Virgil van Dijk

Watch Van Dijk's debut winner, plus goals from Man Utd 2-0 Derby

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodnight

    Have some goals

    Goodnight then everyone, we're off to digest Jose Mourinho's latest outburst which will be coming to our pages soon.

    In the meantime have an eyeful of tonight's goals and join us tomorrow for 20+ third-round ties...

    Video caption: Milner's penalty gives Liverpool the lead

    Video caption: Gylfi Sigurdsson equalises for Everton

    Video caption: Debutant Virgil van Dijk puts Liverpool ahead

    Video caption: Jesse Lingard puts United ahead

    Video caption: Romelu Lukaku secures victory for United
  2. Post update

    Liverpool 2-1 Everton

    Juliette Ferrington

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Sam Allardyce talking about Holgate & Firmino incident:

    “I’m telling you nothing until whatever systems are used to find out what did or didn’t happen."

  3. 'The post played well for them'

    Manchester United 2-0 Derby

    Manchester United

    Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to BBC Sport: “I was feeling that we were close to scoring and we never stopped trying. But when you get past 80 minutes and the goal hasn’t come, you fear the second match. But the team kept trying so I knew the goal could arrive.

    “It was a great shot by Jesse Lingard in the top corner, he’s in a moment of confidence where things go well for him. He’s a good professional and a fantastic kid in the dressing room.

    “Derby defended very well. They changed players as the Championship is important to them. Scott Carson played well and the post played well for them. They were close to a replay – but they didn’t need it.

    "The Championship is coming in a direction where they are Premier League level, they just play in another competition.”

  4. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or 81111 on text

    Daniel Woodley:@HKane, @JesseLingard & @sterling7 are in the forms of their lives right now. It's imperative that @England take full advantage of that this summer and use them properly. Let's not waste this talent like we have done for the last 20 odd years

    Jake Saunders: Got a cracking feeling about this Van Dijk chap. Very frustrating that Coutinho is about to walk away just as we find the final piece of the puzzle

  5. 'Lingard is on fire'

    Manchester United 2-0 Derby

    Manchester United

    Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera to BBC Sport: "Until you score, it's difficult. I think this was one of our best games of the season. Everyone was feeling part of the game, moving the ball. I think we played amazing.

    "But if you don't score, the game is always open and that's what happened. We deserved to win by more goals.

    "Jesse Lingard is on fire now. He has to keep on trying to shoot. He's in that moment where everything goes well. But he deserves it, he's constantly moving.

    "We can be optimistic with the second half of the season. We are Manchester United. This club is about titles."

  6. 'We have given everything we could'

    Liverpool 2-1 Everton

    Everton

    Everton manager Sam Allardyce to BBC Sport: "I think we gave everything we could today and in the end we were disappointed that we did not take them back to our place. It is a shame after all that effort.

    "I didn't think it was a penalty, but there is not much we can do now. For me, I thought some of the fouls they got and bookings we got and fouls we didn't get was very harsh by the referee in terms of consistency, there were similar incidents, similar penalties.

    "At the end of the day we have given everything we could and we tried our very best today."

    Asked about the incident between Mason Holgate and Roberto Firmino, Allardyce replies: "I'm only interested in the football, not want happened with Firmino and Mason. I will definitely ask him (what happened) and we will see where it goes from there."

  7. 'Man Utd showed us respect'

    Man Utd 2-0 Derby

    Derby boss Gary Rowett speaking to BBC Sport: "The lads worked incredibly hard and had to against a star-studded line-up. I think they showed us respect with the line-up they put out.

    "We stuck at it and rode one or two moments of luck and started to get ourselves into the game.

    "After weathering the moments out then you could hang on for the draw or nick one.

    "We spoke about having no pressure but really for me it was a test to see who could handle it.

    "We moved the ball with confidence and control. Of course it was fleeting but when we exerted pressure I thought we caused Manchester United uncomfortable moments.

    "I think it was a more important game for Man Utd than it was or us. We're second in our league and that's our only focus really."

  8. 'Not necessary from Holgate'

    Liverpool 2-1 Everton

    Liverpool

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: "It was for sure not the best piece of football for 95 minutes but a proper fight. I'm delighted with the attitude we showed again, it was a difficult game. It was not the night for brilliant football, to play through. You would love to see that but Everton defended well. They played football, a big difference to the last game between us to be honest.

    "The equaliser was the worst protection I ever saw in my life. It made no sense at all. We were all in the wrong direction. But when you make mistakes in football you have to react and we did again. It was nice that Virgil van Dijk could score in his first game, a brilliant header. I am really happy.

    "In front of the Kop, makes it even better. In Germany we say cup games have different laws and it was like that - there was an extra push form both sides.

    "It was a similar situation [to the penalty against Liverpool for Everton last month], the first one was no penalty in my opinion and this one wasn't also. It's the same. There is contact and the referee used his whistle. Exactly the same situation.

    "It was not necessary for Mason Holgate to give Firmino that push, it was really dangerous and usually players don't do that. We cannot change that."

  9. No penalty for Klopp

    Liverpool 2-1 Everton

    Jurgen Klopp was not happy with Dominic Calvert-Lewin winning a penalty at Anfield last month - well, he has just said that Adam Lallana should not have won a penalty tonight.

  10. WATCH: Lukaku secures victory for United

    Manchester United 2-0 Derby

    28 shots for United tonight.

    You can watch Romelu Lukaku secure victory for Jose Mourinho's men below.

    Video caption: Romelu Lukaku secures victory for United
  11. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or 81111 on text

    Ellis Nordhoff: Good battling, much better with possession and offensively. Unlucky blues

    Matthew Johnston: Jesse Lingard must feel top of the world. Going back to my point earlier about a lack of drive from the players, you can't fault him. Not suprising being a homegrown player. Wouldn't kill Mourinho to dabble in the youth system a bit more

  12. Post update

    A few good goals tonight but I think Jesse Lingard gets the goal of the night award.

  13. 'Liverpool can have a real go at winning the FA Cup'

    Liverpool 2-1 Everton

    Danny Murphy

    Former England midfielder on BBC One

    I am really pleased for Virgil van Dijk, not just because I predicted it, sometimes these things are meant to be.

    Liverpool can have a really good go at winning this FA Cup. They are still in the Champions League but (winning) that is unrealistic.

  14. 'What a night'

    Liverpool 2-1 Everton

    Liverpool

    Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk: "What a night. It was thoroughly deserved, it felt amazing to be out there, the goal is very special for me and my family.

    "Playing at Anfield for Liverpool is a dream for every player. To score a goal is even more special."

    James Milner: "It's not an easy game to step into but it's the sort of game Van Dijk come here to play in. They had a lot of fans in which was great and made a great atmosphere but that's what we expect from him."

  15. Post update

    Liverpool 2-1 Everton

    Alan Shearer

    Former Newcastle striker on BBC One

    What an unbelievable night for Virgil van Dijk, it turned out to be an excellent cup tie, but Liverpool just edged it and deserved to win. They just had that little bit more quality.

  16. FULL-TIME

    Manchester United 2-0 Derby

    Deserved progress for Manchester United in the end.

  17. 'An incredible start'

    Liverpool 2-1 Everton

    Martin Keown

    Former Arsenal defender on BBC One

    It is like a dream for Virgil van Dijk. There is a big smile on his face, I'm sure it is going to be a great signing. Is he in the mould of a Hansen or a Lawrenson? We will have to see, but it is an incredible start for him.

  18. WATCH: Lingard puts United ahead

    Manchester United 2-0 Derby

    What a finish from Jesse Lingard.

    He's on fire at the moment!

    Video caption: Jesse Lingard puts United ahead
  19. FULL-TIME

    Liverpool 2-1 Everton

    The hosts win it! Good game.

  20. GOAL - Manchester United 2-0 Derby

    Romelu Lukaku (90 mins)

    Game over.

    Another clinical counter attack from a corner as Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku break away, Martial tees up the big man inside the area and Scott Carson can't keep out his shot.

    Video caption: Romelu Lukaku secures victory for United
