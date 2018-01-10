FT: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - reaction after opening leg

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte tells BBC Radio 5 live: "We are not so clinical despite creating chances. If you want to win you have to score and if you are unlucky the game finishes in a draw."
On VAR
"I think it was a good solution, when there is a doubt during the game the referee can check and see the situation again and make the best decision. It is right, in this way for sure the mistakes are less.
"I spoke with the referee about a decision for the offside, not this new situation."
On the second leg
"We are 50% for both teams, to go and play the final at Wembley. We didn't concede a goal. It was very important for us but at the same time, we know we play away at Arsenal and we must be ready to fight if we are to play the final."
'VAR was a cause of anxiety'
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
BBC Radio 5 live
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger tells BBC Radio 5 live: "It was a good performance, we were well organised, our usual offensive creation was a bit poor in the second half. It was a good draw and we have to finish the job."
On why Alexis Sanchez was on the bench.
"I thought I would bring him on after an hour, I knew we had to defend more and he could make the decision in the last 30 minutes. It was nothing to do with transfers."
On VAR
"It was interesting, a cause of anxiety as it took a bit of time to make the second decision with Welbeck and Fabregas, but overall it worked well.
"But between the penalty action or penalty not action, with the time taken it would have been strange to come back to the penalty."
Asked whether Francis Coquelin is moving to Valencia, Wenger replies "yes".
'Absolute waste of time'
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Ex-Celtic and Scotland striker Tony Watt - now at OH Leuven in Belgium - thinks VAR is an 'absolute waste of time'.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, was asked by Sky Sports on appearing to call for VAR late on when Cesc Fabregas went down inside the area.
"I
think when there are situations you have doubt about, you have to check. But at the same time if you check in extra time you have to consider this. For me,
it is the only disappointment about extra time because I think in the second half
the doctor went on the pitch twice and the referee stopped to listen to VAR and
you are to give more minutes in extra time.
"In Italy extra time is sometimes
seven, eight or nine minutes. At the
same time I think it is right to have the possibility to have this in today's
game.
"It is
important in every game to try to win. We tried with all our strength to win
the game. We created chances to score but a few times we were not so clinical.
"Every
game is different. Compare this game with the last and Arsenal were very
different. They stayed very deep in this game and tried to exploit the coutner
attack. The last game was more open."
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte confirms the decision to bring Eden Hazard off was tactical, not an injury.
The Mirror's Arsenal journalist says the club expect Alexis Sanchez to go this month.
David Flood: Having been at that game, I cannot stress enough how much VAR ruined bits of it. Fully in support of it, but the way it is now was an utter shambles.
Does anybody like two-legged League Cup semi-finals?
I don't actually know why we still have the League Cup to be honest.
If you were reinventing English football, I don't think you'd invent two fairly similar cup competitions, would you?
Mind you, I'm in the 'bin FA Cup replays' camp too.
Hmmm, maybe I just don't like football.
Johnny Magrinho: Fed up of these soulless cup games. Should refund the poor fans who have to put up with these performances. That was meant to be a cup semi-final. Where was the passion, the drive - the impetus? Nowhere near Stamford Bridge that’s where.
Eddie: Somehow Arsenal leave Stamford Bridge all level & with a clean sheet. Did well keeping Chelsea at arm's length!
'I like it'
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Short, but sweet from ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman on VAR.
Gunners manager Arsene Wenger was asked if there was truth in the reports that midfielder Francis Coquelin is going to Valencia.
"Yes."
Wilshere has ankle sprain
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger confirms Jack Wilshere has sprained his ankle, and doesn't know if he will be fit this weekend.
'I didn't know VAR was for that incident'
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck was asked by Sky Sports about the referee and video official discussing his tackle late in the game on Cesc Fabregas: "I didn't know the VAR referral was for that incident.
"Once I get on the pitch I just want to give 100%. We could have nicked a goal but we look forward to the second leg."
'We showed grit'
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal defender Callum Chambers, speaking to Sky Sports: "Very pleased. Thought it was a good result, a good defensive display. We showed grit today. I thought we dug in deep.
"We have played Chelsea a lot recently. We know how they play, they probably know how we play."
Goodnight
Thanks for joining us tonight and getting involved in the debate. Safe to say the jury is out on VAR and we all agree there's no need for two-legged semi-finals.
I'll leave you there, but check out our chief football writer Phil McNulty's match report from Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte confirms the decision to bring Eden Hazard off was tactical, not an injury.
The Mirror's Arsenal journalist says the club expect Alexis Sanchez to go this month.
'Let the ref and his helpers call it'
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Ex-Sheffield United and Birmingham defender Curtis Woodhouse is in the 'no to VAR' camp.
David Flood: Having been at that game, I cannot stress enough how much VAR ruined bits of it. Fully in support of it, but the way it is now was an utter shambles.
Does anybody like two-legged League Cup semi-finals?
I don't actually know why we still have the League Cup to be honest.
If you were reinventing English football, I don't think you'd invent two fairly similar cup competitions, would you?
Mind you, I'm in the 'bin FA Cup replays' camp too.
Hmmm, maybe I just don't like football.
Johnny Magrinho: Fed up of these soulless cup games. Should refund the poor fans who have to put up with these performances. That was meant to be a cup semi-final. Where was the passion, the drive - the impetus? Nowhere near Stamford Bridge that’s where.
Eddie: Somehow Arsenal leave Stamford Bridge all level & with a clean sheet. Did well keeping Chelsea at arm's length!
'I like it'
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Short, but sweet from ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman on VAR.
'VAR decision took too much time'
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, speaking to Sky Sports: "I felt there was great togetherness, we didn't give many chances away. I am pleased with the spirit and determination.
"You want first to be solid, ideally you want to score as well. We were close a few times.
On VAR moments, first the penalty call involving Victor Moses: "I didn't see the replay on television. They made that decision so you have to respect it.
And on the late penalty decision: "I felt it took too much time."
On injuries: "At the moment we have five big injuries. The earliest to come back is Aaron Ramsey and that is quite welcome because that is an area where we are quite short at the moment."
'Not of the highest quality'
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Pat Nevin
Ex-Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live
A lot of players out there have been 20-25% off their best and that has led to a game that was not of the highest quality.
Arsenal will be the happier of the two sides. For Chelsea, it was their home game and they created a few chances, but it was a good rearguard action by Arsenal.
VAR? Bin it, says Sinclair
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair is not a fan of the VAR system.
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Gunners manager Arsene Wenger was asked if there was truth in the reports that midfielder Francis Coquelin is going to Valencia.
"Yes."
I'm Team Nevin on both those points.