Blues and Blades win - relive Wednesday's EFL action

That's just about it for tonight. Before we go, a chance to tell you about our next EFL action, and it seems you can't go more than a week without a local derby in the Championship. Last weekend - Sheffield. Friday - West London. QPR host Fulham at Loftus Road in the first of the next round of EFL fixtures. Hope you can join us for live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app from 19:30 BST on Friday. Thanks for your company this evening.
Live Reporting
Phil Cartwright and Jay Freeman
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features PACopyright: PA Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Another day, another derby...
Friday: QPR v Fulham
That's just about it for tonight.
Before we go, a chance to tell you about our next EFL action, and it seems you can't go more than a week without a local derby in the Championship.
Last weekend - Sheffield. Friday - West London.
QPR host Fulham at Loftus Road in the first of the next round of EFL fixtures. Hope you can join us for live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app from 19:30 BST on Friday.
Thanks for your company this evening.
Post update
So Sheffield United are into the top two courtesy of their victory, while Birmingham City will feel a lot happier about life after getting their first win under caretaker manager Lee Carsley.
Blues remain in the bottom three, but that's a big, big win.
FULL-TIME
Birmingham City 1-0 Sheff Wed
And it's all over at St Andrew's.
Birmingham City fans, it's good news. Your lot have held on right at the death and it's a first win in all competitions since 12 August!
Sheffield Wednesday threw everything but the kitchen sink at Blues in added time, but they couldn't make anything stick and it's two losses in two for them.
Post update
Birmingham City 1-0 Sheff Wed
Wow. Sheffield Wednesday are piling everything on Birmingham City in the dying stages of this game.
Lucas Joao fires over in the latest of a serious of chances for the visitors.
Post update
Birmingham City 1-0 Sheff Wed
There's four minutes added time to play at St Andrew's and it'll feel like four hours to the home faithful.
Barry Bannan puts some hearts in mouths around Birmingham as he almost scores for Sheffield Wednesday at close range.
FULL-TIME
Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves
Two more goals for Leon Clarke, three more points for Sheffield United.
The Blades are on the march - up to second in the Championship.
Post update
Birmingham City 1-0 Sheff Wed
There's a tense atmosphere around St Andrews. It's been so long since they won and you can tell the home fans are anxious as we enter the final stages.
It would be a huge lift for them if they were to win tonight, but there's still a few minutes of normal time to play.
Post update
Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves
Sheffield United are happy to see out time at Bramall Lane. No sign of a Wolves comeback.
Get Involved
#bbcefl
Ben Rymer: We're halfway to getting the points we need to stay up and it's only September! Amazing start.
Peter: Chrissy Wilder is building something very special at Sheffield United.
Hard to disagree with that, Peter. They've been very good value for their impending win tonight.
Hands up if you had Cardiff City and Sheffield United as your Championship top two after 10 games?
GOAL: Birmingham City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Isaac Vassell (76 mins)
Could this be a first win for Birmingham City since 12 August?
Isaac Vassell scores the easiest goal he'll ever score as he finishes past Joe Wildsmith from close range after Jacques Maghoma plays him into acres of space past the Sheffield Wednesday back line.
Lee Carsley is on the verge of his first win as caretaker boss of Blues.
Post update
Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves
Sheffield United are enjoying themselves at Bramall Lane. Mark Duffy has the chance to make it 3-0, but can't turn the ball home, with Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy doing just enough.
They're heading for a seventh win in 10 league games this season.
Post update
Birmingham City 0-0 Sheff Wed
Sheffield Wednesday have the ball in the net through Gary Hooper but the assistant referee raises their flag for offside.
Are either side going to nick a win at the end?
Get Involved
#bbcefl
Robert Sadler: United have amazing momentum from winning League One last year. Remember Wolves doing the same in 2014. All credit.
Benj: Wolves losing - their fans will go into meltdown tonight. They already think they're the Barcelona of the Championship.
SUBSTITUTION
Birmingham City 0-0 Sheff Wed
Sheffield Wednesday bring Jordan Rhodes on for Steven Fletcher as they look to make a breakthrough in this game.
The hosts make their own change as Isaac Vassell replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.
SUBSTITUTION (Wolves)
Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves
Wolves are making their final substitution, taking off Ruben Neves for winger Ivan Cavaleiro.
It's not been the midfielder's best night - he's missed a penalty and was also booked before being withdrawn from the field by his head coach.
Post update
Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves
Almost a hat-trick for Leon Clarke, who is thoroughly enjoying his night.
Matt Doherty makes a crucial intervention to deny Clarke another goal.
Post update
Birmingham City 0-0 Sheff Wed
Another chance at St Andrew's and this time it's for the hosts!
Jeremie Boga finds Cheikh Ndoye with a lovely ball but he fires over the bar from close range.
GOAL: Sheffield United 2-0 Wolves
Leon Clarke (58 mins)
Little doubt about it now! Sheffield United are heading into the Championship's top two!
Leon Clarke gets his second of the game - and his fourth goal in four days - turning in a set-piece.
Post update
Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
What a couple of years Chris Wilder has had.
2015-16: League Two champions with Northampton Town.
2016-17: League One champions with Sheffield United.
2017-18? Wilder's Blades will be second in the Championship after 10 games if they can beat 10-man Wolves.
Post update
Birmingham City 0-0 Sheff Wed
There's some miserable weather in Birmingham tonight but Adam Reach isn't put off by the poor conditions at St Andrews.
The Sheffield Wednesday man forces a save out of Blues keeper Tomasz Kuszczak with a fierce shot.