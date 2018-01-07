FA Cup holders Arsenal out, Forest win 4-2 - in-play highlights

Thanks for joining us and that is the end of this page. Don't forget our live page will be up and running from 18:30 GMT on Monday, 8 January, on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 live as we have full commentary as Brighton take on Crystal Palace.
That will also include the FA Cup fourth-round draw, which will be live on BBC Two at 19:00 GMT.
A draw that will not include last season's winners.
David Boyd: Were Arsenal resting key players to give themselves a better chance at their more realistic target this season, the Carabao Cup?
Jay Barnes: This is brilliant for Stoke. They should swoop in on Wenger who could be available in a few days if the Arsenal board have any sense.
'Wenger took Forest too lightly'
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
BBC 606 pundit Chris Sutton says Arsenal have only themselves to blame for their defeat.
Loser92: Arsenal paid the price for disrespecting the FA Cup (and Nottingham Forest) by fielding a weakened side.
Lotak: The Arsenal players have no right to be angry at Jon Moss. They lost because they were poor and Forest were better.
Forest deserved the victory. Arsenal deserved to go out.
'We weren't good enough'
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
Arsene Wenger on being banned from the touchline: "It was very frustrating and unfortunately it was a case on top of that of seeing the team lose.
"We played a very good Forest team who were sharp and focused. The challenges were decisive. Overall our performance wasn't good enough.
"We have many players on the edge and we play again on Wednesday. When you don't win the selection is always questioned. I believe we had an experienced team - eight or nine internationals. It would be easy to think that was the problem.
"When you're against a team like that they're very difficult to beat. Defensively you cannot afford the mistakes we made."
Wenger's view on the second penalty, which may have taken a double touch: "I didn't see it. I've said what I have to say [on referees] I don't need to say any more."
'Absolutely magical'
Newport 2-1 Leeds
BBC Radio 5 live
We've heard from unhappy Arsenal fans on BBC 606 on 5 live, so let's have some happy fans.
And there are many happy Newport fans tonight after they defeated Leeds United 2-1 earlier on.
Ray O'Brien: The FA cup is the one competition Wenger can still challenge for these days. I can't see us beating Liverpool or Spurs to fourth place, (which isn't a trophy). All credit to Forest, but if we don't win the Europa League it's a disastrous season.
Unhappy of Highbury: Brilliant from Forest today. Thoroughly deserved win, but why oh why would you play a second string 11 in the one competition you have a real chance of winning and real pedigree In? Wenger is breaking the wrong kind of records nowadays. I would say difficult questions are coming Wenger's way at board level but we all know that won't be happening.
Lineker defends Wenger
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
Match of the Day presenter, and Leicester City fan, Gary Lineker has defended Arsene Wenger after criticism from Gunners fans, including Piers Morgan (see 18:04 entry).
Asked Wenger if he should have had more experience on the bench.
“Team selection was not the only problem today...”
What were the other problems?
“...Nottingham Forest played very well.”
Chris Herve Stallone: Wenger has no reason to stay beyond this season the situation is worsening year by year! He had not lost in the third round before!
Liz Tray: Ben Brereton - whose nerves of ice held for that penalty and was wonderful all game - was born six weeks before City scraped past Gillingham in the 1999 Third Division play-off final. Way to make me feel old, kid.
'Wenger's killed his legacy'
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
The Arsenal fans are certainly not too happy. And Gunners fan Phil has called in to BBC Radio 5 live's 606 programme to give his opinion, which you can watch via this tweet.
Thomashollern: If Arsenal fans are so unhappy they should boycot the next few games and show the board they want Wenger out BUT if Arsenal were to win the Europa league the fans will celebrate. That's how fickle football fans are.
The Football Guy: The disappointing factor of this weekend has been squad selection by some of the big teams, the Premier League title has gone so this presented best chance of silverware for some.
'It was an absolute disaster from Arsenal'
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
Chris Sutton
Ex-Chelsea striker on BBC Radio 5 live
Forest were absolutely brilliant and Arsenal were just embarrassed by them. I thought Wenger had to go a long time ago.
They're not going to get in the top four (of the Premier League) so they should go for the cups.
You have to have Ozil and Sanchez on the bench. Where were they?
On the second Forest penalty:
The penalty shouldn't have stood, but it wouldn't have mattered.
It had no affect on the game and little impact on the result for Arsenal. It was an absolute disaster.
WATCH: Brereton penalty puts Forest 3-1 ahead
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
Forest teenager Ben Brereton shows a cool head to slot home a penalty to give the home side a two-goal advantage.
WATCH: Controversial penalty seals Forest victory
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
And this is the controversy.
Kieran Dowell slips while sealing Forest's victory from the spot, leaving Arsenal furious and claiming a 'double hit'.
The Gunners players believe Dowell kicked the ball against his 'standing' foot. Wenger will not be happy that referee Jon Moss awarded the goal. Judge for yourself what happened, by watching the incident below.
Thanks and goodbye
So what a day of FA Cup action it has been. These have been the results (click on the links for the match reports)...
'We should be beating the Arsenals of this world'
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
"This has got to be something we build on," Nottingham Forest's caretaker manager Gary Brazil told BT Sport.
"This football club should be playing against the Arsenals of this world, and they should be beating them.
"These fans deserve to be watching Premier League teams and that's what we've got to drive towards."
Hat-trick = dog
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
Brilliant from Forest goalscorer Eric Lichaj on BT Sport.
"It was good. My wife told me that if I score a hat-trick at any point this year then I get a dog, so I was trying to get the penalty.
"Vaughany (David Vaughan) told me politely - I won't say what he said to me - to go away."
Ah, go on, Mrs Lichaj. Surely he deserves a pooch for that strike?!
'That was brilliant'
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
Golfer Lee Westwood, a Nottingham Forest fan, is very happy tonight.
Watch every goal from a brilliant game
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
Here are clips of all the highlights from an incredible FA Cup match. Enjoy. Well, Arsenal fans might not like the clips too much.
Keeping us waiting...
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
No sign of Arsene Wenger just yet...
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
