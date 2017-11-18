Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid - both sides 11 points off Barca

Thanks for joining us over the past seven hours. We started the day off with a Barcelona win, and it basically ended with one too after the Madrid sides both dropped points.
FULL-TIME
Napoli 2-1 AC Milan
And that is that. Napoli hold on for victory.
Raul Albiol gives the ref an earful and picks up a yellow card of his own.
Napoli are four points clear at the top of Serie A, with second-placed Juventus to play at Sampdoria tomorrow.
Post update
Napoli 2-1 AC Milan
Central, it's going to be launched in...
What a terrible delivery! It goes straight out for a goal kick...
Post update
Napoli 2-1 AC Milan
One minute to play. Dries Mertens wants a free-kick but doesn't get it. Milan launch it long and Raul Albiol is penalised for a foul.
Allan is booked for protesting.
Milan have a free-kick and one last chance....
The keeper's up!
FULL-TIME
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid
This game is all over. And is it all over for Real and Atletico Madrid's title hopes now? They are 10 points off Barcelona.
GOAL - Napoli 2-1 AC Milan
Alessio Romagnoli
What a goal! Alessio Romagnoli absolutely hammers in a volley, sending Raul Albiol's headed clearance right into the bottom corner.
Pepe Reina will be livid.
Is there time?..
INJURY TIME
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid
Two minutes added on. Both these sides need a win really. A draw isn't much use to anyone (except Barcelona and Valencia).
Post update
Napoli 2-0 AC Milan
Great play from Marko Rog to keep calm under pressure in his own box and play out a dinky little pass up to Dries Mertens.
AC Milan continue to push for a consolation at least, but the signs aren't good.
We are headed into stoppage time...
Post update
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo to win the game... NO. He's picked out in space in the corner of the box but Lucas Hernandez dives in to block his shot.
Post update
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid
Big chance for Real at the end, Toni Kroos' 20-yard shot is parried by Jan Oblak and Diego Godin hooks it clear before Cristiano Ronaldo can turn it home from close range.
Post update
Napoli 2-0 AC Milan
Giacomo Bonaventura's free-kick is headed up high into the Napoli box but no AC Milan player bothers attacking the second ball and Pepe Reina gathers under no pressure.
Milan make their final change - and it's not one that's going to turn the tide, you feel. Midfielder Lucas Biglia comes on to replace Riccardo Montolivo.
Five minutes to play.
YELLOW CARD
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Nacho and Atletico's Lucas Hernandez are booked for some corner shenanigans. Eight minutes to go.
Post update
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a free-kick, which Jan Oblak tips away with relative ease. A second shot on target.
Post update
Napoli 2-0 AC Milan
Nikola Kalinic rises well to meet Franck Kessie's cross but the header is straight at Pepe Reina.
The Spaniard gestures for everybody to just calm down a little bit thanks. Ten minutes to play. Surely no comeback from here.
Post update
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid right-back Juanfran is lucky to still be on the pitch. He pulls Marcelo back as the Real Madrid man runs away from him. He'd been booked earlier, should have been shown a second yellow there.
Post update
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid
The Atletico substitutes combine and we almost have the opener. Fernando Torres finds Kevin Gameiro and his chip is over Kiko Casilla but off the line by Raphael Varane.
Then Yannick Carrasco, the other sub, has a shot which hits Cristiano Ronaldo on the arm. It wasn't intentional though. Atleti want a penalty obviously
SUBSTITUTION
Napoli 2-0 AC Milan
Jose Callejon has run himself into the ground and Croatian midfielder Marko Rog comes on to replace him for the final 12 minutes.
The home fans are swaying in the stands.
GREAT SAVE!
Napoli 2-0 AC Milan
Ah hang on, here's a decent go! Giacomo Bonaventura curls one towards goal and Pepe Reina tips over for a Milan corner. Good stop - it shows he was paying attention at least.
Post update
Napoli 2-0 AC Milan
For a time it felt like Milan were building up to something - but in truth the closest they've come this half, despite a better share of possession, has been Leonardo Bonucci's comical attempt to lob Pep Reina from 60 yards.
SUBSTITUTION
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid
Both sides make changes. Karim Benzema is replaced by Marco Asensio for Real.
And Atletico bring off Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa for Fernando Torres and Kevin Gameiro. Lots of whistles from the crowd.
Live Reporting
By Emlyn Begley and Patrick Jennings
All times stated are UK
