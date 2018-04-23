Salah wins Player of the Year and what next for Arsenal after Wenger

Getty Images

One man who does think that the timing of Arsene Wenger's Arsenal exit is right is the former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Shearer said: "I thought it might have come after the FA Cup win last season, but it didn't.

"Arsenal are obviously in a position to win the Europa League, and I hope they do for him.

"But I didn’t like the criticism from Arsenal fans so I think it was the right time for change."