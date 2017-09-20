Blues and Blades win - relive Wednesday's EFL action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Phil Cartwright and Jay Freeman

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Another day, another derby...

    Friday: QPR v Fulham

    That's just about it for tonight.

    Before we go, a chance to tell you about our next EFL action, and it seems you can't go more than a week without a local derby in the Championship.

    Last weekend - Sheffield. Friday - West London.

    QPR host Fulham at Loftus Road in the first of the next round of EFL fixtures. Hope you can join us for live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app from 19:30 BST on Friday.

    Thanks for your company this evening.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    So Sheffield United are into the top two courtesy of their victory, while Birmingham City will feel a lot happier about life after getting their first win under caretaker manager Lee Carsley.

    Blues remain in the bottom three, but that's a big, big win.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. FULL-TIME

    Birmingham City 1-0 Sheff Wed

    And it's all over at St Andrew's.

    Birmingham City fans, it's good news. Your lot have held on right at the death and it's a first win in all competitions since 12 August!

    Sheffield Wednesday threw everything but the kitchen sink at Blues in added time, but they couldn't make anything stick and it's two losses in two for them.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Birmingham City 1-0 Sheff Wed

    Wow. Sheffield Wednesday are piling everything on Birmingham City in the dying stages of this game.

    Lucas Joao fires over in the latest of a serious of chances for the visitors.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Birmingham City 1-0 Sheff Wed

    There's four minutes added time to play at St Andrew's and it'll feel like four hours to the home faithful.

    Barry Bannan puts some hearts in mouths around Birmingham as he almost scores for Sheffield Wednesday at close range.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. FULL-TIME

    Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves

    Leon Clarke
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Two more goals for Leon Clarke, three more points for Sheffield United.

    The Blades are on the march - up to second in the Championship.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Birmingham City 1-0 Sheff Wed

    There's a tense atmosphere around St Andrews. It's been so long since they won and you can tell the home fans are anxious as we enter the final stages.

    It would be a huge lift for them if they were to win tonight, but there's still a few minutes of normal time to play.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves

    Sheffield United are happy to see out time at Bramall Lane. No sign of a Wolves comeback.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Get Involved

    #bbcefl

    Ben Rymer: We're halfway to getting the points we need to stay up and it's only September! Amazing start.

    Peter: Chrissy Wilder is building something very special at Sheffield United.

    Hard to disagree with that, Peter. They've been very good value for their impending win tonight.

    Hands up if you had Cardiff City and Sheffield United as your Championship top two after 10 games?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. GOAL: Birmingham City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

    Isaac Vassell (76 mins)

    Could this be a first win for Birmingham City since 12 August?

    Isaac Vassell scores the easiest goal he'll ever score as he finishes past Joe Wildsmith from close range after Jacques Maghoma plays him into acres of space past the Sheffield Wednesday back line.

    Lee Carsley is on the verge of his first win as caretaker boss of Blues.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves

    Sheffield United are enjoying themselves at Bramall Lane. Mark Duffy has the chance to make it 3-0, but can't turn the ball home, with Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy doing just enough.

    They're heading for a seventh win in 10 league games this season.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Birmingham City 0-0 Sheff Wed

    Sheffield Wednesday have the ball in the net through Gary Hooper but the assistant referee raises their flag for offside.

    Are either side going to nick a win at the end?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Get Involved

    #bbcefl

    Leon Clarke
    Copyright: PA

    Robert Sadler: United have amazing momentum from winning League One last year. Remember Wolves doing the same in 2014. All credit.

    Benj: Wolves losing - their fans will go into meltdown tonight. They already think they're the Barcelona of the Championship.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. SUBSTITUTION

    Birmingham City 0-0 Sheff Wed

    Sheffield Wednesday bring Jordan Rhodes on for Steven Fletcher as they look to make a breakthrough in this game.

    The hosts make their own change as Isaac Vassell replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. SUBSTITUTION (Wolves)

    Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves

    Wolves are making their final substitution, taking off Ruben Neves for winger Ivan Cavaleiro.

    It's not been the midfielder's best night - he's missed a penalty and was also booked before being withdrawn from the field by his head coach.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves

    Almost a hat-trick for Leon Clarke, who is thoroughly enjoying his night.

    Matt Doherty makes a crucial intervention to deny Clarke another goal.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Birmingham City 0-0 Sheff Wed

    Another chance at St Andrew's and this time it's for the hosts!

    Jeremie Boga finds Cheikh Ndoye with a lovely ball but he fires over the bar from close range.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. GOAL: Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves

    Leon Clarke (58 mins)

    Little doubt about it now! Sheffield United are heading into the Championship's top two!

    Leon Clarke gets his second of the game - and his fourth goal in four days - turning in a set-piece.

    Leon Clarke scores
    Copyright: Rex Features
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves

    Chris Wilder
    Copyright: Rex Features

    What a couple of years Chris Wilder has had.

    2015-16: League Two champions with Northampton Town.

    2016-17: League One champions with Sheffield United.

    2017-18? Wilder's Blades will be second in the Championship after 10 games if they can beat 10-man Wolves.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Birmingham City 0-0 Sheff Wed

    There's some miserable weather in Birmingham tonight but Adam Reach isn't put off by the poor conditions at St Andrews.

    The Sheffield Wednesday man forces a save out of Blues keeper Tomasz Kuszczak with a fierce shot.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Back to top