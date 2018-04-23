Salah wins Player of the Year and what next for Arsenal after Wenger
'I think it was the right time'
One man who does think that the timing of Arsene Wenger's Arsenal exit is right is the former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Shearer said: "I thought it might have come after the FA Cup win last season, but it didn't.
"Arsenal are obviously in a position to win the Europa League, and I hope they do for him.
"But I didn’t like the criticism from Arsenal fans so I think it was the right time for change."
Was it the right time for Wenger to leave?
What do you remember most about his reign?
You can have your say on Arsene Wenger's exit
Europa League swansong?
Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker wants the club to win the Europa League for departing boss Arsene Wenger.
The German defender says he is "grateful and humbled" for the opportunity that Wenger game him at the club before suggesting that those in the dressing room should try to "give him the send-off he deserves: with a cup."
The Europa League remains Arsenal's only chance of silverware this term and they meet Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday (20:05 BST).
'A star has dropped out of the sky'
Arsenal's former vice-chairman David Dein has used some very evocative language to describe manager Arsene Wenger's decision to leave the club.
It feels like "a star has dropped out of the sky", according to the man who recruited the Frenchman back in 1996.
On Friday, Wenger, 68, said that he was going to step down at the end of the season after almost 22 years in charge.
'The fans did not give me the image of unity'
So was Arsene Wenger ultimately driven out by the Arsenal fans?
A decline in the number of supporters attending matches at the Emirates stadium and criticism of the Frenchman on social media suggests there was unrest among supporters.
Speaking after the Gunners' Premier League win over West Ham on Sunday, Wenger said: "The fans did not give me the image of unity I want all over the world and that was hurtful because I think the club is respected."
However, the departing Arsenal manager says he is "not resentful and does not want to make stupid headlines".
The Sun
The Sun follows the same theme but also starts to stoke-up the prospect of a Antonio versus Jose FA Cup final. That's Conte and Mourinho or Chelsea v Manchester United.
Liverpool's new King of the Kop, goal machine Mo Salah also gets a mention after this 40 goals and numerous assists earned him the recognition of his peers at the PFA's annual awards evening.
The Daily Star
The Star leads with Arsene Wenger saying that his announcement to leave was to 'save Arsenal's image.'
They also pick up on Liverpool's Mo Salah winning the PFA Player of the Year awards and the pitch invasion following Manchester City's Premier League victory over Swansea, which may bring action from the Football Association. But more of that later.
The Guardian
It's more of the same from the Guardian with Arsene Wenger saying a "hurtful" atmosphere was damaging the Arsenal's reputation.
Unsurprisingly today's papers have picked up on what the departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had to say after his team's 4-1 victory over West Ham yesterday.
The Times leads with the Frenchman saying that "fan protests cost" him his job.
Good morning
Good morning. Well what a weekend of football we’ve had on and off the pitch.
So let’s start with a look at this morning’s back pages.