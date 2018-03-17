FA Cup: Man Utd defeat Brighton to reach last four

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his players were "scared to play" and questioned their "personality" in the FA Cup win over Brighton.

Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic scored to put United into a record-equalling 29th FA Cup semi-final.

Mourinho said his side deserved the win and was happy with the result, which was "better than the performance".

He added: "We didn't play as I wanted them to play; we didn't play as I prepared the team to play."

He added: "We deserved to win clearly - we had the match under control - but we didn't play well. Sometimes there is a contradiction between what you work on in the past two days and what you did on the pitch.

"That is more frustrating than the result. Once more I wasn't happy with the connection in the build-up. I blame everybody."