players have been magnificent for me in the last two weeks. It has been humbling.
"It's hard to say how I feel at the moment. We looked dead and buried at half-time but we just tried to lift the lads.
"We could only do what we did and we needed the football gods to look down on us but they didn't.
"Why are we relegated? We didn't win enough games and we just didn't have the consistency.
"Everyone needs to get together to bounce back. This club will be here tomorrow."
There's some people on the pitch...
FT: Portsmouth 6-1 Cheltenham
Quite a party going on at Fratton Park.
BBC Sport app users may need to click 'view more' to see this content.
Pompey take League Two title
FT: Portsmouth 6-1 Cheltenham
They join Burnley, Sheffield United, Wolves and Preston in claiming all four titles.
Post update
FT: Newport 2-1 Notts County
Contrasting emotions in south Wales.
Mark O'Brien's 89th minute goal saved the Exiles and ensured he'll never have to pay for a pint in that part of the world again in his life.
Post update
FT: Hartlepool 2-1 Doncaster
Hartlepool gave it their absolute all today but it's been in vain and their 96-year spell in the Football League is over.
Captain Nicky Featherstone told Sky Sports:
"We've done our part today but unfortunately Newport have got the win.
"I'm absolutely gutted for the fans and everyone at the club.
"At one point we thought Notts County had made it 2-2 but it wasn't to be.
"It's difficult to know what happens next but we have a good set of lads and a great fanbase."
FULL-TIME
Exeter 2-3 Carlisle, Blackpool 3-1 Leyton Orient
Carlisle and Blackpool started the day occupying the two play-off places still up for grabs and they end the day that way too.
But the journey was far from smooth. Carlisle twice trailed but two Danny Grainger penalties and a Jamie Proctor header gave them victory against Exeter.
Blackpool were cruising at 2-0 up against Leyton Orient and, despite the Londoners pulling a goal back, they saw out a 3-1 win.
Colchester did all they could, beating Yeovil 2-0, but it means nothing in the end
FULL-TIME
Portsmouth 6-1 Cheltenham
Doncaster's narrow defeat means that Portsmouth have taken the title.
What a way to win the league!
FULL-TIME
Newport 2-1 Notts County
Mark O'Brien's late winner saves Newport and condemns Hartlepool to the National League.
FULL-TIME
Hartlepool 2-1 Doncaster
Hartlepool have won but it's not enough...
Post update
Hartlepool 2-1 Doncaster
The atmosphere has gone completely flat at Victoria Park.
There's two minutes of stoppage time here but unless anything changes at Newport then Hartlepool are down.
Post update
Newport 2-1 Notts County
A ball into the box comes to Mark O'Brien and he controls brilliantly before smashing in from eight yards.
If Newport can keep Notts County out for four minutes of stoppage time then they are staying up.
GOAL - Newport 2-1 Notts County
Mark O'Brien
Incredible drama and heartbreak for Hartlepool.
Post update
Hartlepool 2-1 Doncaster
What an impact Devante Rodney has had.
Brought on for his fourth appearance in senior football with 23 minutes to go the 18-year-old's first two career goals could keep Hartlepool in the EFL.
Into the final minute.
Blackpool on track & Carlisle nerves
Play-off race
Blackpool look secure again, thanks to a 3-1 lead over Leyton Orient as we enter enter the final 10 minutes in that game.
Can Carlisle hold on to their 3-2 lead against Exeter and the other play-off place? If they don't then Colchester could pip them.
Post update
Hartlepool 2-1 Doncaster
So close from Doncaster midfielder Conor Grant.
The midfielder rolls his 25 yard effort just past the post.
Into the final three minutes.