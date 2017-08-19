Bournemouth v Watford

Live coverage of Saturday's other Premier League matches

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-2 Watford (FT)

    Mark Mitchener

    BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium

    Not even the announcement of six minutes of stoppage time raised much of a cheer among the home fans here - it's been a rather limp start to the campaign for Eddie Howe's side, who are still awaiting their first goal and first point, while Watford - tipped for relegation by some pre-season pundits - are basking in the sunshine after five goals and four points after two rounds of matches.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. FULL-TIME

    Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

    And it is all over. It is scrappy, but goals from Richarlison and a fine strike from Etienne Capoue give Watford the three points.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

    Corner for Watford. This will be their first away Premier League victory since January.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

    Six minutes injury time for Bournemouth to turn this around.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

    Mark Mitchener

    BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium

    Just after Asmir Begovic kept his side in the game with a fine block, Etienne Capoue's goal looks set to send Watford's travelling yellow army happy - and plenty of home fans have taken it as their cue to head out and beat the traffic.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. GOAL - Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

    Etienne Capoue

    We've not had much quality today, but Etienne Capoue has just produced some and sealed the victory for Watford.

    The substitute takes the ball on his chest 25 yards out and then drills a low shot past Asmir Begovic. Lovely strike.

    Etienne Capoue
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. CLOSE!

    Bournemouth 0-1 Watford

    Chance for an equaliser but Joshua King nods over the top from Marc Pugh's cross.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. SUBSTITUTION

    Bournemouth 0-1 Watford

    Off goes the goalscorer Richarlison, who is replaced by Etienne Capoue.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. CLOSE!

    Bournemouth 0-1 Watford

    A chance for a second for Richarlison, but he heads wide.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-1 Watford

    Mark Mitchener

    BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium

    Watford had been pressing for a while, and it's the dangerous Richarlison, rather than record signing Andre Gray, who finally breaks the deadlock from Gray's cross.

    Meanwhile, it takes a big effort from police and stewards in the East Stand to prevent a number of Watford fans from spilling onto the playing area as they celebrate that goal.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. GOAL - BOURNEMOUTH 0-1 WATFORD

    Richarlison (Watford)

    It is not pretty, but Watford will not care about that.

    We said Richarlison was becoming more involved and he has just scored the opening goal.

    Andre Gray slides in a low cross and Richarlison tries to have a shot at goal, under pressure from Adam Smith. The ball bobbles kindly for Richarlison, who reacts quickest, and he prods the ball into the net from only a few yards out.

    Richarlison
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-0 Watford

    Richarlison is becoming more and more important in this match, he has a couple of half chances but can't make a good contact with either. Twenty minutes left. Tight and tense, but lacking quality.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-0 Watford

    ...also comes to nothing as the ball falls to Richarlison, who shoots on the turn but it is blocked.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-0 Watford

    A couple of corners for Watford. The first one comes to nothing and the second one...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-0 Watford

    Nathaniel Chalobah is seeing a lot of the action. He has just had the best chance of the game, then has a shot that hits the roof of the stand and is now cautioned after fouling Joshua King.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. A tale of two number 18s

    Bournemouth 0-0 Watford

    Mark Mitchener

    BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium

    Contrasting fortunes for the two number 18s on duty here as Watford's record signing Andre Gray is shown a yellow card seconds before Bournemouth's returning hero Jermain Defoe makes his entrance as a substitute.

    He's on in the 60th minute... cometh the hour, cometh the man?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-0 Watford

    A couple of bookings to mention. Steve Cook fouled Andre Gray in the build-up to that Chalobah chance and the Bournemouth defender is showed yellow by referee Roger East, who is then unhappy with Gray's subsequent protests and he too is cautioned.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. SUBSTITUTION

    Bournemouth 0-0 Watford

    Eddie Howe has had enough and calls for Jermain Defoe to come on, in place of Benik Afobe. Half an hour for Defoe to get a goal.

    Benik Afobe and Jermaine Defoe
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. GREAT SAVE!

    Bournemouth 0-0 Watford

    A great, great chance for Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah, who bursts clear with only Asmir Begovic to beat.

    But the midfielder looks unsure of himself, Begovic stays big and Chalobah's shot is saved by the outstretched leg of Begovic.

    Moments later Chalobah curls wide. Best chance of the game.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Back to top