Champions League: Best action & reaction from Real's stunning late win over Juve

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, speaking to BT Sport: "It was crazy. Both teams played well but we forgot to score. We deserved more than to 2-0 down in the first half because we had a lot of chances.
"We fought until the end, created chances but scored very late. We had a bad start of course but after that we had 20-25 very good minutes. We had chances to score.
Was it a penalty? "I think so. He is coming in from behind, touched him first with his hand and led with his feet. I didn't see it from my view in the game but on television I would say yes."
Jem: It looked like Juve were doing a Roma. Then Buffon did a Zidane and Ronaldo did a Ronaldo, and suddenly Real have done a Houdini.
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus 4-3 agg
Here are the four teams in this season's Champions League semi-finals.
The draw takes place this Friday at 12:00 BST.
The first legs will be on Tuesday, 24 and Wednesday, 25 April, with the returns on 1 and 2 May.
'Italian tactics should have won out'
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus 4-3 agg
Mina Rzouki
European football expert on BBC Radio 5 live
After the first leg the Italian media they were super harsh
on Italian football. They were mourning it.
They all thought it was a joke to believe in a comeback for Roma
against Barcelona and they really proved themselves.
On this occasion Juventus and Roma thought ‘We’ll take your
Spanish technique and raise you Italian tactics’.
That is what won, and what
should have won tonight had there not been this madness at the very end.
Despite all the drama we didn't have the best goal of the night in the Champions League. That honour goes to Wolves' Ruben Neves. Go search it out if you can, quite simply one of the best goals I've seen.
Wolves beat Derby 2-0 at Molineux and now know that a win on Sunday against rivals Birmingham will secure them promotion back to the Premier League.
In League One it finished 1-1 between Oldham and Walsall meaning that Bury survive the drop until the weekend at least.
'Massive error to leave Vasquez'
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus 4-3 agg
John Bennett
European football expert on BBC Radio 5 live
Leaving Lucas Vaquez alone in the box was Juve's only defensive slip of the second half. After Blaise Matuidi scored the third it was pretty even.
Juventus were superb going forward but to leave that amount of space was a huge error. Once they calm down they will see it was a massive error.
Others think Oliver got it spot on...
Daisy: 'No need to send Buffon off' - legend or not, his behaviour
towards the referee was despicable.
Ian: 100% penalty, and the Juve players lost the plot. Can't blame the ref.
Some say awful decisions...
Deo: This is why English referees won't be officiating in the World Cup
Darren: Hope Michael Oliver hasn't got a holiday in Italy booked soon. Harsh to send Buffon off soft penalty. Disappointed no extra time.
Opinion appears very much split on whether it was a penalty and whether Buffon should have been sent off...
'Penalty was soft'
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus 4-3 agg
BBC Radio 5 live
Sports Editor of The Independent Ed Malyon on BBC Radio 5 Live:
I thought it was a little soft, but what an ending. Benatia goes for the ball and gets a bit of the man. In a big game got to be sure.
The way Real played, they would not have scored in open play so they needed a penalty and an English ref gave it to them.
Andrew: Pure sporting drama!
David: I don't know how football is at its most enjoyable when it's at its least sensible, but tonight is further proof of just that
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (4-3 agg)
After 117 games, Gianluigi Buffon was sent off in the Champions League for the first time in his career. It seemed like the script was destined to have a happy ending for him. Can't see him hanging up the gloves after that.
Cletus: Now I have seen it all
Fabian: That Man RONALDO AGAIN! Stepping up on the big occasions. GET IN!
FULL-TIME
Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (2-1 agg)
It's also over in Germany where there's not been quite so much drama...
Bayern Munich and Real Madrid join Liverpool and Roma in the semi-finals.
FULL-TIME
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (4-3 agg)
That's it! Real Madrid are through!
What drama! Unbelievable.
Oletum: Cruel game this football. Harsh on the Old Lady
Well. Well, well, well. What. A. Night.
Football, eh?
That's all from us. I need a lie down. I'll leave you with the match reports from tonight's games:
'Small details changed the whole tie'
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (4-3 agg)
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri: "I have a bitter taste as we didn't have the chance to go to extra-time. Both sides would've deserved that I think.
"Small details changed the whole tie unfortunately. I had two more substitutions planned for extra-time and I was confident we could do it."
Pride in defeat
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus 4-3 agg
"After this evening I'm even more proud and proud to be part of this group"
'We forgot to score'
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (4-3 agg)
Here are the four teams in this season's Champions League semi-finals.
The draw takes place this Friday at 12:00 BST.
The first legs will be on Tuesday, 24 and Wednesday, 25 April, with the returns on 1 and 2 May.
'Italian tactics should have won out'
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus 4-3 agg
Mina Rzouki
European football expert on BBC Radio 5 live
After the first leg the Italian media they were super harsh on Italian football. They were mourning it.
They all thought it was a joke to believe in a comeback for Roma against Barcelona and they really proved themselves.
On this occasion Juventus and Roma thought ‘We’ll take your Spanish technique and raise you Italian tactics’.
That is what won, and what should have won tonight had there not been this madness at the very end.
Post update
Despite all the drama we didn't have the best goal of the night in the Champions League. That honour goes to Wolves' Ruben Neves. Go search it out if you can, quite simply one of the best goals I've seen.
Wolves beat Derby 2-0 at Molineux and now know that a win on Sunday against rivals Birmingham will secure them promotion back to the Premier League.
In League One it finished 1-1 between Oldham and Walsall meaning that Bury survive the drop until the weekend at least.
'Massive error to leave Vasquez'
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus 4-3 agg
John Bennett
European football expert on BBC Radio 5 live
Leaving Lucas Vaquez alone in the box was Juve's only defensive slip of the second half. After Blaise Matuidi scored the third it was pretty even.
Juventus were superb going forward but to leave that amount of space was a huge error. Once they calm down they will see it was a massive error.
Others think Oliver got it spot on...
Daisy: 'No need to send Buffon off' - legend or not, his behaviour towards the referee was despicable.
Ian: 100% penalty, and the Juve players lost the plot. Can't blame the ref.
Some say awful decisions...
Deo: This is why English referees won't be officiating in the World Cup
Darren: Hope Michael Oliver hasn't got a holiday in Italy booked soon. Harsh to send Buffon off soft penalty. Disappointed no extra time.
Opinion appears very much split on whether it was a penalty and whether Buffon should have been sent off...
'Penalty was soft'
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus 4-3 agg
BBC Radio 5 live
Sports Editor of The Independent Ed Malyon on BBC Radio 5 Live:
I thought it was a little soft, but what an ending. Benatia goes for the ball and gets a bit of the man. In a big game got to be sure.
The way Real played, they would not have scored in open play so they needed a penalty and an English ref gave it to them.
Andrew: Pure sporting drama!
David: I don't know how football is at its most enjoyable when it's at its least sensible, but tonight is further proof of just that
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (4-3 agg)
After 117 games, Gianluigi Buffon was sent off in the Champions League for the first time in his career. It seemed like the script was destined to have a happy ending for him. Can't see him hanging up the gloves after that.
Cletus: Now I have seen it all
Fabian: That Man RONALDO AGAIN! Stepping up on the big occasions. GET IN!
FULL-TIME
Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (2-1 agg)
It's also over in Germany where there's not been quite so much drama...
Bayern Munich and Real Madrid join Liverpool and Roma in the semi-finals.
FULL-TIME
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (4-3 agg)
That's it! Real Madrid are through!
What drama! Unbelievable.
Oletum: Cruel game this football. Harsh on the Old Lady
Joe: Buffon has let himself down there