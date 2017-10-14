Burnley v West Ham

Follow all of today's Premier League action here

Summary

  1. Burnley sixth after one defeat in opening seven games
  2. West Ham 15th after two wins from seven games

Live Reporting

By Timothy Abraham

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. GOODBYE

    Burnley 1-1 West Ham1

    Thanks for joining us this afternoon. You can follow the post-match coverage on BBC Sport website, 5 live and of course see all the action on Match Of The Day later this evening.

    Goodbye.

  2. FULL-TIME

    Burnley 1-1 West Ham

    Stuart Attwell blows the final whistle. West Ham deserved a point, but and you can't help but wonder if it might have finished differently had Andy Carroll not been sent off.

  3. Post update

    Burnley 1-1 West Ham

    Four minutes of injury time at Turf Moor...

  4. GOAL - Burnley 1-1 West Ham

    Chris Wood

    Burnley get their equaliser. A superb cross from Johann Gudmundsson is met with a towering header from the New Zealand striker who powerfully nods downwards past Joe Hart.

    Can Burnley go on to find a winner?

    Chris Wood
  5. Post update

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    A bit of a coming together between Joe Hart and Ashley Barnes. Both men eventually get up off the turf after recovering from being winded.

  6. SUBSTITUTION

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    Final change for Burnley as left-back Stephen Ward is withdrawn for Ashley Barnes. Sean Dyche going for three men up front for the remainder of the game.

  7. SUBSTITUTION

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    Diafra Sakho is on for West Ham with Javier Hernandez the man making way.

  8. Post update

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    Is it going to be one of 'those' days for Burnley? Despite the extra man advantage they are struggling to really make an impact in the final third of the pitch.

  9. Post update

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    Burnley manager Sean Dyche, sweat patches under the arms of his white shirt, is frantically gesticulating in his technical area. The Clarets are starting to build a bit of a head of steam, but West Ham look dangerous on the counter attack.

  10. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    Johann Gudmundsson, Iceland's hero from their two World Cup qualifiers this week, lets rip from distance and his low effort strikes the post. The ball rebounds of the back of Joe Hart's body, and the West Ham goalkeeper is fortunate it spins back into his grasp rather than dribbling over the line.

    Johann Berg Gudmundsson
  11. Post update

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    Burnley have a chance at the other end as Steven Defour crosses but Matt Lowton, in a good position, is unable to get his head on it.

  12. CLOSE!

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    A brilliant passing move by West Ham. Manuel Lanzini and Javier Hernandez combine superbly before the ball is slipped out to Michail Antonio. The West Ham midfielder does not quite make clean contact with his shot but nevertheless draws a fine save from Nick Pope.

  13. CLOSE!

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    A teasing low cross from Manuel Lanzini across the box and Michail Antonio slides into the six-yard box but is unable to quite get the decisive touch.

  14. Post update

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    And we are back under way at Turf Moor.

  15. SUBSTITUTION

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    A couple of changes for Burnley at half-time as Sean Dyche goes two up top. Sam Vokes is on for Jeff Hendrick while Johann Gudmundsson replaces Scott Arfield.

    Slaven Bilic also tinkers with his side as Pedro Obiang comes on for Marko Arnautovic.

  16. Post update

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    Burnley's players purposefully sprint back on to the field. West Ham's by contrast take their time with a leisurely stroll.

  17. 'I'm not a great spectator'

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    Football Focus

    Injured Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, spoke to Football Focus earlier: "It's a month and a half since I did the injury but I am getting better every day. I find it tough watching games and it's the agitation I get watching. I'm not a great spectator. We are not quite sure with the time of the injury, it's months rather than weeks."

    Heaton will be desperately hoping he can return to fitness sooner rather than later following surgery on his shoulder, especially with the World Cup round the corner.

  18. Post update

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    Michail Antonio's goal was his first of the season incidentally.

  19. HALF-TIME

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    After a dull start the match came to life midway through the half. How much will Andy Carroll's sending off affect the game? You get the feeling it might end up like something akin to Rorke's Drift for the visitors in the second half.

    Andy Carroll
  20. Post update

    Burnley 0-1 West Ham

    A decent build-up from Burnley sees Stephen Ward's cross punched clear by Joe Hart. The unmarked Steven Defour latches on to the loose ball, but from just inside the box can only fire high over the crossbar.

