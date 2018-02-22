Listen: Saturday's non-league and FA Trophy football

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available

All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

National League

AFC Fylde v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent

Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Solent

Hartlepool United v Ebbsfleet - BBC Tees

Maidstone v Tranmere - BBC Radio Kent

Woking v Boreham Wood - BBC Surrey

Wrexham v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Wales

National League North

AFC Telford United v FC United of Manchester - BBC Radio Shropshire

Darlington v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester

Hereford FC v Weymouth - BBC Hereford & Worcester

FA Trophy Fourth Round

Leyton Orient v Gateshead - BBC Radio London

