Matchday programmes – beginning of the end?
Summary
- EFL to vote on end to automatic match programme publication
- Is this the beginning of the end for matchday programmes?
- What’s your collection like?
- Do you have a favourite programme?
- Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111
By Matthew Henry
Just a reminder of what's going on here for anyone coming to this page and wondering why we are all drooling over retro football programme designs.
Some EFL clubs want to stop printing match programmes for every game.
The Football League has been asked whether publishing one for each league match should continue to be a requirement next season.
Clubs are concerned about declining sales and increased costs and will vote on the issue at their meeting in June.
Read more here.
Wait, what? Millwall produced a 3D programme? I must have missed that one at the time. Why?
There must be pictures somewhere with fans at the Den all wearing 3D glasses?
Where do you keep 2,000 copies? We've already seen Chris' wall of programmes. Can anyone beat it?
Christian Thomson-Frost: I have a collection of 1,487 programmes, dating back to 1967 where Arsenal beat Stoke 2-0 at Highbury. Now I go with my grandson every week to the Arsene Wenger Stadium!
Chris Day: At the most recent count, my collection was up to 2,552. They're great for anybody interested in the history of football and would be a huge shame to see them go
We've had a reply from Chris (see 9:23 post) re his wall of matchday programmes. The picture is indeed of his house. "Don’t see the point of having them in boxes in the loft, may as well have them on show," he says.
I'm impressed.
Your matchday programme nostalgia
The £19,000 matchday programme
Now matchday programme collecting can be an expensive business but it can also make you a few bob.
In 2014, a copy of the 1901 FA Cup final programme between Tottenham and Sheffield United was sold for £19,000 at auction.
It was bought for just a penny!
Now they are nice, Scott! Is that on autograph on the top left pic as well?
Woah, woah, woaaaaaaah!
Chris is that in your house?! A full wall of matchday programmes?
This programme from Manchester United's game with Liverpool this season is also pretty special...
I'm just having a flick through some photos of progammes at pro clubs.
There are some really nice ones.
This Bobby Moore edition by West Ham is a favourite.
Josh Bilham: Personally I think hard copy match day programmes are out dated, I would much rather be able to read it on the clubs app/ website. Perhaps release of hard copies for special matches re. cup finals or for a title winning season.
I am well aware many of you will be reading this, confused as to where there is so much programme love.
Do you think they have had their day? If so let me know and explain why.
Maybe there is a way matchday programmes could be better?
Thanks for sharing Lisa! That really is lovely.
EFL to vote on end to automatic programme publication
So this is the official position of the EFL from a statement they released yesterday:
"At its summer meeting in June 2018, EFL Clubs will vote on a proposal that will determine whether or not it is an absolute requirement to produce a match programme from the start of season 2018/19 onwards.
"A number of Clubs have asked the EFL if the mandatory publication of a match programme can be addressed as a result of an overall decline in sales and the proliferation of digital and social media, which has the ability to deliver the same content in a more cost effective manner.
"Irrespective of the outcome at June’s AGM, The EFL will continue to produce a match programme for its five competitions finals (Carabao Cup, Checkatrade Trophy and the Sky Bet play-offs)."
Can you Peter a exact number on it Peter?
There are no prizes on offer but let's have a little competition to see who has the biggest collection of matchday programmes.
Go!
Peter Woodman: My first Spurs programme is dated September 1958 and there are hundreds more...
Your responses are flying in already! I can't keep up. If you have pictures of your programmes please do attach them to your tweets.
I want to see!
Gary Chadwick: Buying a programme at the game is all part of it for me, I've been collecting football programmes since my first match which was Alan Stevenson testimonial and now have over 5,000 would be gutted if there was no match day programme
So I'll kick this one off.
I am by no means a serious programme collector - I know some reading this will have far more impressive stashes - but I do have copies of league-winning or promotion-clinching matches at my club.
They are safely tucked away in a drawer at home.
Where do you keep your collection? Is it hidden away in the loft? Do you have them on display, loud and proud? Let me know!
Now this one has already got you talking. Some think it's a disaster, others aren't bothered.
But what do you think? Should programmes stay or go?
If you have a collection I want to hear about it.
This is our chance to chat all things football programmes. On your marks, set, go!
Hello there!
One of the oldest football traditions could be no more.
Some EFL clubs want to stop printing match programmes for every game.
The Football League has been asked whether publishing one for each league match should continue to be a requirement next season.
There’ll be a vote in June which could decide their fate.
They’ve been a key part of Saturday afternoons since the dawn of time.
“£3 for your programme, £3,” are words heard outside every ground at whatever level before kick-off.
Now football matchday programmes are under threat.
But is that right?