FA Cup: reaction as Kane comes to Spurs' rescue at Newport

Newport County manager Mike Flynn told BBC Radio Wales:

"I'm gutted if I'm honest because we conceded so late in the game. But they are a quality side and in the second half we couldn't really get at them.

"The first goal was important for us but it's something else for the club to look forward to. We were nearly there. We could taste it but we switched off one minute and Harry Kane scored.

"The big boys can punish you. That's why they're getting paid so much and that's why they're playing in the top leagues.

"It's going to be a tough ask at Wembley, but we'll go there and give it a go and you never know."