Liverpool v Leicester

That's an important victory for Liverpool and they fought hard for it. Jamie Vardy proved to be a threat once again and Leicester fans will question Claude Puel's decision to substitute him and Mahrez when the game was level at 1-1.
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester
Post update
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester
The full-time whistle is about to go any minute.
Do Leicester have one more push?
CLOSE!
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester
That was a dangerous ball in from Christian Fuchs and it's a clash of heads in the Liverpool box.
The ball falls by the feet of Loris Karius but nobody seems to know where it is and there's a frantic clearance before Ragnar Klavan goes down holding his head.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester
Nervous times for Liverpool.
Leicester are piling on the pressure and a goal-line scramble almost sees it cross the line. Klopp looks worried and he's bringing on Ragnar Klavan for Philippe Coutinho.
The hosts just need to hold on now.
Post update
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester
Just under five minutes to go, can Leicester find an equaliser?
Shinji Okazaki is played through the middle but Andy Robertson gets back to snuff it out right at the end.
That was close!
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester
That's a shame. We won't know if Mohamed Salah would have got that hat-trick because he has been substituted for Georginio Wijnaldum.
Smart move by Jurgen Klopp considering Liverpool play again on New Year's Day when they travel to Burnley.
Post update
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester
Leicester haven't given up yet. They look to counter down the right but substitute Islam Slimani's ball across the box is just a little too hard.
It skips past everyone and Liverpool are now able to recover possession.
Post update
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester
I did say before the game that Mohamed Salah needed a hat-trick today to finish the year level on goals with Harry Kane...
Considering he only joined Liverpool in the summer, his goal-scoring record is absolutely sensational.
GOAL
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester
Mohamed Salah again!
He gets away from Harry Maguire with a combination of skill and strength before firing it past Kasper Schmeichel to score his 17th Premier League goal of the season.
Wow.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester
If there's one man who can win it for Liverpool, it's Philippe Coutinho.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is straight into the action and he plays it out left to the Brazilian.
Coutinho steps inside onto his favoured right foot but his shot is saved by Kasper Schmeichel.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on, Sadio Mane off.
Leicester's Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani on for Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy.
The two Foxes players don't look happy with that move and you can understand why. Jamie Vardy has been causing problems all afternoon.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester
Harry Maguire has been simply outstanding today. Philippe Coutinho looks to put another ball into the box but the Leicester man is there yet again to clear it away for a corner.
If Leicester come away with a point today, Maguire has a lot to thank for.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester
Leicester continue to threaten the Liverpool goal. A defensive mistake almost allows Jamie Vardy a shot in the box but it's quickly recovered by Joel Matip.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is getting some instructions on the sideline and could be the first substitution of the game.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester
The corner comes to nothing but Leicester are enjoying a bright spell here.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester
That was close!
Harry Maguire wins a header in the box and the ball comes to Vicente Iborra on the edge of the area.
He hits it sweetly and it's not too far over the bar.
They win back possession and it's a corner.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester
Poor Sadio Mane.
He's put the ball in the back of the net twice today but both have been ruled out for offside. It's another good decision from Neil Swarbrick though.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester
By Coutinho's standards, that was poor and it floats out for a goal kick.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester
It's extremely congested in the Leicester box. They have soaked up so much pressure and Liverpool have pushed them further and further back into their own half.
Wilfred Ndidi shows his frustration on Philippe Coutinho and receives a yellow card for it. The Brazilian now has his eyes on this free-kick...
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester
Jamie Vardy is causing problems again.
He skips past several players but his shot is blocked and Liverpool are on the counter-attack.
Mohamed Salah is played through and he tries to lob Kasper Schmeichel but it's too high and it lands on top of the net.
Game on!
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester
That was dangerous!
Jamie Vardy was through on goal but he's offside. Loris Karius had come out quickly and blocked his run anyway but Liverpool need to be careful of Vardy's runs.