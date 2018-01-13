Crystal Palace v Burnley

He's in on goal and hits the side netting from a tight angle, when team-mate Wilfried Zaha was free to his left with an open goal to aim at.
CLOSE!
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
Will Burnley get a better chance than this?
James Tarkowski's low ball goes across the face of goal, just evading the in-rushing Sam Vokes
SUBSTITUTION
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
Burnley make another change, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson off in place of forward Nahki Wells.
A last roll of the dice for the visitors?
YELLOW CARD - Charlie Taylor (Burnley)
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
Ooh, a bit of needle in this one now.
Charlie Taylor nudges Wilfried Zaha into a TV camera, and the Palace man isn't happy. Jack Cork also gets involved, but just the one card is shown.
YELLOW CARD - Phil Bardsley (Burnley)
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
Michael Oliver goes back to book Phil Bardsley for wiping out Bakary Sako.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
Into the last 15 minutes of the match and Palace are doing their best to take the sting out of Burnley, whose debutant Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has been frustrated so far by the Eagles' defence.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
After that flurry of chances, we're experiencing a bit of a lull in what has been a fairly even second-half.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
Burnley enjoying a good spell here under the lights at Selhurst Park.
Palace have achieved just one Premier League clean sheet at home this season - will that be playing on the minds of Roy Hodgson's defence as the clock ticks on?
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
Burnley will hope that the introduction of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou affords them some more width on the left, and the Frenchman's first meaningful touch sees a decent delivery just evade Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
SUBSTITUTION
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
And here he is, as Jeff Hendrick goes off in place of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
We're about to see the introduction of Burnley's new loan signing Georges-Kevin NKoudou.
The Tottenham man is being issued with his instructions by Sean Dyche.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
You sense that the next goal in this game - without stating the obvious - is crucial.
But it's anyone's guess who will get it, as Palace's Wilfried Zaha is the latest to have an effort blocked.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
A good break by Burnley, which is instigated by Ashley Barnes, who finds Johann Berg Gudmundsson on the right.
The Icelander's near-post cross is good, but Sam Vokes heads into the side netting.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been a menace down the right for Palace so far in this match, and his crosses haven't been bad either.
This time he finds the goalscorer Bakary Sako, but he can't direct his header.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
From the throw, Johann Berg Gudmundsson's delivery picks out the head of Ashley Barnes, who puts the ball back across goal - but in the end it goes harmlessly wide.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
No chances for either side in this second-half so far, but some patient passing from Burnley wins a throw-in deep in Palace's half.
KICK-OFF
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
We are ready to get going again at Selhurst Park.
No changes for either side at the break, so here's a reminder of how they line up.
Don't miss Match of the Day later
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
BBC One
Match of the Day is on at 22:30 GMT on BBC One later on, and the programme is on until 23:55.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
We'll have four added minutes at Selhurst Park.
Post update
