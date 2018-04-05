Liverpool stun Man City - all the reaction

Quote Message: Raymond - I will always remember the great moments we shared. I would come out to training 20 minutes before we would start and playing the boxes game and two touch everyday, we had such a giggle. I loved You telling me about Franco Barresi and all the greats you have played with and against and reminiscing about the “good old days”. Loved our daily chats and arguments about football and will always remember you saying “ You young chappies should never give the ball away, these days you play on bowling greens, we played underneath the grass young man ” But most of all mate I will miss bumping into you and catching up and i always left your company with a smile on my face and a spring in my step. You will always be “dangerously well“. They don’t make them like you anymore Raymond. Thoughts and prayers are with Jackie, Jade and Ross at this deeply sad time and still can’t believe you are gone. Love, Joe xx from Joe Cole

