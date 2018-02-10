Premier League: FT: Man City 5-1 Leicester - Aguero scores four
Summary
- Home side are now 16 points clear at top of league
- Third hat-trick of season for Aguero
- Watch it on MOTD - 22:30 GMT on BBC One (00:00 GMT in Scotland)
- Mahrez comes off bench for Leicester
Yiorgos: This talk about how Kevin De Bruyne is the best behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is rubbish. He’s ahead of Messi by a bit and Ronaldo by a country mile. No player influences games like he does at the moment. De Bruyne my Ballon d’Or pick for 2018.
Rhys: I laugh at anyone suggesting Harry Kane is better than Sergio Aguero. By the time Aguero is finished he will go down as the greatest striker English football has ever seen. Kane will not get near him.
'The second goal killed us' - Simpson
Man City 5-1 Leicester
Leicester City
Leicester City defender Danny Simpson: "They're an excellent team, not many have got close to them this season. But the timing of their first and second goals were really tough for us. We felt we could have stopped a couple of their goals today, because they were our fault.
"In the second half when it's 1-1 you need to keep it tight for 10 minutes, but we let them in early and that killed us."
On Riyad Mahrez: "He's been alright, he came and spoke to the lads in the dressing room. He put it to bed and we move on. Today we saw in flashes how good he can be."
'We are close' - Aguero
Man City 5-1 Leicester
Manchester City
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero: "We are happy, so we have to continue the same way now, today was an important three points.
"Now we have Champions League, and the [Carabao Cup] final, so important games. We are close [to the title], we have more important games."
On which of his four goals was his favourite: "I don't know, maybe the last one because it's a long time since I scored from outside the box."
On playing with Kevin De Bruyne: "Kevin is an amazing player so it's good that he's playing with us."
'It is difficult to play against Man City'
Man City 5-1 Leicester
Leicester City
Leicester City manager Claude Puel speaking to MOTD: "The first half was good, but when we conceded the goal it was a bad time for us, it changed the game. And then the second goal was hard too, it was difficult to find a new feeling after that. To concede five is a harsh feeling for us. Of course it was tough for us against this team.
"We conceded a lot of chances in the first half, maybe got a little lucky, so at half time I tried to change things a little bit. But their second goal changed the game.
"I think it's difficult to play against Man City, we needed to resist, without giving away too many chances. But against this team you are always under pressure, and it was too easy for them to regain possession of the ball. because of their pressing. But we know it's a great team.
On Riyad Mahrez: "The most important thing is that he came back to the training session, to the game. Now it's important to look forward, and put this behind us, with the next games coming up."
'Hopefully we can fight for every game in all competitions'
Man City 5-1 Leicester
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to MOTD: "Sergio has an amazing talent in the box, so we try to create a lot of chances to score the goals he does, and he always does. Congratulations to him because it's not easy to score four goals.
"It was difficult to play them in the first half with them playing a 4-5-1, but in the second half we found more space with the wingers. In general it was a good performance against a good team.
"My advice for the players is not to think how many games are left, just to look to the next one. Everytime we dropped points this season, the next game we won, which is so, so important. Keeping that consistency is so important for us. If we are able to win the title it will be something special for us.
"We have had a lot of injuries - Gabriel Jesus, David Silva, Benjamin Mendy - but hopefully we can fight for every game in all competitions. We can try and do absolutely everything. But we can drop points, lose games, but as long as we are who we are."
Jon: Based on goals per game Sergio Aguero has to be the top striker in last 20 years.
Anon: Desperate really for Riyad Mahrez. A really close-up view of what might have been.
'Aguero is different class'
Man City 5-1 Leicester
Manchester City
Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling speaking to MOTD: "The game seemed like it came forever to come around after the Burnley result, I couldn't wait to get back out there, and get another chance to make amends for my miss.
"Especailly at home we come out real quick and try to be direct, I think we played brilliantly today, the boys did really well and of course Sergio Aguero was a different class today."
On Sergio Aguero: "He's a phenomenal striker - he scores all different types of goals - tap-ins, cheeky chips and screamers - and we've seen that today. It was always going to be a matter of time before he overtook my goal tally."
Tom: Is Sergio Aguero better value for money than Harry Kane? Kane also has three hat-tricks and cost nothing. Taking account the hundreds of millions that Man City have paid for players to supply goals, then surely Kane is a better striker.
Let battle commence
Man City 5-1 Leicester
Sergio Aguero joins the battle for the Premier League's Golden Boot. Four goals today means he is on 21 for the season, level with Mohamed Salah and just two behind Harry Kane.
Post update
'Guardiola's City better than Invincibles'
Man City 5-1 Leicester
Paul Dickov
Former Leicester City striker on BBC Radio Leicester
It's hard to compare era's. There's Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson and the Invincibles - But this team is better.
People will say they haven't won anything - they've already won the league.
The confidence, the enthusiasm, the age of the team. This team will go down as one of the best ever.
Jamie Robinson: The good news is Pep Guardiola will only be at Man City for another two seasons before he gets bored and moves on. Then the rest of the teams can try and win the league again. Apart from Arsenal...
Double century looming
Man City 5-1 Leicester
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Etihad Stadium
Sergio Aguero has not scored more than three in a game since he hit five against Newcastle in October 2015.
He is now on 197 goals for City.
Wouldn't be surprised if he reaches 200 before the end of the month.
Anon: Aguerooooooo! What a goal.
Liz: Have you been watching Premier League football for 20 years? Sergio Aguero is by far NOT the best striker in this time. Not fit to lace Teddy Sheringham's boots!
FULL-TIME
Man City 5-1 Leicester
Another five star performance by Manchester City as they go 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Post update
Man City 5-1 Leicester
Honestly, words can't do justice to how superbly struck that goal was by Sergio Aguero. Match of the Day is a must watch.
'I love watching this team'
Man City 5-1 Leicester
Paul Dickov
Former Manchester City striker on BBC Radio Manchester
What. A. Goal!
Brilliant play by young Phil Foden, stays on his feet, plays it back to Aguero, 25 yards out and he absolutely leathered it. I love watching this team.
Viv: Sergio Aguero's scent for goals and exquisite finishes are quite delightful!