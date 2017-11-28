Premier League - wins for Man Utd and Leicester

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Watford boss Marco Silva to Match of the Day: "I think we did very well in the first 20 minutes, we started very well.

"After the third goal our players got a bit nervous. The score didn't reflect how we played, we tried to react to their goals and we had chances even in the first half. In the second half it was clearly a second yellow for Marcos Rojo with the penalty, and then everything would have been different because it would have been 3-1 and they are down to 10 men. I'm sure it would have been very difficult for them if they were down to 10 men.

"We have to keep going, the result is hard to take for us, we didn't deserve this result. In the end the quality was the difference, the individual players, but of course, the budgets of the clubs are so different.

"Now it's the moment to rest our players and to analyse what we will do to compete again and show our fans what we can do."