Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd - Pogba sent off as United win thriller

Wenger: 'I feel sorry for the players'
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
Arsenal
Here's more from the slightly downtrodden Wenger: "I am really disappointed because it was a good performance, but we had nothing to show for it at the end and that is hard to take. We weren’t efficient enough in the areas where it matters. We put ourselves in difficult positions.
"It was not even huge pressing, we didn’t have enough in dictating our fight from the start. Their goalkeeper was absolutely outstanding.
"I don’t want to speak about the referees anymore.
"I am proud of their commitment and attitude, I feel sorry for the players that gave so much but had nothing to show for it with points at the end."
'Psychologically 2-0 down was a big blow'
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger speaking to Match of the Day: "I think we didn’t start well at all at the back and we are guilty of that. Despite being 2-0 down we should have come back - we had enough chances. We produced excellent quality, but were not decisive enough.
"Psychlogically it was a big blow to go 2-0 down so early on - especially at home. We were too on the edge mentally maybe - you cannot be in a game like that.
"It was a mystery yes (to not score more), but David de Gea was man of the match by a clear mile.
"We played well but there is nothing more frustrating when you have that quality of performance and nothing to show for it at the end. The attitude was impeccable until the end. But you cannot make the mistakes we made at the beginning."
'Two of the best in the world'
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United
More from Jose Mourinho on David de Gea: "He has made amazing
saves but I think Petr Cech had an amazing save from Jesse too. It was two of
the best goalkeepers in the world on the pitch. Petr has a great history in the
Premier League and David will make a similar impact."
I guess Jose didn't really mean that Arsenal players like the grass, in the purely literal sense.
Wenger coming up in a bit...
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
'What I saw today was the best goalkeeper in the world'
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
Manchester United
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: "I loved the way my team played and
fought. Arsenal played in some period amazing attacking football - creating
difficulties for us. But I have to say that my players deserve all the great
words. I don’t know so many in English but amazing, phenomenal, fantastic. They
deserved three points.
"The plan was when they had the ball we all had to defend - starting
with attacking players and when we had the ball we had to counter attack fast
and try to score goals which we did. They had chances but we fought and we have
a great goalkeeper too."
On De Gea's display: "I told him after the match, what I saw
today was the best from a goalkeeper in the world. You need the keeper to be
there for you when the team needs. All the effort from the players was
magnificent. The game, we started in one way and they started in another, then
we changed and went down to 10 men and changed again.
On Pogba's sending off: “I don’t know. I leave for you
that one. I leave for you the Lukaku situation with Koscielny, I leave for you
the Arsenal players on the grass. The grass is absolutely beautiful - I think
there is a desire to go onto the grass.”
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United
Manchester United
Manchester United goalscorer Jesse Lingard speaking on Match of the Day: “It was a great
win. I thought the lads dug deep, especially in the first half when we were
under pressure. In the second half we had to regroup and reorganise.
"David de Gea kept us in it and he’s one of the best keepers
in world. It’s great to have stable person behind us to keep that play up."
On Pogba’s suspension for Manchester derby: “It’s a blow but
the team have the players to adapt to that. Everyone’s got to work hard to get
in the starting XI.”
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
Back to the quotes.
Links was joking, as you've worked out
Admittedly, most of the office were crying, "You what!!" after his initial MOTD running order tweet.
Gary Lineker on Twitter: Just kidding. The MOTD running order: Ars/ManU, Bri/Liv, Che/New, Eve/Hud, Wat/Tot, Sto/Swa, Lei/Bur, WBA/CP. It’s a belter folks. @BBCOne at 10.20.
Sam Jamaa: We made three mistakes the whole game and conceded three times. Denied at least one clear penalty and had a keeper in the opposition goal working miracles. Not even disappointed with the way we played. United far too clinical, though
Pete C: What exactly was Pogba supposed to do other than tread on a leg left hanging in his stride when running full pelt!!???
Matthew Hughes: United fans saying Pogba’s red card wasn’t red just because they are playing man city next and know they have no chance
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United
Manchester United
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea speaking to BT Sport: "It was a difficult game. I'm really happy. We scored two quick goals but at the end of the first half we lost control of the game. In the second half they scored the first goal and (then with), the sending off of Paul, it was difficult."
On his own performance: "It's a win and I think all the team defends really well for the 90 minutes."
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
After all of that, United once again reduce Manchester City's lead to five points.
So is it still a two-horse race? Three-horse? One-horse?
Why horses anyway?
Quotes coming up...
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
Tez: Pogba talking about City today hoping another professional player gets injured and misses matches. Ends up missing the derby. Karma?
Chelsea Warrior: Romelu Houdini?
Gerrt: Like Mourinho would say.. the best team lost today
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
That is that.
What a match.
De Gea: As good as Krul and Mannone
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
I guess Jose didn't really mean that Arsenal players like the grass, in the purely literal sense.
Wenger coming up in a bit...
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United
Manchester United
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
Back to the quotes.
Sam Jamaa: We made three mistakes the whole game and conceded three times. Denied at least one clear penalty and had a keeper in the opposition goal working miracles. Not even disappointed with the way we played. United far too clinical, though
Pete C: What exactly was Pogba supposed to do other than tread on a leg left hanging in his stride when running full pelt!!???
Matthew Hughes: United fans saying Pogba’s red card wasn’t red just because they are playing man city next and know they have no chance
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United
Manchester United
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
After all of that, United once again reduce Manchester City's lead to five points.
So is it still a two-horse race? Three-horse? One-horse?
Why horses anyway?
Quotes coming up...
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
Tez: Pogba talking about City today hoping another professional player gets injured and misses matches. Ends up missing the derby. Karma?
Chelsea Warrior: Romelu Houdini?
Gerrt: Like Mourinho would say.. the best team lost today
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd
What a match!
Can we have some more?