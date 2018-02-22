Listen: Saturday's non-league and FA Trophy football

National League AFC Fylde v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Solent Hartlepool United v Ebbsfleet - BBC Tees Maidstone v Tranmere - BBC Radio Kent Woking v Boreham Wood - BBC Surrey Wrexham v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Wales National League North AFC Telford United v FC United of Manchester - BBC Radio Shropshire Darlington v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester Hereford FC v Weymouth - BBC Hereford & Worcester FA Trophy Fourth Round Leyton Orient v Gateshead - BBC Radio London
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT
National League
AFC Fylde v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent
Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Solent
Hartlepool United v Ebbsfleet - BBC Tees
Maidstone v Tranmere - BBC Radio Kent
Woking v Boreham Wood - BBC Surrey
Wrexham v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Wales
National League North
AFC Telford United v FC United of Manchester - BBC Radio Shropshire
Darlington v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Hereford FC v Weymouth - BBC Hereford & Worcester
FA Trophy Fourth Round
Leyton Orient v Gateshead - BBC Radio London