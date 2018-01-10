FT: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - reaction after opening leg

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte tells BBC Radio 5 live: "We are not so clinical despite creating chances. If you want to win you have to score and if you are unlucky the game finishes in a draw."

On VAR

"I think it was a good solution, when there is a doubt during the game the referee can check and see the situation again and make the best decision. It is right, in this way for sure the mistakes are less.

"I spoke with the referee about a decision for the offside, not this new situation."

On the second leg

"We are 50% for both teams, to go and play the final at Wembley. We didn't concede a goal. It was very important for us but at the same time, we know we play away at Arsenal and we must be ready to fight if we are to play the final."