NI League Cup final: As it Happened

By Stephen Alexander and Alvin McCaig

  1. Over and out

    That's all from us after a thrilling day of league and cup action which saw Dungannon Swifts claim their first senior trophy with a 3-1 win over Ballymena United in the League Cup final.

    In the Premiership, Linfield moved to within three points of thrid-placed Glenavon with a 2-1 win at Cliftonville, while Warrenpoint Town eased their relegation fears by beating Carrick Rangers by the same score.

    Join us again next Saturday when the focus switches back to the Premiership.

  2. That winning feeling

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Dungannon Swifts players celebrate with their supporters after the club's 3-1 win over Ballymena United in the League Cup final.
    Copyright: Pacemaker Press
    Image caption: Dungannon Swifts players celebrate with their supporters after the club's 3-1 win over Ballymena United in the League Cup final.
  3. Proud day for Joe

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    There will be few prouder men than Swifts stalwart Joe McAree who, after being involved with the Stangmore Park club for 46 years, watched his son Rodney guide the club to its maiden senior trophy success.

  4. What they said

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Quote Message: The years of hard work that my mother and father put in at this club - this is a little bit of a reward. I'm so proud of the players, staff, committee and chairman - everyone who has helped us to get to this point. We have a tendency to get a great bunch of boys in and around us but this is as tight-knit a bunch as I have seen at Dungannon Swifts and they will enjoy this moment. from Rodney McAree Dungannon Swifts manager
    Rodney McAreeDungannon Swifts manager
  5. What they said

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Quote Message: Words really can't describe that feeling. It's surreal - the stuff you dream of as a youngster. A reporter had told me this week that I hadn't scored in 14 games so I was due one and it was great to get two. It will take a couple of weeks to sink in. from Ryan Mayse Dungannon Swifts winger
    Ryan MayseDungannon Swifts winger
  6. History-makers

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Quote Message: Anyone outside of Ballymena supporters will be delighted tonight. They will be talking about these guys in 50 years' time. from Lee Doherty Saturday Sportsound summariser
    Lee DohertySaturday Sportsound summariser
  7. What they said

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Quote Message: Dungannon were quicker, better and passed the ball more incisively. I said before the game it would be whichever side turned up on the day and Dungannon were the better side. I'm delighted for Rodney (McAree) but bitterly disappointed for our supporters because we didn't perform as well as we could. from David Jeffrey Ballymena United manager
    David JeffreyBallymena United manager
  8. FULL-TIME

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    There'll be a new name on the League Cup trophy as Dungannon Swifts clinch their first silverware as a senior club.

    Scenes of joy on the Swifts bench.

  9. Last chance gone?

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Conor McCloskey cuts in from the left flank once again but his curling effort drifts wide of the far post - is that Ballymena's final fling as League Cup holders?

  10. MAN OF THE MATCH

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Ryan Mayse's first half double strike and his assist for Cormac Burke's third Dungannon goal earns him the man-of-the-match accolade.

  11. Five more minutes for Swifts to hold out

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    The fourth official indicates five minutes of injury time - more biting of nails for Dungannon fans.

  12. Experienced head proving vital

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Dungannon's longest-serving player Terry Fitzpatrick, who came on after Harpur's dismissal, has won a couple of free kicks, eating up vital seconds on the clock - exactly what Swifts need in the closing minutes.

  13. The defining moment?

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Is this the moment that Dungannon Swifts sealed their first trophy as a senior club? Ballymena goalkeeper Ross Glendinning can only watch on helplessly as Cormac Burke's shot puts Dungannon 3-1 ahead.
    Copyright: Pacemaker Press
    Image caption: Is this the moment that Dungannon Swifts sealed their first trophy as a senior club? Ballymena goalkeeper Ross Glendinning can only watch on helplessly as Cormac Burke's shot puts Dungannon 3-1 ahead.
  14. RED CARD

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Dungannon were cruising but they'be been reduced to 10 men after captain Ryan Harper is shown a straight red card following an off-the-ball clash with Kofi Balmer. Eight minutes left.

  15. All to play for

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Ballymena goalkeeper Ross Glendinning punches clear during the League Cup final.
    Copyright: Pacemaker Press
    Image caption: Ballymena goalkeeper Ross Glendinning punches clear during the League Cup final.
  16. GREAT SAVE!

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Sky Blues midfielder Conor McCloskey is denied by a wonderful Stuart Addis save for the second time in the game. McCloskey breaks through the middle and his shot is arrowing towards the corner of the net but a full-length Addis gets a hand to the ball and the danger is cleared.

  17. Cormac's cracker

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Cormac Burke celebrates after putting Dungannon Swifts 3-1 ahead against Ballymena United.
    Copyright: Pacemaker Press
    Image caption: Cormac Burke celebrates after putting Dungannon Swifts 3-1 ahead against Ballymena United.
  18. CLOSE!

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Paul McElroy wastes an opportunity to add a fourth for Dungannon - he is picked out at the back-post by Jarlath O'Rourke's pinpoint cross but heads high and wide from close range. A bad miss and one Dungannon could rue.

  19. Party begins for Swifts fans

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    There's jubilation among the Dungannon support and they are doing the Poznan as their team take a grip on this final.

  20. Can Swifts start to believe?

    Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Ballymena Utd

    Quote Message: The next 10 minutes are vital for Dungannon - they have to get through them with the score still at 3-1, then you start to believe they can take the cup back to Stangmore. from Darren Murphy Saturday Sportsound summariser
    Darren MurphySaturday Sportsound summariser
