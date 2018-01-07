FA Cup holders Arsenal out, Forest win 4-2 - in-play highlights

So what a day of FA Cup action it has been. These have been the results (click on the links for the match reports)...

Thanks for joining us and that is the end of this page. Don't forget our live page will be up and running from 18:30 GMT on Monday, 8 January, on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 live as we have full commentary as Brighton take on Crystal Palace.

That will also include the FA Cup fourth-round draw, which will be live on BBC Two at 19:00 GMT.

A draw that will not include last season's winners.