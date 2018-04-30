Gerrard latest & weekend football reaction

There are unsurprisingly plenty of references to 'Fergie time' in this morning's papers, as seen here in the Telegraph...
It was a youthful team selected by Arsene Wenger at Old Trafford with Thursday's Europa League semi-final in mind.
In fact it was the youngest starting XI in the Premier League since August 2011 at 24 years and 67 days.
They looked lively at times despite eventually falling to defeat. Let me know what you made of Arsenal's youngsters. Is there reason for optimism Arsenal fans?
Wenger appreciates 'classy gesture'
This was Wenger's take on the "classy" gesture by Man Utd.
"I have come here for a long, long time," he said.
"Next year, someone else will be in the dug-out and it will be a hostile environment again."
Watch more in the video below.
Wenger beaten in final game at Old Trafford
Admit it - you 'awwwwwed' a little yesterday when Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho stood side-by-side on the touchline at Old Trafford.
Wenger was given a silver vase by former United boss Ferguson, and the pair embraced during a photo opportunity, as United paid tribute to the Gunners boss after his announcement that he is leaving the club at the end of the season.
It was a classy moment from the club but sadly for Wenger there was no respite on the pitch as Marouane Fellaini scored a late winner.
Arsenal remain without an away win in 2018.
Klopp's assistant to leave after row?
So Gerrard could be on his way out of Liverpool and there could be another major departure on the horizon.
The Daily Record is reporting that assistant manager Zeljko Buvac is to leave the club after falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp and Buvac have worked together for 17 years and the Buvac is described as “the brain” behind the team's 'Gegenpressing' approach, the paper says.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
But what do you make of the potential appointment at Ibrox?
Would it be a good move for Gerrard? What about for Rangers? Are they right to go for a someone with a great playing career but no first-team management experience?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter at #bbcfootball or by texting 81111.
Rangers job a 'no-brainer' for Gerrard - Shearer
Interestingly Alan Shearer thinks it is a "no-brainer" for Gerrard to take the Rangers job.
The appointment would be Gerrard's first in first-team management since he retired in 2016, having turned down MK Dons shortly after ending his playing career.
"He'll be able to attract bigger players because of who he is and what he brings to the football club," Shearer told BBC Sport.
"Wherever he goes, people will follow because he's such a huge name.
"It's a big if because there are no guarantees but if everything is put in place and he is promised funds - and I'm pretty sure if he accepts they would have to deliver what they have promised to him - I think it's a no-brainer for him."
Gerrard keen on Rangers move
The latest on Steven Gerrard and the Rangers manager's job is that the Scottish club are confident of appointing the former Liverpool and England captain in the coming days.
BBC Scotland understands talks between the club and Gerrard have gone well, with the 37-year-old believed to be keen on taking over at Ibrox.
Gerrard, currently Liverpool's Under-18s manager, would replace Graeme Murty who has been in charge of Rangers since October following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry
All times stated are UK
And here in the Sun...
There are unsurprisingly plenty of references to 'Fergie time' in this morning's papers, as seen here in the Telegraph...
It was a youthful team selected by Arsene Wenger at Old Trafford with Thursday's Europa League semi-final in mind.
In fact it was the youngest starting XI in the Premier League since August 2011 at 24 years and 67 days.
They looked lively at times despite eventually falling to defeat. Let me know what you made of Arsenal's youngsters. Is there reason for optimism Arsenal fans?
Wenger appreciates 'classy gesture'
This was Wenger's take on the "classy" gesture by Man Utd.
"I have come here for a long, long time," he said.
"Next year, someone else will be in the dug-out and it will be a hostile environment again."
Watch more in the video below.
Wenger beaten in final game at Old Trafford
Admit it - you 'awwwwwed' a little yesterday when Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho stood side-by-side on the touchline at Old Trafford.
Wenger was given a silver vase by former United boss Ferguson, and the pair embraced during a photo opportunity, as United paid tribute to the Gunners boss after his announcement that he is leaving the club at the end of the season.
It was a classy moment from the club but sadly for Wenger there was no respite on the pitch as Marouane Fellaini scored a late winner.
Arsenal remain without an away win in 2018.
Klopp's assistant to leave after row?
So Gerrard could be on his way out of Liverpool and there could be another major departure on the horizon.
The Daily Record is reporting that assistant manager Zeljko Buvac is to leave the club after falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp and Buvac have worked together for 17 years and the Buvac is described as “the brain” behind the team's 'Gegenpressing' approach, the paper says.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
But what do you make of the potential appointment at Ibrox?
Would it be a good move for Gerrard? What about for Rangers? Are they right to go for a someone with a great playing career but no first-team management experience?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter at #bbcfootball or by texting 81111.
Rangers job a 'no-brainer' for Gerrard - Shearer
Interestingly Alan Shearer thinks it is a "no-brainer" for Gerrard to take the Rangers job.
The appointment would be Gerrard's first in first-team management since he retired in 2016, having turned down MK Dons shortly after ending his playing career.
"He'll be able to attract bigger players because of who he is and what he brings to the football club," Shearer told BBC Sport.
"Wherever he goes, people will follow because he's such a huge name.
"It's a big if because there are no guarantees but if everything is put in place and he is promised funds - and I'm pretty sure if he accepts they would have to deliver what they have promised to him - I think it's a no-brainer for him."
Gerrard keen on Rangers move
The latest on Steven Gerrard and the Rangers manager's job is that the Scottish club are confident of appointing the former Liverpool and England captain in the coming days.
BBC Scotland understands talks between the club and Gerrard have gone well, with the 37-year-old believed to be keen on taking over at Ibrox.
Gerrard, currently Liverpool's Under-18s manager, would replace Graeme Murty who has been in charge of Rangers since October following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.
Read the full story here.
Morning headlines
So here are your headlines on this Monday morning.
Hello! How are we all?
There's no such thing as a quiet weekend in football.
The Premier League title may have been decided but there has still been plenty happening on and off the pitch over the last few days across all of the divisions.
In Scotland, Celtic sealed another Scottish Premiership title while a Premier League legend could become Rangers manager in the next few days.
Plenty to discuss!