Relive Saturday's EFL action

Well, a shorter than usual EFL live offering for you this Saturday due to the bad weather, but we've still had plenty to keep us occupied. No early evening game sadly this weekend after Wolves v Reading joined the long list of postponements this morning. But, our EFL live coverage will return next week with a full programme of midweek fixtures coming up on Tuesday in the Championship. Until then, thanks for being with us...
Recap: Forest heap more woe on Blues
Nottingham Forest earned back-to-back league wins to consign struggling Birmingham to a fifth consecutive Championship defeat.
Michael Morrison scored a late consolation for the Blues, who remain 22nd in the table - two points from safety.
Recap: Preston kick-start play-off bid
Preston ended a run of four games without a win as they came from behind to beat Bolton and kick-start their play-off bid.
The Lilywhites remain ninth, three points off the play-offs, while Bolton are still four points above the relegation zone.
Recap: Robins emphatically beat Owls
Bobby Reid's first career hat-trick gave Bristol City victory over Sheffield Wednesday, sending the Robins back up to sixth.
The Robins had won just one of their 10 league games heading into today's match, but emphatically put that poor run behind them to give new life to their play-off bid.
Recap: Lions deny Sunderland win
Millwall came from behind to earn a point against struggling Sunderland at The Den, denying the visitors a crucial win.
The Lions extend their unbeaten run to nine league games, while Chris Coleman's Black Cats miss the chance to move off the bottom of the table.
The Wearsiders are now four points from safety.
Recap: Fulham make it 13 unbeaten
Fulham continued their fine run in 2018, beating play-off rivals Derby at Pride Park to move up to fourth in the Championship.
First-half goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon proved enough to extend the west London side's unbeaten run to 13 games.
What's that done to the table?
Only a smattering of Championship matches this afternoon, but what have those results done to the table?
Here's a look at the top six....
Fulham leapfrop Derby into fourth after that win at Pride Park while Bristol City reclaim a play-off spot thanks to Bobby Reid's hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday.
Meanwhile, at the bottom....
It's very much as you were.
Sunderland move a point closer to Burton at the bottom, but everyone else stays exactly on the same points tally and in the same position.
League Two full-time scores
Luton Town moved four points clear at the top of League Two, conceding a late equaliser at Cambridge after James Collins was sent off.
New Grimsby boss Michael Jolly suffers defeat in his first game in charge at Carlisle.
League One full-time scores
Oldham move out of the League One relegation zone with victory over Scunthope, but MK Dons are now six points from safety after defeat at home to Bristol Rovers
Erhun Oztumer hits a hat-trick as Walsall come out winners in the mid-table clash at Southend.
Post update
Well, we might have been short on surviving fixtures, but they've certainly given us a few decent stories.
We'll round up the full-time scores for you shortly...
Bolton 1-3 Preston
Preston turn on the style in the second half and turn the game on its head.
Sean Maguire's brace sees them come from behind and Bolton miss the chance to pick up more valuable points in their survival bid.
Derby 1-2 Fulham
Fulham hold on to move up to fourth in the table, leapfrogging Derby in the play-off places.
The Whites are flying, extending their unbeaten run to 13 league games, 10 of which they have won.
The Rams have won just one of their last seven in the Championship.
Millwall 1-1 Sunderland
Millwall make it nine games unbeaten in the Championship and deny Sunderland a crucial victory.
The Black Cats chip off another point in the battle for survival, and are now four points from safety.
But it is one win in 10 league games for Chris Coleman's side.
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Birmingham City
Forest hang on for back-to-back wins, Birmingham fall to a fifth defeat in a row as their troubles deepen.
Bolton 1-3 Preston
Sean Maguire (90+2 mins)
Points now wrapped up for Preston at Bolton as Sean Maguire converts his second goal after coming off the bench.
Taps it past a hapless Ben Alnwick from close range to seal the victory.
Bristol City 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Bobby Reid's day without doubt as he takes home the match ball for his hat-trick and Bristol City move back into the play-off places.
Post update
Bristol City 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday
For what it's worth... they're playing two minutes of injury time at Ashton Gate in a game where the points were decided long ago.
Post update
Bolton 1-2 Preston
Also into stoppage time at the Macron Stadium.
Preston look like they've turned it round to come from behind in this one...
Post update
Derby 1-2 Fulham
We're also into five minutes of injury time at Pride Park.
Fulham are on course for a 10th victory in 13 games.