Listen: Saturday's non-league football

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available

All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated

National League

Chester v Maidstone - BBC Radio Kent

Dover v Gateshead - BBC Radio Kent

Eastleigh v Macclesfield Town (12:30 BST) - BBC Radio Solent

Gusieley v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey

Hartlepool United v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

Leyton Orient v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

National League North

North Ferriby United v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester

AFC Telford United v Gainsborough Trinity - BBC Radio Shropshire

Bradford Park Avenue v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York

Southern Premier League

Hereford FC v Kettering Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester

