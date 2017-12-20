Lee Johnson celebrates

Carabao Cup: Bristol City knock out Man Utd, will play Man City in semis

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Good night

    Late drama in both quarter finals and the promise of plenty more to come.

    The night belongs to Bristol City.

    See you all Friday night for the small matter of Arsenal v Liverpool...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United

    Tom Garry

    BBC Sport at Ashton Gate

    The gathered written media are still waiting to hear from Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson, who is having the biggest night of his coaching career so far.

    Somewhere, there’s a £450 bottle of wine not too far from here...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or 81111 on text

    Kyle Tate: Calling it here first...Bristol City will be the first English team to beat Man City!

    Arif Holmes: Mourinho is not going to like all the over celebration from the Bristol city fans and players

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    More from Lee Johnson: "You don't want a pitch invasion but I'm sure everyone appreciates the passion in that result. I don't think many fans will be turning up for work tomorrow, they'll be on the cider."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Bristol City manager Lee Johnson: "It's an overwhelming feeling of pride, to beat Manchester United is incredible. They are a special group. It has been a long time since we had a result like that at Ashton Gate.

    "The lads didn't want to go into extra time and the scenes that winner set off were unbelievable. My dad always says he's the most successful Bristol City manager so I have maybe pushed him close tonight!"

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    That draw was held in the tunnel at Ashton Gate and the Bristol City players were pretty pleased to be handed a two-legged tie with Pep Guardiola's side.

    That draw means that they will play the first leg at the Etihad.

    The ties are played in the weeks of January 8 and January 22.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Semi-final draw

    • Chelsea v Arsenal
    • Manchester City v Bristol City
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Get Involved

    Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United

    Istiaque Emu: £450 well spent by Bristol City manager.

    Carl Matthews: Cannot stand Jose Mourinho ‘Bristol City were lucky’ but in the same sentence they fought well - idiot.

    Carl Wynter: Congratulations to Bristol City taking nothing away from them, gutted but I wish them all the best.

    Steve Munster: What is Mourinho on saying Bristol City were lucky in the Carabao Cup? They were the much better team and they deserved to win.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Still waiting for this draw...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or 81111 on text

    SMS Message: You say that no one cares about the league cup but look at the semi finals...if it wasn't for Bristol City's last minute winner, you'd have arguably the 4 best teams there! from Christian from Essex.
    Christian from Essex.
    SMS Message: Well done Bristol City They showed more desire and as a MUFC fan Man U were appalling poor. Mourinho’s team selection again very questionable from Big Dave
    Big Dave
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Jose Mourinho did say that he didn't want to go on about Bristol City being lucky - but he did then call them lucky at least five times...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. 'They were lucky'

    Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United

    Manchester United

    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "They were a bit lucky but they fought a lot to be lucky. Everyone was waiting for our goal so they were lucky. We hit the post twice.

    "But they played brilliantly, they fought like it was the game of their lives which probably it was. A beautiful day for football. A team from the lower division won. A big day for them.

    "In the first half we lacked the intensity that they had. Physically and mentally. It was one more day in the office for my players, a day that some of them didn't even want to come to he office."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Lots of focus will be on the shock of Manchester United's loss but what a night for Bristol City and their manager Lee Johnson. Superb run in this competition.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    This draw is being held up - still in the punditry phase on Sky Sports.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or 81111 on text

    SMS Message: Too many Rolls Royces off the pitch and not enough rolled sleeves on it ...torture watching United labour game in and game out ...miserable fayre ..excitement nil from Mike, Manchester
    Mike, Manchester
    SMS Message: Don't think Mourinho will want his £450 wine now from James
    James
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. In pictures: The winning goal

    Korey Smith of Bristol City scores the winning goal
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Korey Smith of Bristol City scores the winning goal
    Copyright: Reuters
    The goal
    Copyright: Reuters
    Korey Smith of Bristol City scores the winning goal
    Copyright: Reuters
    Lee Johnson celebrates
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United

    Bristol City are only the second lower league side Jose Mourinho has lost to as a manager in England, after Bradford in the 2014-15 FA Cup with Chelsea.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    AKA the Alex Ferguson approach to press conferences...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United

    Tom Garry

    BBC Sport at Ashton Gate

    Jose Mourinho has just rushed through the media zones so quickly that he delivered his press conference to only one member of the written press. He’s now gone.

    Sorry, boss, I wasn’t that one person.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. 'Zlatan stale'

    Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United

    David Pleat

    Former Tottenham boss for 5 live Sport

    Zlatan - the great Zlatan - scored but looked by his standards slightly stale.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 11
Navigate to the last page
Back to top