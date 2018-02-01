Transfer deadline window closes - late deals pour in

Ryan Blair: I think as a Middlesbrough fan we had the perfect window in my point of view. We got rid of some players that we don't need at the minute and filled in some gaps now time for a play off push.
Hands off!
Rangers manager Graeme Murty wants "confused" striker Alfredo Morelos to stay and fulfil his potential at Ibrox following interest from China.
The 21-year-old Colombian is wanted by Beijing Renhe just six months after arriving in Glasgow from HJK Helsinki.
But Murty confirmed that he has no intention of losing his top scorer.
"He is confused at the minute because there are figures being bandied about which would turn anyone's head," said Murty.
Sam Marsh: I’m an Arsenal fan and I feel robbed. I do not believe this is a good window for us.
Mark: Bizarre decision by Liverpool not to replace Coutinho. A couple of injuries up top and they'll struggle.
DONE DEAL
Sunderland have signed goalkeeper Lee Camp on loan from Cardiff.
What happened when you were six?
Crystal Palace
New Palace striker Alexander Sorloth: “It's a big club with ambition, a good club who takes good care of its players.
It feels amazing, it's a dream come true to play in the Premier League. I've
dreamt about this since I was six years old.”
SMS Message: Given the lamentable constraints Newcastle are operating under, picking up Kenedy, Slimani, and a new keeper on loan could be considered a relative success. Can't help but wonder who we could have signed if Ashley had sold up... from Jonny Stewart
Given the lamentable constraints Newcastle are operating under, picking up Kenedy, Slimani, and a new keeper on loan could be considered a relative success. Can't help but wonder who we could have signed if Ashley had sold up...
Any more for any more?
Eliaquim Mangala could yet still sign for Everton, while Wolves are close - we believe - to signing Benik Afobe back on loan.
Zezti: As an Everton fan, Mangala can't be much worse than our current lot. For a loan, I'm quite happy with this one.
'So proud'
West Ham United
West Ham signed Jordan Hugill a little earlier for a fee rising to £10m.
The striker spent time at Glenn Hoddle's academy in Spain as a teenager.
And we think that could well be that in terms of Premier League moves.
Crystal Palace were trying to sign 25-year-old Danish goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow of Brøndby but we believe that move broke down a little earlier on.
Incoming...
Everton
BreakingDONE DEAL
Everton get Mangala
Everton
There it is!
Everton sign Eliaquim Mangala on loan from Manchester City - subject to clearance.
Timothy Higgins: Newcastle must have the World's poorest billionaire. Can't scrape together any money to actually buy a player. Shame we aren't in the Premier League with all that TV money... oh.
BreakingDONE DEAL
Wolves sign Afobe
When you're 11 points clear at the top of the Championship why not sign a £10m striker on loan?
Benik Afobe is back with Wolves, on loan from Bournemouth for the rest of the season.
Here's a little montage of some of your GIF inputs from today's hectic transfer activity (and, for others, inactivity).
A solid effort.
Done deals
Celtic have completed the signings of Scott Bain and Jack Hendry from Dundee. Bain arrives on loan until the end of the season; Hendry moves on permanent deal. Club record fee for Dundee.
Get all the reaction from Scotland here.
"It's almost designed to confuse and unsettle."
Morelos has scored 13 goals for Rangers but was rested among the substitutes for Wednesday's 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Fraserburgh.
The Chinese transfer window does not close until the end of February but Rangers would not be able to find a replacement after this month.
Kevin: The football transfer deadline day single-handedly keeping the fax machine in existence.
Last minute drama over technology any day...
Quite fittingly I make it 92 signings in the Football League today.
Any more for any more?
