League Two: Pools relegated, Pompey champions as it happened

So that's it for Hartlepool in the EFL.

They beat Doncaster 2-1 but Newport's win over Notts County means it counted for nothing.

After 96 years in the Football League They will start next season in the National League.

Football might only be a game but relegation, however it comes, is utterly devastating.

