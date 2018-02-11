Premier League: Salah scores again as Liverpool beat Southampton

Final few words from Jurgen Klopp:

On Salah & Firmino: I don’t want to forget Sadio because he was involved in everything, Mo is very good, really greedy.Roberto Firmino not bothered too much. Mo had assist and a goal, both of them did and it was deserved. Important players like that make a difference.

Second half Wijnaldum was spot on, Emre Can is a good character. All good characters.

On the top four race: We don’t have a normal weekend any more. We want to finish top four, need points for sure. Wenger said after Tottenham it was not only derby defeat but more. Nine points not enough from Arsenal. Tottenham are strong, United strong, Chelsea strong, City champions. So we need to continue like this.