Premier League: FT: Man City 5-1 Leicester - Aguero scores four

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to MOTD: "Sergio has an amazing talent in the box, so we try to create a lot of chances to score the goals he does, and he always does. Congratulations to him because it's not easy to score four goals.

"It was difficult to play them in the first half with them playing a 4-5-1, but in the second half we found more space with the wingers. In general it was a good performance against a good team.

"My advice for the players is not to think how many games are left, just to look to the next one. Everytime we dropped points this season, the next game we won, which is so, so important. Keeping that consistency is so important for us. If we are able to win the title it will be something special for us.

"We have had a lot of injuries - Gabriel Jesus, David Silva, Benjamin Mendy - but hopefully we can fight for every game in all competitions. We can try and do absolutely everything. But we can drop points, lose games, but as long as we are who we are."