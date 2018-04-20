Premier League and FA Cup news

Back to the Premier League and Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has been talking about his future with his side set to play top-flight football again next season.

“When I came, I could see the potential of this massive club and the passion of the fans," he says ahead of Monday's trip to Everton.

After two successful seasons, I can feel this passion, the ambitions of the fans. My idea now is to sit down with the club and see if the club has these same ambitions.”