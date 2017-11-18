Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham - Gunners' first league win over Spurs since 2014

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino tells Sky Sports: "It was an even game in terms of shots on target, off target, possession. I am only disappointed because the effort was massive from the team. It is obvious you saw what happened in the game and the small details were against us, it makes it difficult to win. I am very proud with the effort.

"I do not need to say anything, it was obvious for everyone here and watching at home. It is not easy to accept because we lost the game but we have to more on and keep going.

"The free-kick for the first goal and the first goal was obvious offside, maybe the second was too. When you play against a team in the top-six, the big details are up to you, sometimes things go against you but that is football. Against Swansea, it was the same Mike Dean too.

"Granit Xhaka should have had a second yellow card, sometimes you feel disappointed and frustrated because the small details change a lot.

"Harry Kane and Dele Alli were OK to play but with 15 minutes to go, it was not necessary to take risks. We had few chances to score in the end.

"I made a technical decision on Danny Rose, after months out they need to get back up to fitness. The situation is not an issue."