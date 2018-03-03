Relive Saturday's EFL action

Rex Features Copyright: Rex Features

Well, a shorter than usual EFL live offering for you this Saturday due to the bad weather, but we've still had plenty to keep us occupied.

No early evening game sadly this weekend after Wolves v Reading joined the long list of postponements this morning.

But, our EFL live coverage will return next week with a full programme of midweek fixtures coming up on Tuesday in the Championship.

Until then, thanks for being with us...