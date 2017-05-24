Man Utd win Europa League

Not the sort of post-match interview Ander Herrera would have imagined having to give just a few short days ago.
It's been a hugely eventful and emotional week in Manchester, and in Stockholm, but it ends with Manchester United back in the Champions League and with another trophy back in their cabinet.
Thanks as ever for all of your company. Good night one and all.
'No more deaths, please'
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera: "I want to dedicate this trophy to the victims. This is just football and
what happened two days ago was horrible.
"We want peace in the world, a normal world with respect. We are just
football players but we have an audience so we just want to see everyone work
together for a normal world. This happened in Manchester but everywhere we want
to see a united world and fight for peace, respect in the world - no more
attack and no more deaths please."
'United need five'
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Robbie Savage
Ex-Leicester City & Wales midfielder in Stockholm
“I think the club needs at least four or five players. If David De Gea goes
then you need a new keeper, even though Romero has done nothing wrong.
"You need a full back and a centre-back to go alongside
Bailly, who has been brilliant this season.
"If Carrick goes you
need another creative midfielder and if Zlatan Ibrahimovic goes then you need a
striker.
"You wonder if Marcus Rashford is good enough to be the
number nine, he is a huge talent but does he score enough goals? I think you
need another striker for him to play with."
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Phil Neville
Former Manchester United defender on Radio 5 live
It's been a wonderful evening. We are all emotionally drained and our hearts and prayers remain with the people back home.
'The club has my shopping list'
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
More from Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: "Ed Woodward has my list, what I want, what I would like for more than two months. So now it's up to him and the owners. But I don't care about football for now.
"Wayne Rooney was ready to play, he was a big option. But I didn't need to attack at 2-0. I told him yesterday that he could be the key man but he can perfectly be here next season. He is a very important player for us. If he stays next season I'd be very happy."
'Enough is enough - I am on holiday'
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: "We totally deserved the win. I am so happy to see the boys with the crutches with the trophy and now I am on holiday. I don't want to see any international friendlies, I am selfish. I can't do it.
"For me, enough is enough. It has been a very hard last few months, we were short of numbers.
"Three trophies in one season and the Champions League. I am very happy in my most difficult season as a manager."
'Poets don't win titles'
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "It is the end of a very difficult season. But a very very good season.
"We preferred to reach the Champions League this way than finish fourth, third or second. We got the objective, we are back in the Champions League by winning a title, an important title. The club now has every title in world football. We fought hard for this since the beginning.
"We always thought that we could win the Europa League and we are very happy. We played intelligently, we did it in a comfortable way. We were much stronger than them.
"If you are dominant in the air you go long. There are lots of poets in football but poets don't win many titles. We knew where we were better than them and we exploited their weaknesses."
'We can do a lot better'
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Davy Klaassen, Ajax captain: "Today we were just not good enough. We can do a lot better, and that is annoying. In the end two lucky moments make the difference."
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
News conferences need more managers like Peter Bosz...
'It was a boring game'
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Ajax coach Peter Bosz: "I think it was a boring game, no chances from both sides. We were not good enough and congratulations to Manchester United.
"We will learn a lot from this and if we keep this side together we will be stronger next year."
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Phil Neville
Former Manchester United defender on Radio 5 live
At the end of the game, Jose Mourinho literally turned around to the press box and told them, "I am still the number one. Do NOT doubt me."
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
The focus will very quickly switch to summer transfer business for Manchester United. Who do they need? What do they need?
Who can they get?
'Only one winner'
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Phil Neville
Former Manchester United defender on Radio 5 live
Paul Pogba is a Manchester United supporter. He wanted to come back because this is the club that helped him become the player he is today.
I feel absolutely drained. It has been such an emotional week. There was only going to be one winner tonight. It HAD to be Manchester United.
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
I mean, look at him!
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
I can't get over the reaction from Jose Mourinho to winning tonight. That victory has taken years off him. He's still bounding around the pitch with the trophy.
He's unrecognisable!
'More important than sport'
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham: "Tonight was more important than sport... Yes a big night for Manchester United but an even bigger night for the city and for our country .... At a time when we are grieving for the families that have lost loved ones we have a sport that has bought a little happiness at a difficult time..."
