Carabao Cup: Bristol City knock out Man Utd, will play Man City in semis

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "They were a bit lucky but they fought a lot to be lucky. Everyone was waiting for our goal so they were lucky. We hit the post twice.

"But they played brilliantly, they fought like it was the game of their lives which probably it was. A beautiful day for football. A team from the lower division won. A big day for them.

"In the first half we lacked the intensity that they had. Physically and mentally. It was one more day in the office for my players, a day that some of them didn't even want to come to he office."