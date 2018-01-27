FA Cup: reaction as Kane comes to Spurs' rescue at Newport

App users may have to click links to view content...
Ben Thapa: Well this is the most exciting thing to happen in Newport since Goldie Lookin’ Chain made a music video here...
'Outstanding'
Newport County 1-1 Tottenham
John Hartson
Former Wales striker on 5 Live
The place is rocking, the fans are showing their appreciation for their team who led for 82 minutes and are now heading to Wembley.
To a man, Newport County have been outstanding. Tottenham came out in the second half and deserved the equaliser, they were the better team, but Newport were able to hold out for a brilliant, brilliant result.
Post update
Newport 1-1 Tottenham
It got missed earlier, but Harry Kane has now scored 30 goals this season.
Post update
Newport 1-1 Tottenham
After Harry Kane's 82nd minute equaliser, Newport held on and are still in the tie.
They will go from the 10,000-seater Rodney Parade to the 90,000-seater Wembley.
How important will that be for the Exiles.
FULL-TIME
Newport 1-1 Tottenham
Newport earn a replay at Wembley.
Post update
Last minute of the match.
Post update
Newport 1-1 Tottenham
Spurs take a quick corner, Newport clear, their fans can barely watch.
Harry Kane crosses to the back post but Dele Alli can't quite get his head to it.
Post update
Newport 1-1 Tottenham
Harry Kane gets in behind the defence, flicks the ball over Mickey Demetriou and shoots but it goes out for a corner.
Neil: Whatever happens now Newport County have done themselves proud and Spurs have had a massive fright.
Post update
Newport 1-1 Tottenham
Juan Foyth with a last ditch tackle to stop a Newport attack.
The homeside are not settling for a draw.
Post update
Newport 1-1 Tottenham
Newport County corner.
They can't, can they?
Michel Vorm manages to gather in the Spurs goal.
Four minutes of added time.
Post update
Newport 1-1 Tottenham
Into the 90th minute at Rodney Parade.
Post update
Newport 1-1 Tottenham
Victor Wanyama put a pass out of play and Mauricio Pochettino looks far from impressed.
Post update
Newport County manager Mike Flynn told BBC Radio Wales:
"I'm gutted if I'm honest because we conceded so late in the game. But they are a quality side and in the second half we couldn't really get at them.
"The first goal was important for us but it's something else for the club to look forward to. We were nearly there. We could taste it but we switched off one minute and Harry Kane scored.
"The big boys can punish you. That's why they're getting paid so much and that's why they're playing in the top leagues.
"It's going to be a tough ask at Wembley, but we'll go there and give it a go and you never know."
Post update
But before I go, just a final word from manager of the moment, Mike Flynn...
Post update
That's all from me after what almost became a memorable giant killing.
You can follow Liverpool-West Brom here.
HIGHLIGHTS: Newport County 1-1 Tottenham
Jon Corr: It's wonderful that Newport have earned a replay, however, what annoys me is that Wembley should be for finals and finals only - not fourth-round replays...
Richard Legard: Surely Newport County were secretly happy to let that late equaliser in?
WATCH: Kane equalises for Spurs
Newport County 1-1 Tottenham
Here it is...
'Enjoy Wembley'
Newport County 1-1 Tottenham
Get Involved
Get Involved
