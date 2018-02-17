NI League Cup final: As it Happened

That's all from us after a thrilling day of league and cup action which saw Dungannon Swifts claim their first senior trophy with a 3-1 win over Ballymena United in the League Cup final.

In the Premiership, Linfield moved to within three points of thrid-placed Glenavon with a 2-1 win at Cliftonville, while Warrenpoint Town eased their relegation fears by beating Carrick Rangers by the same score.

Join us again next Saturday when the focus switches back to the Premiership.