Relive Leeds' win over Middlesbrough

Live Reporting

By Jay Freeman

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. So long, farewell

    FT: Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    It wasn't always the most captivating of games, but Leeds United fans will be happy their side have stopped the rot.

    Going into this afternoon, they had lost six in seven games, and today's victory moves them up to seventh in the Championship table and level on points with Middlesbrough.

    Garry Monk's Boro will be frustrated not to have made more of an impact, but made it interesting late on - albeit through a controversial penalty decision.

    For now though, we have live coverage of David Moyes' first game in charge of West Ham United as they travel to Watford.

    Thank you for joining us.

  2. BreakingColeman appointed Sunderland manager

    More on the news that broke while Leeds were seeing out the closing stages of that match against Middlesbrough.

    It was the worst-kept secret in football - Sunderland have a new manager...

    Coleman wants committed Sunderland side

    Chris Coleman

    New Sunderland manager Chris Coleman says he will look to quickly get rid of players lacking commitment.

    Read more
    next
  3. Match reaction

    FT: Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Leeds defender Pontus Jansson tells Sky Sports: "It's a fantastic result after seven or eight games of not playing well. Middlesbrough are a good team and I think we deserved to win."

    Leeds goalscorer Pablo Hernandez: "It's important for me because I've not started any of the past three games. We knew it was a difficult game and we needed three points. I think we deserved it."

  4. FULL-TIME

    Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Leeds celebrate
    Copyright: Rex Features

    That's it, it's all over. Leeds United have ended their losing run while Middlesbrough's winning run comes to an end.

  5. Post update

    Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Deary me, that could be it for Middlesbrough. Daniel Ayala nods a Boro corner just over the bar.

    Time is ticking. Is there time for another attack from the visitors?

  6. SUBSTITUTION

    Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Leeds United goalscorer Ezgjan Alioski comes off and is replaced by Matthew Pennington.

  7. YELLOW CARD

    Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Pablo Hernandez goes into the book for a foul on Adama Traore (I've genuinely lost count of the number of bookings in this game) and the free-kick that follows comes to nothing for Middlesbrough.

  8. Post update

    Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Middlesbrough's winning run looks set to come to an end unless they can pull something special out of the bag.

    Leeds' losing run, on the other hand, could also be coming to an end.

  9. Post update

    Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Jonny Howson fires a shot on the edge of the Leeds box, which is blocked and flies well over the bar for a corner.

    It comes to nothing and Leeds break upfield. A whopping seven minutes are added on to this game.

  10. BreakingCHRIS COLEMAN APPOINTED SUNDERLAND BOSS

    Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Away from the end of Leeds v Middlesbrough, Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of former Wales boss Chris Coleman as manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

  11. YELLOW CARD

    Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Middlesbrough goalscorer Britt Assombalonga goes into a long list of names to be booked in this match.

    Not to be outdone, Leeds' Kalvin Phillips picks up a booking as well.

  12. Post update

    Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Wow what a chance, Martin Braithwaite makes a neat turn and shot on the edge of the Leeds United box and almost finds the target.

    Some Leeds feathers ruffled by the Middlesbrough man, there.

  13. Post update

    Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Thomas Christiansen
    Copyright: Rex Features

    It looks like the battle going into the final 10 minutes at Elland Road will be to keep possession. Both sides are scrambling to win the ball in midfield and keep hold of the ball.

    Britt Assombalonga's penalty might just have been what Middlesbrough needed, they look reinvigorated.

  14. SUBSTITUTION

    Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    I should say, in the build up to the penalty being given, it did appear that Daniel Ayala tugged Luke Ayling down and the Leeds man is not happy. Rightfully so.

    Elsewhere, Caleb Ekuban makes his return for Leeds United, three months after sustaining a foot injury against Sunderland in August.

    He replaces Kemar Roofe.

  15. GOAL: Leeds 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Britt Assombalonga

    Make that nine goals this season for Britt Assombalonga. He makes no mistake from the spot.

    Having looked in full control, there's a nervy 13 minutes left for the hosts.

    Britt Assombalonga scores
    Copyright: Rex Features
  16. PENALTY

    Leeds 2-0 Middlesbrough

    Referee Keith Stroud consults his assistant after a scramble in the Leeds box following a Middlesbrough corner.

    And the visitors win a penalty! Replays show Luke Ayling grabs the leg of Daniel Ayala and pulls him to the ground.

    Looks very harsh - Ayala was all over Ayling before that and had wrestled the Leeds defender to the ground.

  17. SUBSTITUTION

    Leeds 2-0 Middlesbrough

    It's almost as if Britt Assombalonga sensed I was speaking about him. He unleashes his first shot of the afternoon and it sails just wide of Andy Lonergan's post.

    Meanwhile, Grant Leadbitter comes off for Middlesbrough and is replaced by Ashley Fletcher.

  18. Post update

    Leeds 2-0 Middlesbrough

    Britt Assombalonga
    Copyright: Rex Features

    It's not been a fantastic afternoon for Middlesbrough's record signing Britt Assombalonga.

    That being said, Garry Monk's side have struggled to get the ball to him. He's a threat in front of goal, but he does need service.

    Will he prove the difference as we enter the game's final 20 minutes?

  19. SUBSTITUTION

    Leeds 2-0 Middlesbrough

    Middlesbrough defender George Friend is replaced by Adama Traore.

    The visitors have got about 25 minutes left to get something out of this game.

  20. Post update

    Leeds 2-0 Middlesbrough

    Liam Cooper could have wrapped this game up by now. He heads just wide from a Leeds free-kick from near the halfway line.

    As it stands, Leeds United are moving up to sixth in the Championship table, but they need to maintain a two-goal cushion if they are to do so.

    Ezgjan Alioski
    Copyright: Rex Features
