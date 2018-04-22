Juventus v Napoli - top two in Serie A meet

Summary

  1. Juventus are four points above Napoli - four games left after today
  2. Champions still have to play both Milan clubs

By Emlyn Begley

The final title race in Europe's top leagues

Juventus v Napoli (19:45 BST)

Manchester City are champions of England, Bayern Munich are champions of Germany, Paris St-Germain are champions of France. Barcelona are likely to be champions of Spain next weekend (it could even happen tonight).

But there is one of Europe's five major leagues still up for grabs.

By 21:45 BST tonight the Serie A race could be tantalisingly poised - or practically all over. It's up to Napoli to keep the chase going down to the wire.

