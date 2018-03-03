Relive Saturday's EFL action

Click here for full list of postponements

Live Reporting

By Adam Williams and Rob Stevens

All times stated are UK

  1. Thank you and good evening

    Matty Cash
    Well, a shorter than usual EFL live offering for you this Saturday due to the bad weather, but we've still had plenty to keep us occupied.

    No early evening game sadly this weekend after Wolves v Reading joined the long list of postponements this morning.

    But, our EFL live coverage will return next week with a full programme of midweek fixtures coming up on Tuesday in the Championship.

    Until then, thanks for being with us...

  2. Recap: Forest heap more woe on Blues

    FT: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Birmingham City

    Nottingham Forest earned back-to-back league wins to consign struggling Birmingham to a fifth consecutive Championship defeat.

    Michael Morrison scored a late consolation for the Blues, who remain 22nd in the table - two points from safety.

    Nottingham Forest 2-1 Birmingham City

    Joe Lolley celebrates scoring for Nottingham Forest against Birmingham City

    Nottingham Forest earn back-to-back league wins and consign ailing Birmingham to a fifth consecutive Championship defeat.

  3. Recap: Preston kick-start play-off bid

    FT: Bolton Wanderers 1-3 Preston North End

    Preston ended a run of four games without a win as they came from behind to beat Bolton and kick-start their play-off bid.

    The Lilywhites remain ninth, three points off the play-offs, while Bolton are still four points above the relegation zone.

    Bolton Wanderers 1-3 Preston North End

    Sean Maguire

    Sean Maguire scores twice as Preston end a run of four games without a win by coming from behind to beat Bolton.

  4. Recap: Robins emphatically beat Owls

    FT: Bristol City 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday

    Bobby Reid's first career hat-trick gave Bristol City victory over Sheffield Wednesday, sending the Robins back up to sixth.

    The Robins had won just one of their 10 league games heading into today's match, but emphatically put that poor run behind them to give new life to their play-off bid.

    Bristol City 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday

    Bobby Reid and Joe Bryan

    Bobby Reid's first career hat-trick gives Bristol City victory over Sheffield Wednesday, sending the Robins back up to sixth.

  5. Recap: Lions deny Sunderland win

    FT: Millwall 1-1 Sunderland

    Millwall came from behind to earn a point against struggling Sunderland at The Den, denying the visitors a crucial win.

    The Lions extend their unbeaten run to nine league games, while Chris Coleman's Black Cats miss the chance to move off the bottom of the table.

    The Wearsiders are now four points from safety.

    Millwall 1-1 Sunderland

    Shaun Hutchinson has scored two goals for Millwall this season

    Millwall come from behind to earn a point against Championship strugglers Sunderland at The Den.

  6. Recap: Fulham make it 13 unbeaten

    FT: Derby County 1-2 Fulham

    Fulham continued their fine run in 2018, beating play-off rivals Derby at Pride Park to move up to fourth in the Championship.

    First-half goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon proved enough to extend the west London side's unbeaten run to 13 games.

    Derby County 1-2 Fulham

    Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic celebrates Ryan Sessegnon's first-half goal against Derby County

    Aleksandar Mitrovic grabs his third goal in as many games as in-form Fulham beat Derby to go fourth in the Championship.

  7. What's that done to the table?

    Only a smattering of Championship matches this afternoon, but what have those results done to the table?

    Here's a look at the top six....

    top six
    Fulham leapfrop Derby into fourth after that win at Pride Park while Bristol City reclaim a play-off spot thanks to Bobby Reid's hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, at the bottom....

    bottom six
    It's very much as you were.

    Sunderland move a point closer to Burton at the bottom, but everyone else stays exactly on the same points tally and in the same position.

  8. League Two full-time scores

    Luton Town moved four points clear at the top of League Two, conceding a late equaliser at Cambridge after James Collins was sent off.

    New Grimsby boss Michael Jolly suffers defeat in his first game in charge at Carlisle.

    • Cambridge United 1-1 Luton Town
    • Carlisle United 2-0 Grimsby Town
  9. League One full-time scores

    Oldham move out of the League One relegation zone with victory over Scunthope, but MK Dons are now six points from safety after defeat at home to Bristol Rovers

    Erhun Oztumer hits a hat-trick as Walsall come out winners in the mid-table clash at Southend.

    • MK Dons 0-1 Bristol Rovers
    • Scunthorpe 0-2 Oldham
    • Southend United 0-3 Walsall
  10. Championship full-time scores

    Lee Johnson
    • Bolton 1-3 Preston
    • Bristol City 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday
    • Derby County 1-2 Fulham
    • Millwall 1-1 Sunderland
    • Nottingham Forest 2-1 Birmingham City
  11. Post update

    Well, we might have been short on surviving fixtures, but they've certainly given us a few decent stories.

    We'll round up the full-time scores for you shortly...

  12. FULL-TIME

    Bolton 1-3 Preston

    Preston turn on the style in the second half and turn the game on its head.

    Sean Maguire's brace sees them come from behind and Bolton miss the chance to pick up more valuable points in their survival bid.

  13. FULL-TIME

    Derby 1-2 Fulham

    Fulham hold on to move up to fourth in the table, leapfrogging Derby in the play-off places.

    The Whites are flying, extending their unbeaten run to 13 league games, 10 of which they have won.

    The Rams have won just one of their last seven in the Championship.

  14. FULL-TIME

    Millwall 1-1 Sunderland

    Millwall make it nine games unbeaten in the Championship and deny Sunderland a crucial victory.

    The Black Cats chip off another point in the battle for survival, and are now four points from safety.

    But it is one win in 10 league games for Chris Coleman's side.

  15. FULL-TIME

    Nottingham Forest 2-1 Birmingham City

    Forest hang on for back-to-back wins, Birmingham fall to a fifth defeat in a row as their troubles deepen.

  16. Bolton 1-3 Preston

    Sean Maguire (90+2 mins)

    Points now wrapped up for Preston at Bolton as Sean Maguire converts his second goal after coming off the bench.

    Taps it past a hapless Ben Alnwick from close range to seal the victory.

  17. FULL-TIME

    Bristol City 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday

    Bobby Reid's day without doubt as he takes home the match ball for his hat-trick and Bristol City move back into the play-off places.

  18. Post update

    Bristol City 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday

    For what it's worth... they're playing two minutes of injury time at Ashton Gate in a game where the points were decided long ago.

  19. Post update

    Bolton 1-2 Preston

    Also into stoppage time at the Macron Stadium.

    Preston look like they've turned it round to come from behind in this one...

  20. Post update

    Derby 1-2 Fulham

    We're also into five minutes of injury time at Pride Park.

    Fulham are on course for a 10th victory in 13 games.

